CEF Report April 2021: A Complete Round Trip

The first quarter of 2021 is done and in the books and it looks decidedly different than last year's first quarter. The year-over-year numbers look absolutely fantastic given the month of March 2020 has now rolled off.

Here are three proxies for CEFs and their total returns in the last year:

Of course, things look a lot different if you include the month of March 2020 into your total returns. We go from massive 60%-plus returns to about 6% by just including a month. So be careful using time specific returns. But in aggregate, we're back to pre-COVID levels on a large amount of funds despite many having to de-leverage during the downturn.

Just since the start of this year we have seen CEFs do extraordinarily well. Discounts started the year at -6.4% but by the end of the first quarter had closed to -3.6%. The returns for taxable fixed income CEFs were even better going from -3.76% to -0.5%. We will discuss a lot about that last number in a bit.

The Core Income Portfolio, our actively managed portfolio of mostly fixed income CEFs, continues to power higher and trounce both publicly traded alternatives and the bond benchmark. The Core Portfolio is up 6.8% YTD compared to the benchmark being down almost 3.3%.

Core Income Portfolio:

Core Income Portfolio - No Muni:

This kind of performance is unlikely to continue. For one, spreads are at their tights. If we break down the performance of CEFs for the last year, we saw a six-month rally in NAVs as credit spreads tightened from wide levels following the onset of the pandemic. But from Halloween on, spreads have tightened not by a whole lot as they recovered their losses. Most of the gains in the last four or five months has been from discount tightening.

Current discounts on taxable bond CEFs are around -1.5% which is historically in the top quintile of observations going back to 1996. Adding in a few CLO funds that report their NAV infrequently and the average discount is closer to 0.50%. Most of the tighter observations occurred during the boom era from late 2011 through the first half of 2013 (until the Taper Tantrum hit).

We made a lot of changes to the Core Portfolio in April to mitigate discount risk (the risk that certain funds "mean revert" and see wider discounts) as well as be positioned in the areas of the fixed income market that we think is most attractive in this environment.

These changes take into account valuations (how rich are our positions trading to what we believe is their fair value) and fundamentals (how safe is the distribution? How likely is the NAV to fall? What kind of external optionalities exist?).

So we want to find funds that are still relatively cheap (there virtually are no cheap funds left) but also have some kind of upside as well. That upside could be from a shift in their distribution policy or a corporate action. We've highlighted many of these in the past including as recently as December when Western needed to do a very large and lucrative tender offer to get their new investment advisory agreement approved.

For instance, Wells Fargo Income Opps (EAD) where Wells is in the process of being bought, will need a new investment advisory agreement. While the chances are they get one, there is still about a 25% chance that they do not giving some pretty juicy upside potential. Despite that, the fund boasts one of the best track records.

I recently added to it in my Core account (my Roth IRA) replacing my position in PPT and a few other positions that I trimmed including PDI and PCI.

We continue to favor loans over fixed coupon high yield, mortgages, and munis among sub-sectors.

There Is Not Much Juice Left

Taxable CEFs are now trading within earshot of par. That means discounts are essentially non existent. The image below shows all observations going back to 1996 and where today falls on the distribution. At the year's start, we were just over -3.7% which is fairly close to fair value. In just three month's time we closed that gap by 320 bps to just 0.50%.

Despite discounts being largely gone, 21% of all observations over the last two and a half decades were richer. That's a fairly large amount. Most CEF investors have no recollection of these tighter levels - at least not on the taxable side. In the last few years we've seen muni CEFs reach premium levels but not taxables.

When Did Those Observations Occur?

From late 2011 to early 2013 we had a large amount of rich funds. This was when the 10-year hit the all-time low of 1.404% (until mid-2016 and Brexit when it hit 1.37%). Investors at the time were rushing into safe haven debt amid the depth of the eurozone's debt crisis.

At the time, the Financial Crisis scarring was still prevalent in the market as the housing crisis was only about 18 months off the bottom and still seeing many foreclosures. The Federal Reserve continued to keep its benchmark rate at zero and investors believed the chairman at the time when he said they were several years off from raising rates (they finally did one hike in December 2015 and raised again more than a year later).

Below is the Invesco Bond Fund (VBF), an old plain-vanilla corporate bond CEF mostly invested in BBB rated debt. About 15% of the portfolio is non-investment grade. It is a good representation of the premium/discount dynamic that has occurred over the last 30 years.

You can see the times when VBF sold at a premium to NAV for a decent period of time. Those are the times when many funds traded at premiums.

For a CEF investor, to get rich valuations, i.e. tight discounts or large premiums to NAV, you need a few key ingredients.

Low leverage costs: I believe CEF investors care about nothing more than the cost of their borrowing. The greater the yield curve (steepness), with great clarity into future borrowing/leverage costs, the better the environment for CEF investing. With the benchmark rate at zero and the yield curve relatively steep, investors in CEFs believed that the good times would roll. Inflation expectations: Like after most recessions, inflation expectations rise fairly quickly in the first and second year of a recovery. They also tend to overshoot. Investors see Keynesian policy responses and easy money as a fuel for inflation but in reality the most important ingredient is a tight labor market. That was not the case in 2012 so inflation expectations which spiked in 2010 and 2011 began to subside. Rising Rates: As opposed to the short-term, sometimes CEF investors fear rising interest rates on the long-end of the curve. That is the 10-year and 30-year bonds. If these yields rise, some CEF investors get nervous because their bonds are losing value. Spreads: When spreads (the additional yield assumed by an investor above the risk-free rate) are low/ "tight" the green light is on. This often leads investors to believe that there is no risk in the market and all is well. Risk assets are often bid up to rich levels as the last "crisis" seems to be forgotten quickly.

Given the euphoria of the current market and the VIX heading lower (finally!) we could see discounts turn to premiums again similar to what we saw in 2012-2013. This is especially the case if we see it return to levels we saw in 2017 and 2018 when it regularly was in the single digits.

A Complete Round Trip | So What's Left To Own?

Discounts have made a complete round-trip since the start of 2020. I typically use a -6% discount threshold for a very high level, 30K foot view of the CEF space. At a -6% or wider, future returns via mean reversion (the added return from discounts moving tighter towards the long-term average) are strong. But tighter than -6% and you have to make a determination. But tighter than -3% (the upper red line below) and you are in headwind for mean reversion.

That mean reversion isn't a certainty. In fact, as we noted discounts can remain tight for extended periods of time. So an investor doesn't need to necessary sell everything here.

Instead, we recommend making rotational trades mostly into term funds. We like cash-substitute ideas like First Trust Senior FR 2022 (FIV) and Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term (JPT). These funds liquidate in the next 12 months and trade at small discounts. There is very little chance that those discounts widen.

More medium term, we continue to like AllianzGI Convert & Income 2024 (CBH), Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity (GDO), Nuveen Intermediate Duration Muni Term (NID) and Nuveen High Income 223 Term (JHAA). We would also look at Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) should the discount widen a smidge more.

Outside of terms, we added my two favorite ideas to the Core:

(1) Wells Fargo Income Opps (EAD)

(2) Nuveen Sr Income (NSL)

(3) BlackRock MuniHoldings (MHD)

EAD is our top pick in the high-yield space while NSL is our selection in the floating rate sub-sector. NSL also could be substituted with sister funds JFR, JRO, and JSD. In perpetual munis, we like MHD as it has sold off post-merger with many investors who were in the state specific funds selling out.

Some of the newer funds are also attractive. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opps (NYSE:PDO) is now one of the larger selections in the Core Portfolio. But we would also look at some of the duration plays. For those more risk averse, I wouldn't hesitate putting some capital in BlackRock Taxable Muni (BBN) and Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB).

Our top pick remains DoubleLine Yield Opps (DLY) at a -7% discount.