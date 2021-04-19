Alimentation Couche-Tard: Value Hiding At Your Local Convenience Store

Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When your company's name sounds like a digestive disease, it must be hard to attract a lot of investor attention. Here is the often-overlooked Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (OTCPK:ANCTF "Class A," OTCPK:ANCUF "Class B").

Warning: Couche-Tard is Closely-Held

Before you read any further, I must disclose that Couche-Tard meets the prevailing definition of a closely-held public company. There is adequate trading volume to establish good market prices and it's easy to buy and sell the Class B shares in individual investor-type amounts, but you won't have any real say in the company's decisions as an investor. If this bothers you, for example, you're an activist investor or represent an institution that likes its voice to be heard, stop reading now. See the Closely-Held Share Structure section under the "A Few Cautionary Notes" heading in this article for more information.

If, however, you're a value and growth-oriented individual investor, this somewhat unusual company is definitely worth a look.

Polar Pop Investment Theory

After you've spent a day hanging drywall in 110-degree heat here in the Valley of the Sun, about 5:15 pm you stop in at a Circle K to fill the gas tank of your old F-150 and pick up a 32 oz. Polar Pop of Powerade. You and just about every other working man, office worker and school kid.

These stores are busy and they're everywhere. With a nod to Peter Lynch, who owns Circle K?

A Convenience Store Empire

The owner of your local Circle K and about 14,165 (approximately 1,900 operate under licensing agreements) other stores under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holidays, Ingo, Kangaroo Express and Mac's banners is $35.5 billion market cap Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. The company, founded in Canada in 1980, takes its name from the French for, roughly, "night owl food," which was the name of a small chain acquired in the mid-80s. The company's founder, Alain Bouchard, is still active as Executive Chairman of the Board. In 2016, Guy Gendron wrote a biography about Bouchard entitled "Daring to Succeed: How Alain Bouchard Built the Couche-Tard and Circle K Convenience Store Empire." Recently, the paperback version was on offer for a minimum of $50 per used copy on Amazon.

Couche-Tard's multiple brands reflect Bouchard's ambitious program of acquisitions in what is still a very fragmented industry. In the U.S. for example, 62% of convenience stores are one-offs; not part of any chain, and Couche-Tard has about a 5% share of the market, second to 7-Eleven's approximately 6%. Worldwide, Couche-Tard is generally acknowledged to be the second largest convenience operator after $35.8 billion market cap Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., the Japanese parent of 7-Eleven stores. Reflecting a desire to increase brand awareness, operate more efficiently and emphasize the chain's reach, Couche-Tard management is in the process of adopting the "Circle K" brand for all its stores.

Expanding International Presence

Couche-Tard's geographic reach is surprising:

Source: Couche-Tard March 2021 Investor Presentation

Since some detail is lost in the slide above, let's consider the amazing list of countries in Couche-Tard's geographic footprint. Stores are company-owned throughout Canada and the U.S., plus Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Russia and Hong Kong. Stores operated under licensing agreements are located in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mongolia, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Cambodia, Vietnam, Guam, Indonesia, New Zealand and Macau. Couche-Tard provides investors with street-level, needs-based retail exposure to a wide spectrum of countries ranging from highly developed to emerging markets.

Management is clearly focused on the "white space" referenced in the slide. On November 6, 2020, for example, Couche-Tard announced the pending acquisition of a subsidiary of Convenience Retail Asia Limited consisting of 373 convenience stores in Hong Kong and Macau for $360.0 million. In a November 6, 2020 article appearing in CStoreDecisions, CEO Brain Hannasch noted:

Upon closing of this transaction, Couche-Tard will reach a milestone in its strategic ambition of entering the high growth Asia-Pacific market with a first-rate management and operations team, which has the credibility, experience and capabilities to support future expansion in the region.

A lot of future growth is likely to come from areas outside the U.S. and Canada.

Convenience Store Staples

Sales consist of familiar convenience store products: chips, candy, drinks, beer, cigarettes, coffee and food to go like sandwiches and hot dogs plus gas. Keeping up with changes in the industry, Couche-Tard has made improvements in the standard convenience store fare. Beginning in 2016, the company rolled out a better, higher quality selection of sustainably sourced coffee products. During the summer of 2020, the company introduced its "Fresh Food Fast" program which includes built to order subs, hamburgers and pizza.

In Europe, the company also operates some fully automated gas stations, sells aviation fuel and energy for stationary engines and runs a wholesale transportation fuel operation that has enough scale to include fuel terminals and depots.

Here's a clever chart that simplifies Couche-Tard's sources of revenue and gross profit:

Source: Couche-Tard March 2021 Investor Presentation

What this chart tells us is that the U.S. and Canada account for 82% of the company's revenue and 83% of gross profit, with Europe, Asia and other areas accounting for 18% of revenue and 17% of gross profit - clearly, there's room for international growth.

The chart also tells us that while fuel and merchandise contribute 46% and 52% of gross profit respectively, merchandise, however, is much more profitable, accounting for just 27% of revenue.

If fuel accounts for 46% of gross profit, what about the increasing prominence of EVs? Teslas don't need gas.

The EV Future: Charging Stations

The strongest argument against an investment in Couche-Tard is that 46% of the company's gross profit will gradually disappear as EVs replace the gas-fueled vehicle fleet. This is a real concern somewhat mitigated by the slow pace of change to date, however, EV adoption is likely to mirror the famous Hemingway quote from "The Sun Also Rises."

How did you go bankrupt? Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.

To meet this challenge, Couche-Tard is preparing for the evolution of the world's vehicle fleet. The company is using Norway as a real-world EV laboratory with over 500 fast chargers installed at 80 company-owned sites. During the 3Q 2020 Conference Call, CEO Hannasch provided the company's view on a future dominated by EVs.

… electrification is the reality. I'm not sure everybody in the industry, our industry, generally believes that yet. But we do. And we're preparing to face it head on. Disruption can create opportunities for those that are prepared. Norway shows us that convenience and fuel sites have a role to play in the build-out of the infrastructure and that there is a business model. Still too early to discuss the economics of that model, but important to see how we can continue to make our customers' lives easier and be part of that. Electric cars have to be washed. The majority of our trips are still convenience only. But it does change the model.

In Norway, under the Circle K brand, Couche-Tard offers its own brand of fast chargers plus others in partnership with Green Kontakt, Tesla and Ionity.

Source: Couche-Tard March 2021 Investor Presentation

Couche-Tard's EV offer includes a charging app for smartphones that locates nearby chargers, allows payment and monitors the charging status of the customer's vehicle. The company is also moving into home and work charging stations.

The company's EV charging initiative - and the future roll-out elsewhere in its geographic footprint - benefits from several factors:

Existing conveniently and strategically located sites

Charging sites co-located with a store so customers can eat a snack or drink a beverage while their car charges

Multiple partners increase the network while leveraging the company's investment

To what degree the company will be able to offset the decline in gas revenues and profits is anyone's guess. To put some very rough parameters around what Couche-Tard's EV charging revenue might be, consider that according to the U.S. Department of Energy, on an average basis across the U.S., an "eGallon" (the cost of fueling a vehicle with electricity compared to a similar vehicle that runs on gasoline) costs about 40% of the price of a gallon of regular gas. Ignoring any Couche-Tard profit margin, the implied threat is that charging revenues will be about 40% of existing gas revenues. The ability of Couche-Tard to navigate the switch to EVs while being compensated in a manner that offsets the decline in gas sales is a relevant consideration for a prospective investor.

An Excellent Financial Record

Serial acquirers often have spotty financial results or depend on acquisitions to cover up sloppy operations, but Couche-Tard has compiled a very long record of excellent performance.

Source: Couche-Tard March 2021 Investor Presentation

Here's an extract from the slide above with the 2011-2020 results above supplemented with calculated 5-year results:

Note that there is very little drop-off in the CAGRs for each time period. Management has integrated acquired operations while maintaining operational efficiency. As an example, for the most recent TTM period per Seeking Alpha, Couche-Tard's 6.29% net margin was more than twice the 3.01% reported by competitor 7-Eleven. If we look at a longer period to smooth the impact of unusual items, Couche-Tard still maintains a significant 96 bps lead with a five-year average of 3.71% compared to 7-Eleven's to 2.75%.

Couche-Tard was not immune from COVID-19 and with a fiscal year ending in April, the impact will be spread over two fiscal years with 2021 bearing the brunt. As the "Financial Highlights" chart above indicates, revenue took a hit in 2020, declining about $5.0 billion from 2019, but EBITDA, operating income and free cash flow were all higher. Revenue declined as travel slowed due to COVID-19, gas prices fell, and the company disposed of the interests in CrossAmerica Partners LP it acquired with the CST acquisition in 2018 and a marine fuel business. Performance improved, however, as gas margins expanded, higher-margin convenience sales increased and the expense side benefited from the one-time conversion to IFRS-16 which decreased rental expense by 6.4%.

Through YTD fiscal 3Q 2021 (ending January 31, 2021), Couche-Tard reported net income of $2.1 billion, up $364.3 million or 20.5% from $1.8 billion in the prior period. Diluted EPS, benefiting from the company's repurchase of $900.0 million in shares since November 2020, was $1.93 compared to $1.58 a year ago. Historically, the fourth fiscal quarter ending in April has been the weakest, but Couche-Tard only has to report diluted EPS of $0.16 per share to equal fiscal 2020's diluted EPS of $2.09.

With recovery from COVID-19 in progress in most of the U.S. - Couche-Tard's largest market - this should be an easy beat. A middle-of-the-road estimate for fiscal 4Q 2021 is $0.35 suggesting a 9.1% increase in diluted EPS to about $2.28 per share, year-over-year. Considering the operating environment, this would be more than acceptable.

The company's financial performance carries over to the balance sheet. During a year of heavy acquisitions, for example 2018, when Couche-Tard acquired all or part of CST Brands, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Holiday Stationstores LLC, Cracker Barrel (certain stores), and Empire and Jet Pep (both fuel supply operations), the leverage ratio increased to 3.13. Two years later by the end of fiscal 2020, however, the leverage ratio had declined to 1.60 as EBITDA increased 20.3% and debt declined 13.5%.

With a dividend yield of less than 1.00%. Couche-Tard is not a high-yield stock but management has rewarded shareholders with a dividend CAGR of 29% over the past five years.

A Few Cautionary Notes…

A low-leveraged need-based retail company that has grown free cash flow at a 20% rate since 2011 trading at a near 5-year low PE in the middle of a crazy bull market? As always, there are a few reasons for the cheap valuation.

Replacing Gas Revenue in an Electric Future

We've already discussed how declining gas revenues are perhaps the most important consideration for prospective investors. Although this is more of a 2031 issue than a 2021 issue, the threat is real. The Norway experiment suggests that the loss of revenues may be mitigated, but it's not a sure thing.

"Deworsification"

In January 2021, Couche-Tard was forced to end its proposed $20 billion acquisition of French grocery chain Carrefour by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who claimed the "food sovereignty" of the French people was at stake. Although the deal was widely criticized as an example of what Warren Buffett calls "'deworsification," Couche-Tard Chairman Bouchard was quoted in a Bloomberg article dated January 17, 2021 entitled "Couche-Tard to Pursue Other Deals After Carrefour Failure" as stating:

Over the last decades while growing our business we have made many bold moves, some of which were not always obvious to our stakeholders.

There was some precedent for the deal as in October 2020, the Issa brothers, operators of a privately-held 6,000-store convenience and gas station empire, teamed up with TDR Capital to buy the U.K. Asda grocery chain from Walmart. Nevertheless, the grocery business is known for razor-thin margins - Kroger (KR) reports a 1.95% net margin - and intense competition. Exactly what Couche-Tard management planned post-acquisition is an open question as management provided little to no public insight into its strategy.

If management plans to morph into a grocery chain, investors seeking their own retail diversification may be disappointed, but it is impossible to argue that management's interests are not aligned with those of shareholders given the large stock ownership positions of the co-founders.

Closely-Held Share Structure

The company is effectively majority-owned and controlled by the "four co-founders." There are two classes of shares; Class A shares hold 74.7% of voting rights with 10 votes per share and Class B shares account for 25.3% of voting rights with one vote each. Here's a table illustrating that control from data in the last Proxy Statement dated July 20, 2020:

Almost 92% of the company's equity is owned by the four co-founders who also control 67% of the voting rights. To complicate matters, each Class A share is convertible into one Class B share at any time and each Class B share will automatically be converted into one Class A share when all four of the co-founders reach the age of 65 (2021) and on the day the co-founders jointly control less than 50% of the voting rights of the combined Class A and B shares. All this really means is that the Class B shares will be converted into Class A shares some time during 2021 and that, all things being equal, the total voting rights of the co-founders might actually increase during 2021.

With all four founders reaching the age of 65 in 2021, estate issues are likely to arise, but it is hard to see how this would detract from shareholder value. An offer for the whole company, for example, would probably unlock considerable value for shareholders.

Institutional Ownership and Trading Volume

Institutions own just 8.96% of the Class A shares which is not surprising as per E*Trade, the average trading volume was just 356 shares per day over the 10 days ended April 16, 2021. With a 10-day average trading volume of 18,484 per day per E*Trade, the Class B shares have more liquidity - and institutions own 43.04%. There is simply not enough public float in either share class for many institutions to take a meaningful position in either class of stock.

Strong Competition in A Fragmented Market

Competition is strong in the very fragmented convenience store industry. As the slide below from Couche-Tard's March 2021 Investor Presentation indicates, chains with 101 or more stores only control about 25% of the U.S. convenience store market.

Source: Couche-Tard March 2021 Investor Presentation

In the U.S., 7-Eleven and Circle K are the dominant chains, but there a number of very strong, innovative regional operators. Two examples are Maverick and Wawa. If you live in the western U.S., you may have been to one of 350 Maverik locations. With powerful joint ownership consisting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and privately-held FJ Management and Pilot Corporation, Maverik is a very well-managed competitor boasting the "coolest convenience-experience on the planet" that can rely on some very deep pockets for expansion funding.

In the eastern U.S., Wawa is a solid regional competitor with 850 stores and strong food and beverage offerings - and an avid fanbase, especially for its Italian Hoagie and Gobbler sandwiches. Wawa is such a regional icon that Philadelphia Magazine staged a "Wawa Week" series of articles to mark the opening of the largest Wawa store at 6th and Chestnut Streets in Philadelphia in December 2018.

Larger, stronger regional competitors might limit Couche-Tard's market penetration in certain areas, but the remaining 80% of the industry in the U.S. consists of chains with fewer than 100 stores and single-store operators that lack the scale to compete effectively with Couche-Tard. Expect more consolidation and Couche-Tard to be one of the consolidators.

Valuation

Couche-Tard is near 5-year lows in price to earnings, price to free cash flow and EV/EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Even if we acknowledge that 1) COVID-19 is an ongoing drag on revenue, 2) the EV/ICE transition will be challenging, 3) the attraction of the Carrefour deal was not obvious, 4) estate issues loom, and 4) that closely-held public companies with limited public float can be problematic, the company is still cheap.

Is it cheap enough? As the following chart indicates, at about $33 per share the Class B shares are down 11% from their December 15, 2020 $37 per share all-time high, but, ignoring the obvious anomaly spike immediately after 2014, note the consistent 10-year build in shareholder value.

Data by YCharts

When the Recession Comes and the Stock Market Tanks…

Finally, what happens to convenience store revenues when a recession hits? Take a look at this slide from Couche-Tard's March 2021 Investor Presentation.

Source: Couche-Tard March 2021 Investor Presentation

It's not au courant to be thinking about playing defense when the Dow just pushed through 34,000, but owning shares in a few companies that can be expected to continue performing during a recession is never a bad idea.

Conclusion

Couche-Tard is a recession-resistant needs-based retailer with a stellar long-term history of profitable growth. The Class B shares - the ones to buy due to trading volume - trade at a slight discount to the Class A shares, but one vote or ten votes you're just along for the ride. Dividends are an afterthought here with the current 0.73% yield on the Class B shares.

Even near their all-time high the shares are undervalued. If the PE just climbs back to the 15.92 3-year average and 2021 earnings come in at $2.28, that would imply a price of around $36.30 and a quick 10% gain, but we're playing for the 3 to 5-year build in value with Couche-Tard. Buy a few shares and hold on.