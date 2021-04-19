Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Over the past few months, I've made impressive profits by rotating overvalued investments into undervalued ones, seeing them rise more quickly than the overvalued ones ever could. It has come to a point where when I see a company reaching levels that are clearly touching unacceptable overvaluation in the long term, I consider reacting.

As history has shown, there are times to do this and times to wait. People have been telling investors to sell Apple (AAPL) and other companies for long periods of time, only to watch the company appreciate even further, rewarding shareholders with capital gains.

However, I believe it would be remiss of me not to write an article with a danger I see in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), given the fundamentals, expectations, and future of the company here.

So let us get going.

Broadcom - How has the company been doing?

My last article on Broadcom goes to show how an undervalued company can perform when bought at a cheap valuation. My last article came out just before the COVID-19 drop. While I bought some before, I also loaded up massively as the drop happened. As we all know, since that time, the company has outperformed, more than doubling the S&P 500.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Broadcom Article)

That's a great development. My own position is up more than 57% since that time, and I'm very LONG Broadcom at around 1.4% of my portfolio. A great position, and one of the few ones in semi/IT I still have.

However, there are clouds on the horizon.

No, not in terms of performance. Broadcom is performing admirably.

(Source: Broadcom)

In fact, the company seems to be a story on how to manage a semi company, with its divisions humming and performing truly excellently. With dividend bumps, low overall payout ratios, and at least acceptable levels of credit score, Broadcom seems set to outperform.

The business is an appealing split, although a skewed one, between semi (hardware) and software.

(Source: Broadcom)

The company's fiscal data shows us nothing but positives. Net revenue has grown by $10B in less than 5 years, now eclipsing $23.5B for 2020, margins have improved by nearly 15% on a gross basis in the same time and are now nearly touching 74%, and adjusted EBITDA has more than doubled. FCF has more than quadrupled.

Positives are raining down for this company, and they're even bumping the dividend and planning to do more. after raising it to $14.4. The company is a technology leader in its field, has a great portfolio, and a relatively robust financial fundament to stand upon. Broadcom's road to excellence is a story that deserves to be told, that is for certain.

(Source: Broadcom)

A combination of organic growth and a great deal of tack-on/inorganic growth through M&As has made certain that Broadcom is, and continues to be, at the top of their game. The company's work in networking, platforms and OS includes partners across the world, and both small and larger players in various fields.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's plans include the continuous improvement and development of various chips and products, which the company hopes will push things forward and really improve profits and results even further.

It's not a bad strategy, and it has been proven to work for some time now.

However, not everything is certainly risk-free in Broadcom-land, and there are very specific reasons why Broadcom is a BBB- in terms of credit, only one step above losing its investment-grade credit rating.

The company has a history of making sizeable M&As, trying to swallow companies that others argue may be too big for them to handle, with a resulting balance sheet stress at times spooking AVGO investors as to the overall risks in the company. The company puts much stock in its 2016-2020 development, during which they grew EPS at an average rate of around 16.7% on average. This is, without a doubt, amazing.

However, for the past 2 years of 2019 and 2020, EPS growth has slowed to a veritable crawl, with only 2% EPS growth in 2019 and 4% in 2020. While this is expected to massively improve going into 2021, it doesn't change the fact that the company has a leverage of around 62% LT debt/cap, or 2.65X LTM, which is well above peers in terms of net debt/EBITDA.

The company's RoIC is also quite poor, with 6% for 2020 being well below the above 10% of RoIC we might want to see for a company like this, with similar trends in RoE. EPS growth, while good on average, has also been extremely choppy, the same with sales growth.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Also, the development in the share price like the company has been seeing can make people forget that the more typical development for a semi company is actually rather volatile. This is especially true for a semi company that has such a large exposure to the Chinese market, which can only be considered a risk in the long term (as well as a bit of a boon). The reliance on Apple as a customer, which as of 2019-2020 accounted for roughly 25% of AVGO's revenue means that any slowdown for Apple means that there will be a slowdown for AVGO as well.

Combine this with the somewhat strained balance sheet, the company's payout ratio in terms of EPS which has more than quadrupled (like FCF) in less than 10 years as of 2020, and you can begin to see why you should take a second look at this company.

Not because of the safety of the dividend. I consider it safe, though not as fortress-safe as other IT/semi companies like Cisco (CSCO) or Oracle (ORCL).

Not because of poor management or planning on part of the company. I consider Hock Tan and his team to be amongst the best in the sector, and I am convinced that in the long term, we'll see things move in lock-step with a fair earnings multiple here. I don't see Broadcom going anywhere.

No, it's because of something else.

The combination of the following factors:

Aggressive M&As.

Dividend bumps in line with growing FCF, pushing up payout ratios.

High debt, BBB- credit rating.

Proven bumpy periods in the past related to Apple product cycle downturns, or when overall sentiment sours on tech stocks and their lofty valuations.

Massive China exposure, which needs to be seen as at least a bit of a risk. Just because Trump has gone away, doesn't mean the China-US trade sentiment has.

These factors mean that we need to look at where the company is today in terms of valuation and what we can expect from the firm as we move forward.

Broadcom - What is the valuation?

So what's happened since the pandemic started out? (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company started out at fair valuation back in 2019, at around 14-15X P/E, dropped down, and now trades at close to 20X average weighted P/E. This is not unprecedented in the company's history since 2009, but it's extremely rare. What's more, historically, any time the company has traded at valuations at over 18X P/E, the valuation has dropped back down.

That's what establishes the company's average 10-20 year valuation range, and why the company is now considered to trade at a premium.

So what's the problem here? Given that Broadcom is expected to increase earnings over the coming 3 years, things should be fine, right?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The problem is that the company's historical valuation is pretty well established. Over time, and looking at the history of the company, it's never been above 17-18X P/E for very long.

That makes the current situation dangerous. Reversion in 3 years mean returns of less than 4%. Any sort of acceptable returns of 9-10% demands that the company maintains an 18-20X P/E until 2023, which it never has historically, and outside of the 2021 results, there is no indication of double-digit EPS outperformance in the future for the company, which means that any continuation of this trend will be a matter of continued exuberance of the market.

I don't like trusting market exuberance to continue and hold up a company or an investment, because it's inherently risky. As a matter of fact, you can see what can happen if you look at my ViacomCBS article where I argued for a profit rotation following bubble valuation.

So, what am I saying?

No, I'm not saying that you should sell AVGO today. Broadcom is a great company, and I'm not selling large swathes yet. But the trends we're seeing out of AVGO should concern you.

Look at the valuation. Back in February, the share price was $490. It hasn't recovered to that level yet. It might, and it probably will. It might even go further up. But realize that from here on out, we're treading on thin ice, because the valuation is no longer supported by either historicals or forecasted/current earnings.

There are plenty of companies that trade at premiums. Plenty of companies in this sector that trade at premiums. However, what happens when that turns around, either because of something the company does or because of the market changing its view on the business?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

That happens. I know investors who actually bought the company near the top believing it would go higher. I actually had people messaging me, telling me that I was insane to go "neutral" - that I should be buying more because the company would "moon". Ridiculous.

This is what can happen to you, and what I warned about in my last article on AVGO. Valuation should be a guiding principle to you, and eventually valuation normalizes in line with the market.

The fact is this. I don't want to lose money. I don't want you to lose money. So when I see something like this, I act.

I'm not saying deciding here is easy. The limited number of undervalued companies and investments means that any rotation is tricky, especially when you, like me, are already invested in most of the undervalued companies. In that scenario, any rotation you do lowers your diversification and increases your exposure, potentially to unhealthy levels.

What I'm considering nonetheless is a fairly typical rotation of the original investment cost in the position into alternative investments. My current position yield is just north of 3%, with a YoC of 4.7%. I would be rotating around $7,000 of my profits in Broadcom into investments with lower valuations and actual, realistic upsides in the double digits annually, while still maintaining a position at this particular time.

(Source: Unsplash)

So when or how do I decide how to do this? Well, I can only speak for myself, but whenever a company trades at more than 20% overvaluation to my fair value price target, I'm looking at such options. Carefully, but nonetheless starting to look.

Broadcom is currently 21.21% overvalued to my fair-value PT of $375, which comes to a 2021E P/E of around 14.25X. I could stretch this to around $390, which would bring this to 14.5X, and an overvaluation of just below 20%. The current share price indicates a 2023E P/E valuation of around 15X P/E. Not only is the company not there yet in terms of earnings, but historical tendencies also show us the potential for the company to go back down during this time.

Granted, not a high likelihood. Broadcom usually outperforms. That's why I'm saying you want to be careful here.

However, I don't want to hang my hat on hoping or expecting a company to trade at never-before-seen P/E trends on a 3-year basis in order to get my returns. That, to me, is just bad business.

So, I'm looking. I'm looking to reinvest, I'm looking at how much to reinvest, and I'm looking at where. Because this valuation is somewhat scary. Less than a year ago, analysts wanted to give this company price targets of less than $300/share. Today that S&P Global mean target is over $500 (Source: S&P Global). Do you know what this indicates? Volatility. And volatility isn't the friend of the long-term investor.

Thesis

There are multiple ways of viewing or considering the levels of valuation for a company. I use historical data, future expectations, peers, company fundamentals, and investment alternatives to determine what is a good investment and at what valuation, and what is a poor investment, and at what valuation.

Broadcom isn't a poor investment. It has returned significant capital to investors for over a year at this point.

But it's my stance that this journey is now over. Historically, Broadcom has never traded above 20-21X P/E for an extended period of time, and even such valuations that we're seeing today are extremely rare for the company. The fact that such premiums are being applied to a BBB- rated company means that there's a lot of exuberance included in the price here. That's the point - it's already included in the price. I highly doubt you'll see another 10-12% annual RoR from this price on for the next 3 years. More likely, based on history, peers, and earnings, I see the company's share price potentially going back down.

This would mean lower returns - or losses for you.

Me, I'm looking for better upsides than this. Even if the relative yield I get on my money would be similar to the one I have on AVGO today - which is likely - the overall upside could still be significantly higher than we're looking at here.

What's more, such upsides don't need to be predicated on the company maintaining historically unrealistic valuations.

This, to me, is the essence of valuation investment. Buy low, sell high when necessary. Don't get me wrong. I don't like selling - AVGO, or any company. I've rotated a number of companies over the past 2-3 months. Every single cent of reinvested cash has appreciated more outside of the original investment than in the original one.

(Source: Unsplash)

This is not a guarantee that this will continue. However, it's historically more likely that you'll maintain or outperform the overall market if you position yourself in qualitative, undervalued businesses, as opposed to staying in overvalued ones like Broadcom.

Because of that reason, I consider Broadcom a likely candidate for profit rotation, and I may start cutting away at my position in the company in order to reinvest cash elsewhere.

Where?

Look at my articles, and follow my future work. I'll share my plans there.

Thank you for reading, and have a great Easter!