About ten months ago, I recommended purchasing CAE (NYSE:CAE) as an ideal investment for those who wanted to profit from the recovery of the airline industry from the coronavirus crisis. As I analyzed back then, airline stocks are much riskier than CAE due to their excessive debt load and the fierce downturn of their business. Since my article, CAE has rallied 54%. Moreover, the business of CAE is in recovery mode and hence many investors may be tempted to purchase the stock. However, after its steep rally, the stock has become almost fully valued.

Business overview

CAE is the global leader in training for the civil aviation and defense aviation. It is the dominant player in the industry, with 160 sites and training locations in more than 35 countries. Every year, it trains more than 120,000 civil and defense crew members and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.

The airline industry is one of the most severely affected by the coronavirus crisis. The global air traffic has collapsed in the last 12 months due to the strict travel restrictions imposed by many countries and the reluctance of people to risk traveling amid the pandemic. More precisely, global air traffic plunged 62% last year after the pandemic. Due to the collapse of the demand for flights, the U.S. airlines have been burning cash at an unprecedented rate and thus they have received two financial packages from the government. While U.S. leisure travel has begun to recover, business travel and international travel remain at depressed levels, according to the recent earnings report of Delta Air Lines. Due to the downturn in its business, CAE has suspended its dividend and its share repurchases in the last 12 months.

However, the worse seems to be behind CAE. Thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines worldwide, the pandemic is likely to subside in the second half of this year and consumers will begin to claim their normal lifestyle back. In fact, CAE has already begun to recover. In the most recent quarter, its revenue decreased 10% over the prior year's quarter but it grew 18% on a sequential basis. In addition, its adjusted earnings per share improved sequentially from $0.13 to $0.22 and its free cash flow nearly quintupled, from $45 million to $224 million.

It is also worth noting that CAE has posted positive free cash flow of $176 million in the last nine months and it is on track to post earnings per share of $0.34 in the fiscal year that ended on March 31st, 2021. The profit of CAE is in sharp contrast to the excessive losses that all the major airlines have been posting in recent quarters. The superior performance of CAE is a testament that its business model is much more resilient to the pandemic than the business model of airlines.

Note: All the above figures are in Canadian dollars, except for the expected earnings per share of $0.34, which are in USD.

Growth

A great advantage for CAE is the fact that it operates in strictly regulated industries, with mandatory and recurring training requirements. Airlines and business aircraft operators sign multi-year contracts with CAE and have to follow these contracts in order to maintain the regulatory approval of their operations. As a result, a significant portion of the revenues of CAE is recurring.

Moreover, in March, CAE finalized the acquisition of the Military Training business of L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for US$1.05 billion. This deal, which is expected to close in the second half of the year, will enhance the annual revenues of CAE by approximately US$500 million. As the amount of the transaction is 12% of the market cap of CAE and the annual revenues are likely to grow approximately 20%, it is evident that this acquisition is a major one. Indeed, CAE expects the deal to enhance its earnings per share at a low-teens rate in the first full year after the completion of the transaction.

The acquisition will be funded via the issuance of new shares as well as available cash. The execution of an acquisition of this magnitude during a severe downturn is a testament to the resilient business model of CAE. While most airlines are struggling to service their debt and rely on government aid to remain solvent, CAE is heavily investing in its future growth.

The company is also performing a major restructuring project in order to optimize its global asset base and enhance its efficiency. Management expects to complete this project next year and achieve C$65-C$70 million of annual recurring cost savings. Thanks to its major acquisition and its restructuring project, CAE will emerge stronger when the pandemic subsides.

Debt

Most airlines carry excessive debt loads and many of them would have gone bankrupt if they had not received financial aid from their governments. This is not the case for CAE, which has a healthy balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) is $2.6 billion, which is only 30% of the market cap of the stock and 12 times the earnings of the company in 2019. While this amount of debt is not negligible, it is certainly manageable, particularly given that the company has remained profitable even in its most adverse year.

Valuation

Thanks to its improving business outlook and its promising growth prospects, CAE has more than doubled in the last 12 months. This means that the market has already priced a great portion of future growth in the stock. To be sure, CAE is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6. This is certainly a rich valuation level. Even if the promising growth prospects of the stock are taken into account, the stock is trading at 21.0 times its expected earnings in 2024. To provide a perspective, CAE has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3 over the last decade. It is thus evident that the market has already priced a significant portion of future growth in the stock.

As long as CAE continues to improve its business performance, the stock is likely to maintain its premium valuation. However, it is a risky investing strategy to rely on a sustained rich valuation of a stock. Therefore, investors should wait for a correction of the stock, towards its technical support of $25, in order to enhance their margin of safety.

The bottom line

CAE is much more resilient to the pandemic than airlines. It has remained profitable during this crisis whereas all the airlines have incurred excessive losses. As a result, CAE is a great candidate for the investors who want to profit from the expected recovery of the airline industry. However, the stock has become almost fully valued and hence investors should wait for a correction of the stock.