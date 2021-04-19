Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

It's a bit of a mystery how shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) managed to evade total collapse over the past few months as many of its high-growth enterprise SaaS peers have gone through. I can name a large handful of richly valued stocks that are down 20-40% off highs, including investor favorites like Palantir (PLTR), Snowflake (SNOW), Fastly (FSLY), and others. Okta, however, has somehow managed to evade the carnage.

Okta, for investors who are unfamiliar, is an identity management platform. Its software creates a virtual ID and creates roles for people within an organization, an identity layer which is then used to determine access to internal systems and applications. It is best known for its single sign on (SSO) product that many companies have adopted as their system of record for logging employees onto company apps.

It's a high-growth (in fact, even rapid-growth) tech company. As more and more companies adopted digital systems for everything, tools like Okta became essential to provision access and ensure security. Okta's rapid ascent over the years, however, has been accompanied by a mushrooming of its valuation. It was only this February that Okta shed ~25% of its value in the broader market correction for tech stocks, only to recover back near all-time highs very quickly.

I'm a big believer in "buy the dip," even when the stocks in question are prohibitively expensive. Some examples of stocks I've recently recommended buying for a rebound include Palantir and Fastly. Okta, however, isn't trading at nearly enticing enough of a discount to get the same treatment.

It's difficult to argue that Okta isn't a very high-quality company. Okta has a strong mandate to continue "landing and expanding" within its current install base. Because its products are priced on a per user, per month basis (standard SSO pricing starts at $2/user/month; add-ons like multi-factor authentication which requires things like phone or email verification can tack on an additional $3/month), Okta has explosive potential for growth not only by adding new customers but by upselling existing ones. When Okta customers sign up new teams/departments for the product, or when they upgrade their relationships to Okta's more advanced feature sets with more bells and whistles, Okta's business grows. Overall, Okta estimates its overall TAM at $55 billion, consisting of a $30 billion opportunity in workforce identity (aka, managing employees) and a $25 billion opportunity in customer identity.

Okta is also scaling nicely. Its bottom line broke even on a pro forma operating income standpoint in 2020, the benefits of having a near-80% gross margin (indicating that nearly every dollar of incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line). It's not achieving >40% growth by "growing at all costs," as many other growth stocks are. So it's only natural that this stock, with so many fundamental advantages, deserves a premium valuation.

But how much of a premium is too much? At Okta's current share prices near $270, the company trades at a massive market cap of $35.42 billion. After we net off the $2.56 billion of cash and $1.77 billion of debt on Okta's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $34.64 billion.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year, Okta has guided to $1.08-$1.09 billion in revenue, the first time the company will crack the $1 billion mark on an annual basis (a milestone very few SaaS companies ever cross). This represents, however, a slowing of growth to 29-30% y/y.

We caveat that Okta has a tendency to under-promise and overdeliver, and the fact that Okta exited Q4/2020 at a billings growth rate of 40% y/y and 39% y/y, respectively, makes it unlikely that full-year revenues will decelerate to 30% y/y in 2021 (as seasoned software investors are aware, billings is a great leading indicator of where future revenue growth is headed, because it captures deals signed in the current period that will get recognized as revenue in future periods).

Nevertheless, at the $1.085 billion midpoint of Okta's given guidance range, the stock trades at a valuation of 31.9x EV/FY21 revenue - versus a pre-pandemic valuation multiple of closer to ~20x. Do we really think that Okta's circumstances have changed that much to where it deserves a ~50% premium, especially when revenue growth is expected to decelerate to some degree in 2021? It can't be argued that the whole software sector is expensive, but most other mid-30s growers are trading at a mid/high teens revenue multiple, not >30x.

The bottom line here: Okta is still way too expensive, and the fact that the stock has already recovered most of its February/March correction back means that the best move is to remain on the sidelines until volatility returns.

Q4 download

We should acknowledge, however, that Okta has continued to exceed internal and Wall Street targets and perform admirably on the fundamental front. Both growth and bottom-line performance have been excellent. Because Okta is a rather "uncomplicated" product to adopt - versus more infrastructure-leaning software products like Alteryx (AYX) that have been difficult to sell in a pandemic environment - the company has continued to see the pace of its business relatively uninterrupted by the pandemic. In fact, with most knowledge workers logging into work remotely last year, the importance of Okta's SSO products was only reinforced.

Take a look at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Okta's revenue grew 40% y/y to $234.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $222.0 million (+33% y/y) by a seven-point margin. It's fairly typical of Okta to guide to a low-30s growth profile and actually come out this much on top.

Okta's billings also saw strong 40% y/y growth to $316 million. Recall that in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, Okta's billings took a sequential tumble to $198 million in Q2 (+27% y/y), despite the fact that Q1 to Q2 typically sees a slight lift in dollar-based billings. Okta made up for that, however, by notching 42% y/y billings growth in Q3 and now 40% y/y in Q4. Note that the $316 million in billings that Okta did this quarter was an all-time record for the company in any quarter.

Okta also continued to pad its customer counts, with the pandemic note slowing adoption of its product at all. Okta added 600 net-new customers in the quarter to end Q4 with 10k total customers, up 26% y/y. Its net revenue retention rate also clocked in at 121%, roughly consistent with where retention trends have been over the past several quarters.

One important growth lever for Okta in 2021 is its acquisition of Auth0. While Okta's traditional strength has relied in workforce/employee identity management, Auth0 brings in a $200 million ARR base that is more centered around customer identity, which will accelerate Okta's ownership of that market. Okta acquired Auth0 for $6.5 billion (a hefty ~30x multiple of ARR), but the deal was in all-stock.

From CEO Todd McKinnon's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call discussing the Auth0 opportunity:

And like I said earlier, we're only just beginning to scratch the surface of these markets. Auth0 is also a leader in the customer identity market and brings a complementary go-to-market motion and a more developer-centric approach to the market. Combining the companies really accelerates our penetration into that $25 billion market. They've grown the company on a trajectory to generate over $200 million in ARR here in FY '22, representing growth of over 50%. Like Okta, Auth0 has a highly recurring revenue stream that is very loyal. It's growth accretive from day 1, and we've identified many areas that we believe will yield synergies."

Okta also drove strong profitability results in Q4. The company's pro forma operating margins hit 3% in the quarter, up six points from -3% in the year-ago quarter. The company has benefited from the shift of its sales process to virtual, though management noted that its annual sales kickoff, Octane, will put pressure on operating margins in Q1. For the full year FY20, Okta's pro forma operating margins hit breakeven at 1% for the first time, up nine points year over year.

Combined with a 43% y/y revenue growth rate for all of FY20, Okta comfortable still retains its position as a "Rule of 40" software stock. Okta also managed to drive respectable free cash flow growth as well, with FCF of $110.7 million for FY20 approximately tripling year-over-year and representing a 13% margin, up from 6% in the prior year.

Key takeaways

While it's difficult to dispute Okta's strong fundamental qualities, the stock's >30x forward revenue multiple already prices in a lot of that strength. I'm wary of investing in such an expensive stock already trading so close to all-time highs, especially given the market's recent jitteriness around valuations. Stay on the sidelines here.