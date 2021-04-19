Photo by arild lilleboe/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Houston-based Tidewater inc. (NYSE:NYSE:TDW) announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on March 4, 2021.

The adjusted net loss was $23.1 million, or $0.57 per share, which beat the analysts' expectations. CEO Quintin Kneen said in the conference call:

Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020 of $23.1 million ($0.57 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 of $65.6 million ($1.63 per common share). Excluding long-lived asset impairments and one-time expenses, net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019 were $25.2 million (or $0.64 per common share) and $91.4 million (or $2.39) per common share), respectively.

Tidewater is the leading and most experienced provider of Offshore Supply Vessels in the global energy industry. Below is the active fleet status per region.

Source: Presentation

The investment thesis is not an easy one. I covered Tidewater a few years back until the company filed for bankruptcy under chapter 11 on May 18, 2017, and emerged on July 31, 2017, after eliminating about $1.6 billion in principal of its initial $2 billion debt load.

Also, Tidewater and GulfMark Offshore agreed to a $1.25 billion merger on July 17, 2018.

The company is now in better shape financially, and the chance of survival is much better, especially after a quick rise in oil price recently. Thus, I decided to give it a try again.

However, I am not totally confident recommending a long-term investment here. I consider the stock as an excellent trading tool only.

Tidewater Inc. performed quite well on a one-year basis with an increase of 138%. In fact, the entire sector turned bullish since November 2020, when the news of a vaccine was announced. However, the sector cooled off drastically since March.

Data by YCharts

CEO Quintin Kneen said in the conference call:

I'm pleased to say that this has been another solid quarter for Tidewater. It's hard to overstate the challenges we faced in 2020. But the worst of the pandemic-driven downturn seems to be behind us. Revenue surprised us to the upside in the fourth quarter. On the last call, we guided to $385 million for the year or $81 million for the fourth quarter. And we came in at $397 million for the year or $92 million for the fourth quarter.

Tidewater Inc. - Financial Snapshot 4Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

TDW 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues and other in $ Million 118.78 116.37 102.34 86.47 91.86 Net Income in $ Million -59.85 -18.45 -110.62 -37.93 -29.75 EBITDA $ Million -33.60 -0.27 -84.99 -6.71 -8.50 EPS diluted in $/share -1.52 -0.46 -2.74 -0.94 -0.72 Operating cash flow in $ Million 5.28 -27.53 14.70 14.63 2.18 CapEx in $ Million 4.07 2.45 1.63 0.61 10.22 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1.21 -29.97 13.08 14.02 -8.04 Total Cash $ Million 218.29 187.80 203.12 192.24 149.93 Total LT Debt in $ Million 288.93 282.12 282.66 255.76 192.73 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 39.52 40.10 40.31 40.41 40.61

Data Source: Company release

Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenue was $91.86 million in 4Q'20.

Note: Vessels revenue was $87.83 million, and other operating revenue was $4.03 million.

Tidewater Inc.'s revenue was $91.86 million in the fourth quarter, down 22.7% from the same quarter a year ago and up 6.2% sequentially. Despite this drop year over year, the Q4 revenue was above analysts' expectations. Net income was a loss of $29.75 million, or $0.72 per share.

As we can see above, the revenues from Europe/Mediterranean and West Africa were the most affected.

CEO Quintin Kneen said in the conference call:

Historically, and many of you already know this, the fourth quarter is normally a tick-down from the third quarter. It's due to weather in the North Sea but also due to calendar year budget exhaustion. And incidentally, the first quarter is the weakest calendar quarter, likewise, due to weather in the North Sea but in addition to that, some clients tend to charter on a calendar year basis at the beginning of the year. So, you get a bit of charter higher gap in the first of the year.

The presentation is showing an ongoing fleet optimization with 35 vessels stacked on December 31, 2020.

Source: Presentation

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $8.04 million in 4Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

2020 Free cash flow is a loss of $10.91 million with free cash flow loss for the fourth quarter of $8.04 million.

The company has a different way to calculate the free cash flow, including acquisitions and expansion capital that you can find in the press release page 17. The company indicated a gain of $8.982 million for the fourth quarter using this calculation.

3 - Net debt was $42.8 million in Q4'20

Tidewater reduced outstanding debt by $96.2 million during the year and decreased the net debt position by $23.8 million ending the year with $149.83 million in total cash, not including $2.08 million in restricted cash.

Tidewater reassured investors that it has no concerns about the debt after completing a bond consent and tender the preceding quarter.

The company indicated in the conference call that it "repurchased $50 million of bonds at 100.5% of par and eliminated the EBITDA covenant through 2022".

Also, Tidewater obtained more relaxed debt covenant definitions due to a better oil prices environment. The CEO Quintin Kneen said in the conference call the refinancing of the bond due 2022:

We continue to evaluate the best options in the bank and debt capital markets with regards to refinancing the bond maturity in 2022. But we already have more cash today than the bond maturity balance. And we fully intend to continue to be free cash flow positive. I'm not worried about the covenants and I'm not worried about the maturity.

One issue that has been discussed in the conference call is the recurring problem with the Mexican oil company PEMEX. PEMEX owed $18 million at the end of 2020, and the company is confident that it will pay it within the next five months.

4 - Company's 2021 business outlook

CEO Quintin Kneen said in the conference call:

For 2021, I see it unfolding a bit like a reversal of the past 12 months. I spoke earlier in the call that I was pleasantly surprised not only that the fourth quarter was better than we guided but that it was better than the third quarter. I see tendering activity in the second half of 2021 as quite robust. Tendering activity doesn't equate to demand. But it is a good indication that supply and demand will be tightening up over the next 12 months. Generally, I see us getting back to where we were in the first quarter of 2020 by the first quarter of 2022.

5- Discussion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

TDW had an excellent run during the first quarter of 2021, from $8.50 to $15.50. However, the stock was overbought and has since retraced over 20%. The oil market is a difficult place to be if you are not trading the market. Oil prices are notoriously unpredictable, and the market moves from euphoria to despair quickly. It is crucial to understand the tight correlation between TDW and oil prices and adopt a trading strategy that follows the oil market sentiment.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

TDW forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at the 50MA around $12.90 and support at $11.50. The trading strategy is to sell a part of your position between $12.85 - $13 and wait for a retracement around $11.40.

The descending channel above is generally bearish, and depending on the oil prices, we could experience either a breakout and a retest of $15.50 or a breakdown back to $9.50 - $9.

Remember, to be helpful, the TA Chart must be updated often. I am providing that to my subscribers through my robust stock tracking.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.