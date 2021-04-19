Photo by Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock via Getty Images

NEX's Medium-Term Upside

In the medium-term, NexTier Oilfield Solutions' (NYSE:NEX) has a few robust growth drivers: use of digital tools and ESG (environmental, social, and governance)-compliant fracking. Its tie-up with other oilfield services in providing electric fracking and using natural gas as its fleets' power source will leave it sufficient room to grow. Meanwhile, higher drilling and completion activity in the US will benefit the legacy drilling operations in the next quarter.

However, the recent energy-demand crush and removal of the traditional diesel power capacity & equipment have shrunk its revenue base. As a result, its cash flows dried up in 2020. The company's balance sheet is more leveraged than many of its peers. Nonetheless, I think the stock price offers some upside for medium-to-long-term investors.

The Opportunities And Challenges

NEX's management estimates that the nameplate hydraulic horsepower capacity has sharply declined to ~12 to 13 million horsepower from 20 million in early-2020 - a 37% fall following the pandemic-led demand crush. NexTier joined the bandwagon and retired much of its excess diesel power capacity, and removed equipment in 2020. Besides, horsepower intensity for the fleet continues to grow as the industry adopts complex completion techniques. Two possible outcomes are in sight; one, not all of the nameplate hydraulic horsepower is profitable due to the high reactivation cost. Two, horsepower per fleet can significantly rise when demand returns.

NEX's management expects to see a robust US onshore activity in 2022, while the planning is likely to begin in 2H 2021. It also estimates that the US shale producers will require approximately 200 to 225 frac fleets to keep production flat. Currently, it is in the neighborhood (according to Primary Vision, the Frac Spread Count or FSC was 206 on April 9). If FSC increases, it will create room for its service pricing to improve after it had hit bottom in the 2020 downturn.

NexTier Evolves After The Merger

In October 2020, C&J Energy Services merged with Keane Group and created NexTier Oilfield Solutions - a new leading well completion and production services company. Since then, NEX has expanded well site offering and diversified its geographic footprint, which provides an integrated platform at the well site. It also offers new digital tools like NexHub, helps lower commodity costs to the well site, reduces emissions, and improves safety performance. It estimates that only 20% to 25% of the horsepower utilized in the market uses natural gas as a power source. So, the potential growth can be remarkable in the medium term. Plus, with the renewed focus on carbon emission, I think we will see a greater demand for gas-powered fleets.

Demand Pattern Changes Course

Following Keane's merger with C&J to form NexTier, NEX has advanced its natural gas power fleet deployment in the US in the past year. Since the merger, it has reduced 650,000 nameplate Tier 2 diesel horsepower. Because it increased investment in converting the existing equipment to Tier 4 dual-fuel capabilities, the company has entrenched ESG and carbon reduction strategy. The company's new solutions like NexHub and MDT frac controls have also allowed it to optimize gas substitution across the fleets. It has an arrangement with National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to collaboratively field test NOV's electric fracturing system. E-fracs are aimed at dramatically reducing emissions, equipment, and complexity at the well site.

On top of the ESG initiatives, it has recently launched NexTier Power Solutions, which integrates its completions and logistics capabilities with gas compression, gas delivery, and fuel gas treatment. It can reduce customers' carbon emissions by transitioning from diesel to natural gas through NexTier's integrated platform. The solution can become important soon because NEX's logistics business is growing steadily. It offers last-mile logistics and optimized commodity management to the well sites. Since drillers are looking for a cost-efficient logistics platform and since drilling activities have started increasing, I expect volume to grow in this operation in late-2021 and into 2022.

Some Drivers Strengthened In March

In the past year, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) (18% down) have been weak until March 2021, according to the EIA's latest Drilling Productivity Report. The drilled wells and the completed wells, in comparison, declined much sharply (57% and 43% down, respectively) during the same period. However, led by higher West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, the drilled and completed wells count recovered from January to March in 2021, suggesting that an energy recovery was well underway.

Understanding The Recent Drivers

In Q4 2020, NEX's revenues increased by ~31% compared to Q3 2020. Year-over-year, however, it was still down by 59.3% in Q4. Despite the pandemic-related sales loss over the past year, growth in its integrated logistics services and the introduction of new power solutions business resulted in revenue growth.

The gross profit margin, too, reflected the recovery as it expanded to 12.6% compared to 7.1% a quarter earlier. The improvement was driven by the overall rebound in activity from the earlier troughs. Since the pandemic's outbreak, lower operating costs led to a 500 basis point EBITDA margin recovery in Q4. The adjusted net loss in Q4 was $0.30, a marginal improvement compared to a $0.38 loss per share in Q3.

Cash Flows Fell; Leverage Is High

In FY2020, NexTier Oilfield's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined sharply (77% down) compared to a year ago. Led by a 34% fall in revenues in this period, deterioration in working capital led to the CFO fall. As a result, the company's free cash flow (CFO less capex and acquisitions) turned negative in FY2020. In 1H 2021, the management expects to reduce maintenance capex to yield a ~$3 million per fleet on an annualized basis for frac. In 2H 2021, it plans to invest ~$25 million -$30 million on the ESG strategy, which involves investing in gas-powered equipment in the power solutions business.

The company's liquidity totaled $349 million as of December 31. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.60x) is significantly higher than its competitors' (BOOM, HLX, and DRQ) average of 0.2x. Although the company does not have many financial risks, it might want to improve free cash flows to avoid any possible strain on the balance sheet.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the US completed wells count, frac count, and NEX's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to remain steady in the next 12-months (or NTM). The growth rate can accelerate in 2023 and grow at a reasonable rate in the following year.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to deteriorate in the next 12 months (or NTM) 2021. I expect the EBITDA to recover sharply in 2022, while the growth rate can be sharper in the following year.

I have calculated the EV using PFIE's forward EV/Revenue multiple (because EBITDA is expected to remain negative in the next twelve months, the EV/EBITDA multiple does not produce any meaningful result.) Returns potential using the forward multiple (0.85x) is lower (21% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (~39% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a positive bias in the short term.

What's The Take On NEX?

Source

Since created in the merger in October 2020, NEX has expanded its well site offering and diversified the geographic footprint, offered new digital tools like NexHub, and forayed into the ESG fracking by helping reduce emissions and improving safety performance. Since only 20% to 25% of the horsepower utilized in the market uses natural gas as a power source, the company will have sufficient upside in the medium term. Its management also expects to see a robust US onshore activity in 2022. So, in the past year, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

However, the company is not infallible. Following the pandemic-led demand crush, it retired much of its excess diesel power capacity and removed equipment in 2020. The sales volume is nowhere near its pre-pandemic high. In FY2020, free cash flow turned negative as sales dried up. It is significantly more leveraged than many of its peers. Despite that, I think the energy market's rebound has set NexTier Oilfield on a medium-term recovery path.