Photo by jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is just around the corner, and one of the first companies to report its preliminary results is Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). Unlike some other miners that have started off FY2021 with issues, Calibre had a solid start to the year, reporting an 8% increase in gold output. This solid performance was driven by the successful implementation of its 'Hub & Spoke' strategy, with the high-grade Pavon Norte Mine contributing meaningfully in the quarter. With an enviable organic growth profile due to significant installed capacity and a team with a track record of success, sharp dips towards US$1.20 should provide buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Calibre Mining released its Q1 production results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~45,500 ounces, an 8% increase from the ~42,100 ounces produced in Q1 2020. While the company's Limon Mine had a softer quarter due to lower grades, Libertad picked up the slack in a meaningful way, producing ~29,100 ounces of gold, a 35% increase from the year-ago period. The material growth at this operation was driven by the successful implementation of Pavon Norte [PN] into the mine plan ahead of schedule and under budget, which has increased confidence in the company's Hub & Spoke strategy, and the vision Calibre has for its Nicaraguan assets. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Calibre reported a new multi-year high in output for Q1, with production 1% above the quarterly record in 2020 (~45,300 ounces), and more than 8% year-over-year. As is clear from the chart above, Libertad was the star performer in the quarter, with the PN Mine contributing ~350 tonnes per day during the quarter, which translated to more ~3,000 ounces of additional production at the Libertad operation.

(Source: Company News Release)

It's worth noting that the ore trucked from PN was just 3.25 grams per tonne gold, which is more than 30% below the reserve grade (4.86 grams per tonne gold) and ~10% below the 2021 mine plan. So, while PN helped lift the average head grade at Libertad materially through the addition of ~32,000 ounces being fed to the mill at higher grades, there is upside here going forward, both through higher contribution and higher grades.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Limon, it was a lower-grade quarter for the operation, with head grades coming in at 4.42 grams per tonne gold and gold production down 20% year-over-year to 16,300 ounces. The much lower output was driven by lower throughput of ~124,100 tonnes (Q1 2020: ~130,500 tonnes) at 14% lower grades. This weaker production to start the year isn't a huge deal, because as noted earlier, Libertad is ramping up significantly and is the real driver of growth for the company. The one highlight from the quarter at Limon was solid drill results from Veta Nueva, Atravesada, and Panteon, with the most impressive hole coming in at 8.92 grams per tonne gold over 9.8 meters. Let's dig into the results at Libertad a little closer:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Libertad managed to grow production materially in Q1 despite lower throughput, with the catalyst being much higher head grades with ore being trucked from PN. If we look at the size of the green bars (quarterly throughput) vs. blue bars (installed capacity), we can see that Libertad is barely running at half of its total capacity here, with ~295,200 tonnes processed vs. a total quarterly capacity of closer to ~560,000 tonnes. This suggests that Libertad alone can produce more than ~50,000 ounces per quarter or ~200,000 ounces per year if Calibre can find additional high-grade ore sources to fill the mill. Therefore, even if Limon produces only ~75,000 ounces per year, Calibre can increase production by more than 50% from FY2021 guidance levels (~175,000 ounces).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some investors might argue that there are quite a few organic growth stories out there in the sector, and there's no need to venture into a Tier-3 jurisdiction like Nicaragua to find growth. While this is certainly true and Alamos Gold (AGI) is one example of an exceptional growth story in safer jurisdictions, the major differentiator for Calibre vs. other organic growth stories is capex. This is because most other organic growth opportunities require ~$100 million or more in capex to execute their growth plans, given that most companies have undeveloped projects and need to build a plant and develop the mine, which takes both time and money.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In Calibre's case, the Libertad Mill is sitting there running at ~55%, so there is no cost in upgrading or building a new plant; the only real cost is developing a mine or drilling out new discoveries at existing mines. With a 15-drill and ~60,000-meter exploration and resource growth program underway, there is immense potential for Calibre to make new regional discoveries, build on existing resources at PN, Limon, and Libertad, and execute its Hub & Spoke model successfully. So, while organic growth is great and deserves a premium in a low-growth sector like the Gold Juniors Index, Calibre's organic growth story is arguably the highest-quality, given that it requires the least capex.

Given Calibre's strong start to FY2021, the company is well on its way to beating its FY2021 guidance mid-point of ~170,000 ounces, especially given that contributions from PN should ramp up in H2 2021. Assuming ~180,000 ounces of gold sales at an average gold (GLD) price of $1,800/oz, Calibre is set to generate roughly ~$324 million in revenue, which leaves the company trading at barely 1.4x revenue based on an enterprise value of ~$460 million. This is a very reasonable valuation for a name that could have a 10% compound annual production growth rate looking out to FY2024, assuming the company can grow towards a ~260,000-ounce production profile. Therefore, if we were to see weakness in the stock towards US$1.20, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.