Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been one of the hardest hit mega-capitalization companies from COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. Airplane orders and deliveries suffered from the monster drop in passenger miles traveled all over the planet, creating a major glut in commercial aircraft supply that could persist for years. While the stock quote has more than doubled off its lows in March 2020, it still trades well below the all-time high around $446 reached in 2019.

Of course, a recovery from the pandemic will eventually be good news for civilian plane orders. However, the extra debt burden taken on by the company to survive plant shutdowns and reduced plane deliveries, alongside the jump in leverage at commercial airlines and governments worldwide (affecting future military aircraft orders) could mean Boeing is now a low-margin, no-growth business for the next decade. A final point to ponder, record money printing by the Federal Reserve bank to combat pandemic closures is beginning to spike U.S. inflation numbers. If interest rates follow inflation higher (and they should), overloaded interest expense at the company could make any "earnings" and cash flow growth next to impossible, even with slightly better plane delivery and order flow.

I am not alone in worrying about Boeing's enormous debt position and earnings future. The stock has outlined some of the weakest momentum readings over the last six months, out of the blue-chip universe I follow closely. Reviewing the whole investment landscape of variables, I think it prudent investors Avoid or Sell the stock at this time.

Eye-Opening Debt Accumulation

In terms of an insurmountable obstacle to overcome, Boeing's debt position is looking more and more dire the last 12 months. Net long-term debt (subtracting cash balances) has risen from just $2 billion in 2018 to $37 billion at the end of December 2020. Debt to assets has risen from 12% to 41% over the same span. And, interest expense is starting to explode, even with record low rates in the U.S. economy. Already rising from $475 million in 2018 to $2.15 billion in 2020, interest costs are becoming a major burden.

The holding cost to maintain loan repayments and account for interest on $61 billion in financial obligations could quickly become a huge headache for management decision making and shareholder worth. Honestly, credit rating downgrades and spiking inflation could add another $1-2 billion in interest expense into 2022. Fitch's has already downgraded Boeing debt several times from "A" in 2019 to "BBB-" in October 2020. As an aside, Fitch is assuming commercial air traffic levels will not fully recover until 2023 or 2024. Other ratings agencies have made similarly large downgrades to Boeing's repayment ability.

Boeing's total of liabilities, including debt, has risen from $90 billion in 2017 to $170 billion in early 2021. Accounting for the significant -$12.8 billion in GAAP losses last year, retained earnings have declined back to 2015 levels, when the stock quote was $125 a share, not today's $248. The truly rotten news from the balance sheet is book value has declined from a small positive number in 2017 to -$18 billion currently (tangible book value which is far worse). In other words, if the company went under and was liquidated today, there would be far more loan/credit/pension/contract obligations than assets!

So, does Wall Street expect a big rebound in sales and profitability at Boeing, as COVID-19 issues fade in the coming years? The answer is NO. Considering all the liabilities on the balance sheet, and rising costs to service them, earnings are not expected to rise dramatically the next 3-4 years. 2021 is projected to be a breakeven year for operating EPS. After this year, 2022-24 are forecasted to witness EPS in the $6-8 range.

I would consider these estimates a best-case scenario if interest rates spike later in the year, following the general U.S. inflation spiral above 4% YoY this summer. Current share buyers are being asked to pay $245 a share for only $6-8 in yearly EPS, years down the road. That works out to a best-case earnings yield of 2.5% to 3.3% (30-40x P/E), which could be LESS than the probable inflation rate over the next three years. Plus, the S&P 500 is priced today at less than 20x projected EPS a few years out. The whole investment proposition seems like too much to ask for buyers. Either reported earnings need to double current expectations (assuming the economy comes roaring back) or the stock quote needs to fall 30-40% for me to get serious about parting with other investments.

Weak Technical Momentum

Boeing's chart pattern and momentum readings have become increasingly bearish in April. The stock peaked at $280 in March on reopening optimism, and a rush of investor enthusiasm regarding the travel industry. Yet, the important Accumulation/Distribution Line (marked with a green arrow below), Negative Volume Index (marked with a red arrow), and On Balance Volume (marked with a blue arrow) measurements remain in downward sloping channels. In combination, during an amazing market advance over the past year, this set of indicators is about as weak (bearish) as any other blue-chip common equity trading in America.

Final Thoughts

Seeking Alpha's quantitative ranking system rates Boeing as an average overall pick, and a slightly better than typical selection in the Aerospace and Defense industry. I think SA's formula is quite generous, counting heavily on the company's brand name and oligopoly position vs. a handful of other aircraft makers in the world (mainly Airbus for large commercial planes). It appears the weighting of a decent price gain the last six months is scoring most of the bullish points today. If (when) the stock price begins to decline again, perhaps sharply, the Quant momentum points will disappear, and Boeing may again rank in the bottom half to lower 25% of all equity alternatives in Seeking Alpha's comparison universe.

For aggressive and diversified long/short portfolios, short sales in Boeing could make sense. I am contemplating adding the name as a short position this week. I believe the odds of Boeing "underperforming" the S&P 500 during 2021 are quite high. Shorting above $240, with a stop-loss buy level around $275 would keep potential losses to a minimum, under 15%.

New electrical/software issues with the problem-plagued 737 MAX plane could curtail gains in total aircraft production during 2021 related to economic reopenings in America first, hopefully followed by Europe and many emerging markets later in the year.

What conditions would change my bearish stance? The number one drag on the business is clearly the coronavirus pandemic, and its material negative effect on the travel industry. If the virus completely disappears this summer, and travel patterns snap back to normal, Boeing could climb closer to $300 a share. Nevertheless, I feel the pandemic could linger through next winter, especially as new mutations of the original COVID-19 virus appear and spread. In October, I fully expected new virus spread to all but disappear by May, but new confirmed cases are still running above 50,000 a day in the U.S., with India, Brazil and western Europe in rotten positions currently. Plus, I think a big percentage of the population (20-30%) will not travel right away, even if the all-clear signal is given by the government and health experts.

Another positive for Boeing would appear if interest rates remained low several more years (the FED's stated goal). The company's overleveraged balance sheet is in desperate need of minimized interest expense. Strong travel trends and low borrowing costs would be the optimal macroeconomic variables to put Boeing's business growth back on its feet (or off the ground, if you prefer).

