The Bakken: Dead Shale Because Of DAPL Or Deep Value?

Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

Oft neglected in the discussion about energy, the Bakken / Three Forks shale is at a crossroads to many. Currently the second largest producing region outside of the Permian, the area has seen significant pressure in recent quarters due to the coronavirus as well as pipeline troubles. Fearful of the impact that a Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL) shutdown might bring, many investors have shunned the play in favor of exposure to the tried and true Permian.

While highly dependent on what an individual thinks the outcome of the Dakota Access case is, producers operating in the region continue to look highly compelling when valued against Texas counterparts. For the proof in the pudding, investors need only look at the acreage valuations that sellers have been able to pull down in recent months. It's an area worth a look by investors.

Importance Of Dakota Access

While down from peak levels prior to the coronavirus, the Bakken produced 1,100 kbpd of oil in the most recent reporting from the EIA. Production has to get to market, and there is only a little more than 1,000 kbpd of pipeline takeaway capacity out of the region: Double H Pipeline (Kinder Morgan (KMI), 100 kbpd), the Bridger System (Bridger Pipeline, 200 kbpd), the Enbridge North Dakota System (Enbridge (ENB), 200 kbpd), and Dakota Access (Energy Transfer (ET), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), MPLX (MPLX), Enbridge (ENB), 570 kbpd) are the primary outlets. While some production is inevitably consumed in-basin at local refineries or for other uses, with more than 50% pipeline market share, it's pretty clear how important Dakota Access is for producers in the region. As most already know, there is some risk to the longevity of the pipeline. Currently operating while in technical violation of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") and a subsequently vacated easement, there is a risk that Dakota Access is either ordered empty by the legal system pending a fresh environmental review or that the Army Corps of Engineers forces an expensive reroute once it completes a new environmental impact statement ("EIS") in March of 2022. The Biden Administration has shown some reservation in getting deeply involved, but most here should at least recognize the inherent risk.

Tariff rates on these major pipelines range from $2.50 - $5.00 per barrel to move oil to major hubs like Cushing or the Gulf Coast. If Dakota Access is emptied - either temporarily or permanently - there are a lot of barrels without a pipeline home. That would force more production back onto crude by rail, with rates of $8.00 per barrel out to the major hubs. For producers, that is a likely $4.00 per barrel headwind on all barrels they produce over and above existing contract agreements. Given breakevens in the mid to high $30.00 per barrel range for most exploration and production companies operating in the Bakken, that's not an inconsequential amount of their profits.

The bottom line is that while there is plenty of crude-by-rail terminals to absorb the loss of Dakota Access, shutting down the largest pipeline flowing oil out of the region would force shippers to find higher cost alternatives. That means higher takeaway costs or the decision to reign back in production until the Dakota Access issue is resolved.

Mergers And Acquisitions

This has created a tug of war between those that remain bullish on the Bakken and those that are more cautious. Compared to its size, the Bakken has seen an absolutely massive turnover in the first few months of 2021 compared to other basins, with hundreds of thousands of acres changing hands. Some of the largest producers in the region - including the largest by completions count over the past two years - are exiting some of their acreage while others are doubling down on the region, seeing attractive valuations from sellers that are, at least in their opinion, being too averse.

Enerplus / Hess Corporation

On April 08, Hess Corporation (HES) announced that it was selling 78,700 contiguous net acres in Dunn County, North Dakota to Enerplus for $312mm in cash. It's a highly notable transaction, as over the past several years Hess Corporation has completed more than two hundred wells in the Williston Basin, making it the most active driller in the area. For those curious, the top five other than Hess Corporation include Continental Resources (CLR), Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Marathon Oil (MRO), and WPX Energy (now part of Devon Energy (DVN)).

Most of that activity was not on this land. Production averaged just 6,000 barrels of energy per day ("boepd") on what was sold, but that does not mean it was not attractive. More than three-quarters was tight oil, with liquids production on the land well above averages for the Williston Basin. This is one of the most expensive deals out of North Dakota in many years, ringing the register at nearly $4,000 per acre or $52,000 per flowing barrel. On the latter metric, this deal ranks up there with some of the more expensive acreage sales over the past few years, including eclipsing some of those coming out of the Permian Basin. I find this particularly relevant, as up until recently most buyers of shale - those that existed - have wanted cash flow today. Higher multiples on reserves in the ground but not yet amply developed means that the buyer has to spend money on top of the acquisition price to make recovery. That takes time, exposing the business to more commodity volatility and basin-specific volatility, the latter being Dakota Access Pipeline uncertainty. It is also why overriding royalty interest ("ORRI") deals have also been common.

Enerplus seems unconcerned over Dakota Access and other basin-specific concerns such as top tier inventory depth. Management noted more than one hundred tier one drilling locations and another hundred that are economic under current crude oil prices. There is a firm belief that the opportunity is there to boost figures with the application of more modern production technologies and stimulation.

Enerplus / Bruin E&P

The Hess Corporation acquisition was not the only one Enerplus has made in this area of the country in recent months. A little over three months prior, the company picked up all the outstanding shares of Bruin E&P, a privately held pure play in the Williston Basin, for $465mm. The net acreage position here was much more sizeable (151,000), some of which was already contiguous with Enerplus' existing assets. Total production from Bruin had averaged 24,000 boepd, holding a similar liquids production mix to the Hess Corporation holdings. With that said, Bruin I think clearly had a capital access problem, and had just not been as active as it had in the past. The last well that Bruin completed was done in early 2020, so the acreage has been in somewhat of a perpetual decline over 2021.

Compared to the above, Enerplus only paid $3,079 per acre or $19,375 per flowing barrel. Big difference in the price tag, and it looks like the Enerplus team was able to take advantage of a private equity player that was looking to exit its holdings.

EnCap Investments / Equinor

Enerplus is not the only company making moves and building its stake in Williston. Equinor agreed to sell its entire Bakken portfolio in North Dakota and Montana to private equity backed Grayson Mills Energy for a total of $900mm. Investors might not recognize the Grayson Mill name, but they likely recognize its key backer: energy giant EnCap Investments. EnCap is a major provider of capital to companies across the energy value chain, and they generally do not make mistakes. If EnCap is acting as a backer, they see value in the acreage.

Equinor was a major player in the Bakken, owning 242,000 net acres as well as some associated midstream assets. Production totaled 48,000 boepd as of the end of 2020, but just like Bruin, it had started to neglect its assets. From 2016 - 2018, Equinor was completing wells in the Bakken and Three Forks shale at a pace of between 40 - 50 wells per year. That activity was cut significantly beginning in 2019, and by 2020 it had stopped developing the land entirely.

That makes this a very comparable asset to Bruin, and that comes through in the valuation. Equinor sold its assets for $18,750 per flowing barrel, largely owing to some of the neglect. The price per acre was a touch higher than the Bruin E&P transaction, but overall resource depth and reserves pricing are eerily similar; Equinor just had the better rock in this case.

Takeaways

While every acre is different and I'd caution against extrapolating too much, investors might come to some extremely interesting conclusions using these transactions to value current producers. Recently emerged from bankruptcy, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) trades at $20,000 per flowing barrel; Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is valued at less than $12,000 per flowing barrel once midstream assets (Oasis Midstream (OMP)) is stripped out of the equation. It is not just the "lower end" of assets that imply potential upside, as multi-basin players that are operating in the area trade at a discount on a sum of the parts basis; the Bakken continues to be heavily discounted by the market. In a nutshell, don't forget about some of the companies operating here.