The essential Luckin Coffee story

Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) has a pretty simple story behind it. Traditionally, the Chinese haven't drunk coffee. There are 1.3 billion of them. Wouldn't there be a lovely business if they all started to drink coffee? The answer is yes, of course, there would. Further, Starbucks (SBUX) has shown through the expansion of that company in the country that at least some Chinese can be convinced to take up the coffee habit.

The specific part of the Luckin Coffee story is that the previous management was most overenthusiastic concerning the figures they reported for the success they were having in the execution of this plan. Unaudited figures were published which grossly overestimated both sales and costs of sales, leading to profits being materially overstated.

OK, so far so naughty and this is all well known. In comes new management, a loss of the NASDAQ quote (it's now OTC), something akin to a Chapter 11 filing in the Cayman Islands where the legal company resides, and SEC judgement against the company for being misleading. Further, the bond issue outstanding is accelerated by the provisional liquidation (that similar to Chapter 11 process) and so the company owes hundreds of millions.

The complication that ensues

I have long been saying that there's another shoe to drop here. Others are more insistent that the problems are behind the company and that there's a phoenix that is going to arise.

Just for the avoidance of doubt, as I've said before, I'm perfectly willing to agree that there could be an operating business in China that is worth something. The provisional liquidator says that there is a going concern there, dependent upon capital structure. The company says that stores are operating on a cash flow positive basis. I don't agree that all that is true, not without some further proof, but I'm perfectly willing to agree that it's entirely possible. Even, that's it's all likely.

I've talked a couple of times about where my concern lies. Those concerns have not, as yet, been assuaged.

The big issue here is that we've not been given audited figures as yet. Recall, the original problem was that the unaudited figures - umm - flattered the trading position of the company, grossly overstated sales and costs of sales. That means that cash in was reported as being much higher than was actually true.

So, what's the cash balance?

As I've said before, if the sales and cost of sales were wrong then it's highly likely that the cash balance is too. It's possible that it's still right, but I would say unlikely. Recall, the last snapshot of it that we have is in those same unaudited figures, which we know to have been false in at least part:

So, if sales and costs of sales were misreported then the cash balance is between highly and certainly likely to be misreported. Because the cash balance must be correct to balance the starting point and the effects of those misreported sales and costs of sales. But if those two latter numbers are misreported then it's a logical enough conclusion that the reported cash balance is right to make the books balance, but doesn't reflect what is actually in the bank. Another way to put this is that overheads, rents and so on still had to be paid but the gross margin - as a result of the misreporting of sales and costs of sales - was much smaller. Therefore, in order to pay those overheads, the cash balance must have diminished. This is something that, if the cash balance were correctly reported, would not allow the books to balance given those higher sales, etc. reports. It is not certain that this is true it is only logically highly likely. The way to find out is, of course, to have an audit of the accounts, which will include an audit of the cash balances. This has not happened as yet.

So, we have to assume what the cash balance is

What information do we have to work upon here? The claim is that the cash balance in China is some $710 million or so. On the other hand, we've two large debts lodged in the Cayman company. There's the $180 million SEC settlement - this can be either a fine or compensation to stockholders - and then there's the roughly $460 million owed to the bondholders. That's accelerated as a result of the provisional liquidation, of course.

$710 million is enough to pay all of this. There are known problems with getting money out of China though. But it's still entirely true that it must be the Cayman company, which settles those two debts with money outside China. Don't forget, investors own stock in the Caymans company. Not settling those two debts drives the Caymans equity to zero whatever the operating success of the company within China. Not being able to get the money out of China, or the money not even existing inside China is equally damaging to stock value.

As above, my contention is that the cash balance isn't there, not in its entirety of course. Full audited figures showing it is there would prove me wrong, obviously enough.

Paying the bondholders

As I've observed before, a company that has $710 million in cash probably doesn't go out and borrow funds at a penalty rate of 9% plus about a 10% dilution of the stockholders.

Except that's what Luckin has done. That, roughly enough, is the term of the bond reorganisation which they're hoping to get through the creditors committee. I don't see that as being realistic if that cash balance is there. Why would you pay that money if you already had the relevant sum in the bank?

Paying the SEC

Now, we have the news that there's another deal in the offing. Investors - original investors in the Luckin story - are willing to offer $260 million, which will cover that SEC fine plus, perhaps, a bit of operating capital.

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, (i) Centurium Capital has agreed to an investment, through a private placement, totaling approximately US$240 million in senior convertible preferred shares of the Company (“Senior Preferred Share(s)”), and (ii) Joy Capital has agreed to an investment, through a private placement, totaling approximately US$10 million.

Und so weiter. The conversion price is around and about the current market stock price which seems fine. It is of course dilution for current stockholders, but then any method of capital raising would be. For the truly cynical there is this:

In the event of any distribution of assets, liquidation, dissolution or winding up, whether voluntary or involuntary, trade sale, or other liquidity event, distribution shall be made in the following manner:

First, to the holders of Senior Preferred Shares then outstanding, an amount equal to the higher of (i) 100% of the original subscription price of the Senior Preferred Shares held by such holders,

And so on. This gives these new investors priority in any liquidation. Note that we've already agreed that there might well be a useful operating business buried under this disaster of a capital structure. These guys have just done an end run around everyone else's access to that value if liquidation does take place. Well, that's the horribly cynical way to read it and possibly an unfair one.

The big question here is, well, if the money is in that bank account in China, then why are you selling new stock to cover that SEC compensation bill?

It's not unreasonable to start to ponder whether that $710 million is actually there.

Auditors

At which point the cynic will get even worse in her view of the company. Remember, this all started with unaudited figures. I'm worried about the fact that the cash balance is unaudited. Auditors were appointed - and paid from Cayman - to do the audit. At which point we get this announcement:

Luckin Coffee Inc. (in Provisional Liquidation) (the “Company”) (OTCPK:LKNCY) today announced the appointment of Centurion ZD CPA & Co. (“CZD”), an independent accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as the Company’s auditor, effective April 15, 2021. The appointment has been approved by the Company’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors (the “Board”). CZD succeeds Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (“MarcumBP”), the Company’s previous independent auditor.

A change of auditor in the middle of a forensic audit? That's something of a red flag. Not in the sense of communist power rising over a country, more in the sense of a railroad flag being waved to indicate a train wreck up ahead.

MarcumBP believes that it has not gathered sufficient independent third party data.

That third part data they can't get ahold of being invoices from the packet sugar supplier or the bank statements showing the existence of the $710 million?

My view

As I've said all along here, I'm extremely doubtful about the existence of that $710 million in Chinese banks' accounts. The absence of it would significantly change the valuation of the Cayman equity. Not being able to pay off the bondholders there (note that the reorganisation includes some 1 year notes, so there's a new time limit there as well) leads to the equity falling to zero. Not being able to finance the SEC settlement means the same thing.

That there's a viable operating company in China doesn't change this. And note that in the event of there being a significant problem with financing either the bonds or the SEC then the new investors are first in line in any liquidation of that underlying operating business.

All of the refinancings we've seen are high cost manners of doing that refinancing as if the $710 million isn't there. Why borrow at 9% if you have cash - which will be earning less than that - available? If your coffee shops are running cashflow positive you don't need that much working capital anyway. Why issue more senior preference shares to pay the SEC if you've already cash available?

And then we've got that change of auditor.

No, I don't like it, don't like it at all.

The investor view

By all means, trade Luckin Coffee based upon market sentiment. There will be ups and downs along the road here. But my - I agree it could be wrong - estimation here is that there's a considerable hole still in the value story. Everything that's being done is consistent with that $710 million just not being there. And until there's proper proof that it is there, then I think that the Cayman equity has a significant chance of going to zero.