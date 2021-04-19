Photo by Irina_Strelnikova/iStock via Getty Images

Updated Thoughts On Arcimoto: All Vehicles Impacted By A Recall

By now readers know that I'm bearish on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV). I think it was part of the bubble in electric vehicle stocks earlier this year. It became very popular with retail investors because the CEO did tons of interviews on YouTube. However, it will be tough for the business to scale. The company hasn't delivered on promises in years past and still hasn't figured out how to sell FUVs with doors on them at its current run rate.

In this article, I will discuss how I think management isn't clear on its production ramp roadmap, my thoughts on how it will be affected by government EV initiatives (including its AMTV loan application), and the latest recall on all its vehicles. It's a pretty big deal that every single vehicle sold has been impacted by a recall because they have only sold 252. The goal is to produce a low number of vehicles with strong quality control before getting to mass production. This recall lowers my confidence in the firm's ability to scale production.

Inconsistencies On Production Ramp

It's incredibly difficult for Arcimoto to make long-term predictions. For example, when analysts ask them about when they will turn cash flow positive, I don't expect them to know exactly when that will be. Arguably, in the near term investors want more of a cash burn because it means they are doing more business.

On the flip side, I expect pinpoint accuracy when it comes to the lead-up to the ramp. Current guidance calls for the start of mass production in October 2022. If I was an investor, I would want a detailed outlook on what the company will be working on from now until then. The next 16 months are the most important in the firm's history. I don't believe management is on the same page in clarifying the firm's near-term timeline.

I've watched almost all of Mark's interviews on YouTube. I came away from them under the impression that guidance for this year was for the company to figure out the logistical work of the new factory, get the FUV ready for mass production through its partnership with Munro & Associates (cost cuts), and get the machinery in place in the new factory. 2021 is supposed to be about laying the foundation for this decade. Then I thought 2022 guidance was for the company to iron out any issues it had with production to gear up for the start of mass production in October.

On the conference call the CEO, Mark Frohnmayer said,

"We will have some initial production work happening in that facility, we believe, in 2021 with the spin up of our automated plastics manufacturer."

The phrase "initial production work" is a bit vague. That could mean anything. You would think part of initial production work is getting the machinery in place, but it might not be. Chief Strategy Officer, Jesse Fittipaldi, stated,

"And I think we're going to see some pretty major headway in the beginning of next year where that place is looking good and ready to start putting equipment in for production."

It appears the initial equipment will be put in the new factory at the beginning of next year, not this year. If the company is backing itself up that far, it's going to very difficult to start mass production in October. In potentially 9 to 11 months, the firm must go from getting the machinery all in place in the new factory to having it ready to produce vehicles at a run rate of 50,000 units per year.

Maybe some investors don't care if the company is likely to miss its guidance for the start of mass production. However, I care because this company has wildly missed estimates before. In March 2018, Mark was quoted as saying,

"We've got 2,250 pre-orders to fulfill first, then we want to produce 10,000 vehicles in 2019 and beyond."

The current plan calls for 500+ vehicles produced in 2021 which means the company is an order of magnitude off the goal it set 3 years ago. That's 2 years later and 5% of the vehicles. Mark now believes the company needs to get to 50,000 units per year instead of 10,000 per year to properly scale production. That goal is 5 times harder to achieve than the previous goal the company missed badly on.

The ATVM Loan Submission

One of the most important aspects of Arcimoto's business in the next 16 months is its Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program submission. I initially became slightly skeptical with this process because on the call on March 31st, Mark said,

"in terms of where we are, we are in the final push on polishing of that document for submission. I think the submission is imminent potentially even before the end of this week. So watch for that amongst our filings, when that goes in, that will have likely a little bit more detail about the full contents."

Mark said the submission would be before the end of the week. The call was on March 31st which means the submission should have occurred by April 4th. However, as of April 18th, I don't see an SEC filing showing the loan submission was made. I get worried about the company missing guidance like that. It's such a near-term target to miss. It looks like it's a recurring theme with the company because in its SEC filing on July 31st, 2017 the company stated it planned to submit its application for the ATVM loan program in mid-2017. On the other hand, the Trump administration wasn't as supportive of electrics vehicles as the Biden administration will be. Let's see if that causes the results to change.

Let me add some context to this loan program. It was started during the Bush Administration and has loaned $8.4 billion to 5 companies (one was famously Tesla). The last loan was in 2011 even though the Department of Energy (DOE) has had money to give out (up to $25 billion as of 2015). 108 requests were made by 2010, but few were approved. It seems to me like the restrictions have been too stringent. Aptera Motors applied for a loan, but was rejected because its vehicle had 3 wheels. Then the legislation was changed to allow 3 wheels. However, Aptera went bankrupt before the DOE could respond to its 2nd application.

It's not clear if Arcimoto will get a loan. I would put the odds at about 30%, but that's just an estimate. I'm skeptical because the vehicles eligible for loans are in 2 categories which Arcimoto might not fit into. Specifically, the first is a light duty vehicle which FUVs are not. FUVs are classified as motorcycles.

Source: Arcimoto

The second is ultra-efficient vehicles which carry at least 2 passengers and get the equivalent of at least 75 miles per gallon. FUVs have those points checked. However, these ultra-efficient vehicles also must be fully closed compartment vehicles. The picture above shows the FUV. It's not a fully closed compartment vehicle. There haven't been many FUVs produced with doors. Even still, they don't have windows, so they might not count as fully closed. Considering that this loan program hasn't given out a loan since 2011 and that the FUV has this issue, I'm leaning towards thinking the loan application won't be approved.

Government Wants Range

The Biden Administration wants to give out tax credits to EV buyers and to build out America's charging network. Those are good for Arcimoto. The main problem with charging Arcimoto at a charging network is it takes way too long to do it. It takes 4 hours to charge using a level 2 charger. It makes more sense to charge it at home. However, if we had to choose between having a better network or not, obviously having one would be good for Arcimoto because it eventually can improve its charging time.

The Biden Administration wants to incentives affordable electric vehicles for low and middle income people. That's because electric vehicles are still tough to afford for most people. We are beyond needing luxury electric vehicles. There are already tons of luxury EV models available and more are coming. This goal is perfect for Arcimoto because its vehicles are among the most affordable EVs.

The issue is the Biden Administration also wants to push EVs with high ranges. Arcimoto would argue you don't need 200+ miles of range for day-to-day use. I agree with them, but that's irrelevant. The Arcimoto probably would struggle to get government help since its vehicles have very low range. The FUV has 102 miles of city range, 66 miles of range going 55 miles per hour, and 32 miles of range going 70 miles per hour. This makes it tough for someone to rely on an FUV as their only vehicle. If the company gets down to a price point of $10,000, FUVs being a 2nd vehicle will be fine. Now, it's a bit too expensive to be a middle-class person's 2nd vehicle.

Recall Of Every Arcimoto Sold

This past week, news came out that every single Arcimoto sold from 2019 to 2021 (all 252 vehicles) is potentially involved in a recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue causes the vehicles' power inverters to fail to respect the battery's Current Charge Limits which could lead to unexpected battery shutdown and immediate loss of motive power. That's pretty bad because the company is just trying to master production at low volumes. If it can't do that without battery problems so soon after the vehicles were sold, it's tough to imagine the company will smoothly transition to producing 50,000 vehicles per year.

On the conference call, Mark was asked about vehicle quality issues. He said,

"I would say that they are - we believe they are largely addressed. There has been one real challenge that we've had with one of our electronics components, and we are hopeful that this last rev from our supplier addresses those issues. But we're aggressively testing those new components, and we will not stop, obviously, until we've got a vehicle that is truly exemplary for all."

It appears not all quality control issues are largely addressed. This news could discourage buyers from buying an FUV. Since the company already has demand issues (it has a low number of pre-orders), that's a big issue.

Risks To My Thesis

Obviously, Arcimoto's valuation is much lower than it was when I started writing articles on it. On the one hand, it's cheaper, but on the other hand, it's tougher for it to raise money by issuing shares. I could be wrong in suggesting Arcimoto won't get the DOE loan. Furthermore, you can argue that designing a small EV vehicle and producing it creates a moat (barrier to entry). This certainly hasn't been easy for Arcimoto. Most small electric vehicle companies haven't gotten far with production. Finally, I'll point out that Mark has a 4.1 rating on Glassdoor with 100% of workers approving of him (6 voters).