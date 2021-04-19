Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images Investment Thesis

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares have risen by 140% over the past 12 months, but have fallen by 5.5% over the past 3, to a price of $15.6 at the time of writing.

Allscripts is an IT solutions provider to the healthcare industry, with clients including healthcare providers, payors and patients, namely hospitals, physician clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, health plan providers and the life sciences industries.

The company underwent some significant changes across 2020, offloading its CarePort Health business - focused on providing coordinated care transitions for acute and post-acute patients - to WellSky Corp, in a deal worth $1.35bn, or 13x CarePort's trailing 12 month EBITDA, and selling its EPSi financial decision support business to Strata Decision Technology in a $365m deal.

The slimmed down, $2.2bn market cap Allscripts business generated $1.5bn of revenue in FY20, down 8% year-on-year, which is to be expected after the downsizing, and considering the company's $1.25bn after tax proceeds from its business divestitures, can be considered an exceptional result.

Looking ahead, however, Allscripts management is forecasting flat revenue growth in FY21, with revenues expected to be ~$1.5bn - precisely the same as they were in 2020 (from continuing operations), albeit with EBITDA increasing to $240-$260m, and free cash flow to $90-$100m.

These forecasts have failed to wow the market, causing the share price to stagnate, whilst analysts do not seem overly optimistic either, setting a price target range of $11 - $18.

Although the marriage of technology and healthcare, driving the development of powerful concepts such as electronic health records ("EHR"), data driven holistic healthcare provision, value based care, population health, and so on, is a substantial and growing market - estimated to reach a value of $40bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, it is also highly competitive, and fragmented to the point where the entire value proposition of a unified healthcare system almost seems to be under threat.

To illustrate my point, Allscripts lists its direct competitors in its 2020 10K submission as follows:

Our principal existing competitors in these markets include, but are not limited to (in alphabetical order) AdvancedMD, athenahealth Inc., Availity, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, CPSI (Computer Programs and Systems Inc.), CureMD Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Enli Health Intelligence, Epic Systems Corporation, Evolent Health, Greenway Medical Technologies, Harris Healthcare, Healthagen, Health Catalyst, IBM Watson Health, Inovalon, IQVIA, Kareo, The Lash Group, Inc., MEDHOST, Inc., Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.), Nextgen, nThrive, Optum, Philips Healthcare, Premier Inc., Science 37, T-System, The TriZetto Group, Inc. (a division of Cognizant Technology Solutions, Inc.), Waystar and Wellsoft Corporation.

I count 31 companies in total, all fighting for share of a market that is currently worth an estimated ~$30bn.

Nevertheless, Allscripts has been in this market since 1986, has a backlog of work with a value of $4.1bn, and counts Microsoft (MSFT) as one of its key clients, who paid $19.4bn last week to acquire Nuance Communications, an AI communications and linguistics specialist with a large presence in the healthcare industry.

As such there is a case to argue that Allscripts is a little undervalued by the market at the present time. The company has a relatively high share count of 140.6m, but completed $280m of share buybacks in FY20 and has pledged to repurchase a "significant" amount this year.

Therefore an investment in Allscripts may reward a long-term holder looking to gain exposure to the healthcare IT industry in the belief that long term growth, and potentially, consolidation through M&A will drive Allscripts' price to new highs. My price target would be $20-25 and I will explain this valuation, and provide some more color on the company in the remainder of this post.

Allscripts Overview

Founded in 1986, headquartered in Chicago and incorporated in Delaware, Allscripts provides a range of software services across a number of sectors. The company provides Electronic Health Records services through its Sunrise (single patient records for hospitals and health systems), Paragon (administrative and financial EHR), TouchWorks (open platform for larger multi-specialty practices), Professional (mid-sized practices), Practice Fusion (cloud based services for smaller and independent practices) and BOSSnet (e-document management) solutions.

Its Veradigm platform is geared towards the payer and life sciences industries, providing actionable data insights and workflow solutions, whilst FollowMyHealth is a patient engagement platform, and Sunrise provides financial management tools, whilst Allscripts Care Director and dbMotion are focused on Population Health and care coordination.

In FY20, Allscripts earned $915m, or 61% of its revenues from software delivery, support and maintenance, and 39% from client services. $1.22bn of its revenues (81%) were recurring, and $280m (19%) non-recurring.

Allscripts operational performance - past 3 years. Source: company 10K submission 2020

As we can see above client services accounts for the lion's share of cost of revenue - this can probably be put down to the cost of acquiring new clients and setting up new services, which subsequently go on to drive profitable and higher margin recurring revenue streams.

R&D spending as a percentage of revenue is quite low, at ~14%, which might indicate that Allscripts is a mature company, with an established set of services and way of operating that is sufficiently future-proofed not to require too much investment - although personally I would prefer to see the client services outlay a little lower and R&D a little higher.

Only 1 of Allscripts' clients - which I believe is Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider - accounts for >10% of the company's revenues (12%), with a notable new client win in FY20 being the United States Orthopedic Alliance.

As mentioned, Allscripts key collaboration partner is Microsoft, and the company has apparently been busy migrating the majority of its services, and its clients, to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform.

Allscripts backlog of work stands at $4.1bn, as mentioned, with 35% of this expected to be fulfilled and recognised as revenue in FY21, and 19% and 15% in FY22 and FY23 respectively.

Growth and Strategy

Allscripts recent downsizing and focus on operational efficiencies may imply that the company is struggling for growth, which is borne out by the FY21 revenue forecast, but I would not view this as too much of a problem for the company.

CarePort accounted for ~6% of Allscripts revenues in FY19, or ~$100m, which goes to show that technology, whilst often thought as streamlined and cost efficient, can sometimes become bloated and burdensome.

It's also tempting to think of healthcare IT as a fast growth, high margin, industry, but when you switch from the macro to the micro economics it is generally more about incremental gains, hard won client contracts and continuously innovating to stay ahead of the competition.

Allscripts does not appear to have ever been an acquisition hungry company, although it did spend $60m acquiring Health Grid, a patient engagement solutions provider in 2018 (plus up to $50m in future earnings related milestones, and $113.6m on Practice Fusion, an EHR provider, in 2018.

Allscripts goals for 2021 - source: company presentation

As we can see above, Allscripts major focus appears to be increasing its yield rather than its top line revenues, and increasing its EBITDA margin above 20%, which is achieved in both Q320 and Q420.

The company is targeting $90-$100m of free cash flow in FY21, which works out ~$0.7 per share for a price to FCF ratio of ~23x. Based on its target EBITDA of ~$250m in FY21, I would expect the company to drive net income of ~$45m, for EPS of ~$0.3, and a PE ratio of ~51x, this year.

Given that Allscripts has reported operating losses of -$168m, -$99.7m and -$130m in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively, the above would represent a step in the right direction and potentially set up Allscripts for a few years of top line growth, by switching from investing spare cash into e.g. share buybacks, to increased investment in R&D or customer acquisition, or possibly even some M&A to refresh the business.

Financials and Valuation

Allscripts has resolved some of its prior financial leverage thanks to its CarePort and EPSi sales. The company claims to have had no net debt as of FY20, although it is targeting a long-term leverage ratio of 1.5X adjusted EBITDA, which, as discussed above, leaves some wriggle room for investment in organic or inorganic growth.

The company reported cash of $531m, and near term assets of $1.1bn in FY20, versus $934m of near-term liabilities, and only $167m of long-term debt, keeping interest expense low.

From a valuation perspective, I put together a discounted cash flow analysis model to see how Allscripts could be valued based on current performance and financials and likely future performance.

I found a slight discrepancy between the EBITDA forecast of $240 - $260m in FY20 versus free cash flow of $90-100m, in that I would have expected the FCF to be slightly higher, owing to depreciation in FY20 being a high $192m.

However, by using EBIT after subtracting interest expense (which I calculate as a fairly low $5-6m per annum) and also subtracting ~$100m of share repurchase activity (by including it in working capital costs) in FY20, I get to a FCF of $95m.

The FCF gets higher for me after FY21 however, with no share repurchases, and I am forecasting for top line growth of 6%, based on the estimated growth of the healthcare IT market. That sets a target for Allscripts to achieve of $2bn of revenues by FY26, which is a challenging target, although one that may be achievable based on managements' ability to drive a $250m increase in revenues between 2016 and 2019 ($1.386bn, to $1.633bn).

I am hoping to see free cash flow of $295m by FY26, based on tax-effected EBIT of $78.6m and an overall OPEX of 94% of revenues, and using a weighted average cost of capital of 10.2% (based on risk free rate of 1.7%, beta of 1.1 and expected market return of $10), I calculate the present day firm value of Allscripts to ~$3.4bn, and value of its share price to be ~$24.7.

Risks and Conclusion

Certain aspects of Allscripts' business model stray worryingly close to Pharmacy Benefit Manager territory - a murky element of the healthcare industry that helps to determine drug pricing and other issues, where regulatory authorities are demanding more transparency and hoping to close down loopholes seen as too beneficial to clients of Allscripts.

That could shut Allscripts narrow profitability window, and fundamentally, as a kind of middle-man service provider - albeit an automated one - Allscripts will always be somewhat dependent on its clients making their profit margins before it makes its own. With Allscripts selling itself currently as able to drive cost efficiencies, if the company does not deliver in FY21, its stock price may be punished.

The intense competition in the healthcare industry can also be considered a risk, as alluded to in my intro, as well as the fact that, despite the obvious promise of using better technology to better manage and derive value from patient's healthcare data, no single company has managed to become truly successful in this space.

When a combined alliance of Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and JPMorgan (JPM) has entered the fray, and quickly exited again, as happened in 2020, we can get a sense that this is a far trickier industry than many outsiders might think.

It helps to explain why there are so many small-to-midsized operators in the healthcare IT space, that tend to be characterized by low revenue growth generation, but steadily climbing share prices.

Allscripts is one of these types of companies and I make it a steady but unspectacular hold based on a few key rationale, including:

The offloading of its CarePoint business for what seems like a bargain price, which has settled its debt issues, the company's longevity in the industry, the operational efficiencies it ought to achieve in FY20, its ability to return to top line growth and grow at a similar pace to the wider market, its exposure to the fast-growing telehealth/telemedicine market, and, finally, its ability to grow through M&A, and its attractiveness as an acquisition target.

I wonder if Allscripts management could have been in the running as an acquisition target for Microsoft prior to its bid for Nuance communications, and whether the company remains on the IT giants' radar as a valuable service it could potentially bring on-line, and a gateway into the virtual healthcare space.

Allscripts feels like a mini-healthcare Salesforce to me, and although there are ~30 more such companies operating in a similar space, it feels as though Allscripts has made the right moves to drive growth in its share price towards $25 over the next 18-24 months, and perhaps >$20 by FY21.