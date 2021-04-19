Photo by OlegAlbinsky/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Headquartered just across the Hudson River from Manhattan in the lesser known segment of NYC, Jersey City, New Jersey, based Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) hits the sweet spot of asset size, valuation, and growth opportunity. While most people would consider $12.9 billion in assets to be a large community bank, Provident skirts the line of being both a solid community bank and a commercial bank.

Of its 99 branches, most are in New Jersey, but it does have a few in Pennsylvania and New York state. It operates like your standard bank holding company, owning and operating just one company - Provident Bank. Outside of the standard loans and deposits business, it operates a full suite of fee income-oriented segments like treasury management, wealth management, and insurance products.

Its loan portfolio is broken down into three major categories. First, mortgage loans, which break down into residential mortgage, commercial mortgage, and multi-family mortgage, and comprises 69.7% of the entire portfolio. Second, commercial and industrial loans make up 26.4% and the remaining segment is consumer. While the bank clearly has a larger tilt towards mortgage, this comes with less risk and typically more of a fixed rate platform (explained a little later).

When looking at overall valuation, one can see from the chart below that easy money has been made. That said, its current value of 1.56x of tangible book value per share is little lower than the national average of about 1.6x.

Historically speaking, PFS has garnered a bit of a premium to peers (about 0.2x to 0.4x). In my opinion, simply stating that I believe its valuation will revert to its mean (~0.3x premium) is a rather weak thesis when standing alone. That said, I believe the combination of improving credit trends and above average profitability improvement will support a premium valuation. I would not be surprised if the banking space treaded water while PFS approached 2.0x price to tangible.

Revenue Outlook

While most banks have experienced some pretty sizable headwinds in terms of margin compression over the past 12 months, PFS has started so some material stability (4Q was up relative to 3Q). While the next few quarters could show some continued compression, I believe that the recent net interest income strength should continue.

The bank itself has seen a sizable amount of portfolio growth over the past couple years. While the margin is likely to be flat, at best, the overall loan portfolio should continue to crank out more net interest income dollars, rather than margin improvement. While this is not the best case scenario, increasing revenue trends on the back of a fairly well-managed expense base create operational leverage.

Outside of spread revenue, non-interest income should also continue to see growth. Like many other banks that forgave overdraft deposits for the remainder of the year (year meaning 2020), those have since lapsed and should add solid growth due to the limited year over year comparable data. Outside of service charges, the bank has a sizable wealth management division that sees continued revenue strength from a higher AUM. With the market continuing to show material strength, assets under management continue to grow (even without additional client growth).

While the margin has started to show some relative stability, I would not be shocked to see the overall profitability level come down a little. While most C&I based banks use a floating rate, heavily concentrated real estate banks have more of a rolling review (i.e. more fixed rate than floating). While this does help the bank smooth out margin expectations, the lingering pain can be frustrating when comparing it to peers that are finding a bottom.

Credit Underwriting Soundness

While the market has expressed a good deal of caution on credit for the bank space over the past twelve months, PFS has proven itself to be a solid operator over the past couple decades.

While it was obviously a much smaller bank in 2008-09, the real estate tilt in the NYC area would have likely worked against the bank in terms of overall credit in the last recession. As one can see from the chart below, things were much better than the national average.

While it goes without saying that future credit problems can always pop up, it would likely be more of an idiosyncratic event for any one bank. That said, I believe the market has turned the corner and should aid credit portfolios industry wide. Typically, positive economic strength helps clear up struggling loans while positive earnings help mask lingering net charge-offs.

When looking at my modeling below, one might question why I continue to have a provision expense even when 4Q20 posted a material reversal via a provision recapture. My only rebuttal would be that I would rather model too conservatively, but still be optimistic on the bank.

Concluding Thoughts

When looking at the bank space today, I feel like investors are at a bit of a crossroads in term of what it to expect going forward. While value oriented investors might be ringing the register after the solid run, growth investors are likely skeptical that the assumed loan growth needed to power EPS higher won't materialize. Outside of that, strictly dividend focused investors have likely seen the yields get cut in half from a healthy run in the stock - a good problem to have, but limits future inflows from that subsect.

Long story short, I am optimistic that PFS is likely to continue to grow earnings, which is likely to be done in multiple ways. First, margin stability would yield higher spread revenue since more loans are on the books today than last year. Even if the margin compresses a little, the recent growth would result in more net interest income dollars (on a smaller margin). Second, if the credit profile is better than expected, a provision reversal likely boosts earnings and sets the stage for future upward adjustments in the consensus estimate. Finally, expenses look to be well-managed, especially for a growing bank, but this does pose an additional upside potential if things are better than what I am modeling. The dividend continues to look pretty good too (at around 4%), which would reward bullish investors for adding shares to their portfolio today.

