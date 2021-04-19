Photo by powerofforever/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

My initial Seeking Alpha analysis of MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) in Oct 2020 resulted in a "Neutral" rating. This conclusion was reached by reviewing MDU as a utility investment. However, much like Lewis Carroll described in his 1871 book Through the Looking Glass, there could be different ways to view this stock. Alice initially looked in the mirror and only saw her reflection, but once she was able to climb through the looking glass, her view of the world beyond changed. My initial review of MDU was through the utility sector view with ancillary subsidiaries in the construction field. However, the view of MDU from an infrastructure / construction vantage point is quite a bit different, and I recently initiated a new starter-sized position.

MDU Resources, previously known as Montana-Dakota Utilities, is a combination of three businesses: a regulated electric and natural gas utility with a smaller, regulated gas pipeline; a construction services contractor with commercial and utility customers nationwide; a building materials provider of aggregates like gravel and cement.

Utilities & Pipeline

MDU Resources services 1.1 million customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The majority of MDU's regulated utility business is electric with 92% of revenue and natural gas LDC representing 8% of the utility 2020 revenues. MDU has grown its LDC by acquiring Great Plains Natural Gas in Minnesota, Cascade Natural Gas in Oregon and Washington, and Intermountain Gas Company in Idaho. The pipeline segment, known as WBI Energy, operates 3,200 miles of FERC regulated pipelines, a midstream gas processing facility and one of the larger natural gas storage field networks in North America. MDU has a long history in both these businesses, with the utility business started in 1924 as the Minnesota Northern Power Company, and the pipeline business has its roots in the 1920s and was formerly known as Williston Basin Interstate Pipeline Company.

The chart below outlines the utility service area and number of customers by state, from their latest investors presentation.

As shown, the most important states are Idaho, Washington, and North Dakota where a combined 72% of customers reside. In reviewing regulated utilities, I always assess the regulatory environments of the states which are overseeing the utility's success. As the ultimate gatekeeper to a utility's profitability, future shareholder returns will be directly impacted by the decisions of the individual state's Public Utility Commission and other state oversight agencies. As regulated profitability impacts credit ratings, S&P has an advisory service, Regulatory Assessment Associates, which assesses the "friendliness" of the overseers to the companies they regulate. Utility investors need to appreciate the vast difference in regulatory support between states. I have followed RRA classifications since 2008 and believe they are an important consideration in utility stock selection. From their website:

RRA maintains three principal rating categories: Above Average, Average, and Below Average. Within the three principal rating categories, the designations 1, 2, and 3 indicate relative position, with a 1 implying a more constructive relative ranking within the category, a 2 indicating a mid-range ranking within the category, and a 3 indicating a less constructive ranking within the category. An Above Average designation indicates that, in RRA's view, the regulatory climate in the jurisdiction is relatively more constructive, representing lower risk for investors that hold or are considering acquiring the securities issued by the utilities operating in that jurisdiction.

The table below lists the various state's RRA rating, as of May 2020, and the number of customers by state.

Source: S&P Global, Guiding Mast Investments

From a regulatory vantage point, 81% of MDU's regulated utility business is overseen by agencies rated as Average - Mid-Range or worse and only 19% rated Average - More Constructive, with no customers in the Above Average grouping. I prefer to invest in utilities with rated overseers strong in the Above Average and Average - More Constructive rating categories.

The utilities business generated $100 million in net income in 2020, or $0.50 a share. I still rate MDU Resources utility business as Neutral.

MDU Resources also operates a relatively small pipeline, natural gas storage, and natural gas processing business. Operated as WBI Energy and founded in 1927, MDU owns pipelines which predominately service natural gas fields in North Dakota and eastern Montana, with storage and midstream services in Montana and Wyoming.

MDU's midstream business generated $37 million in net income in 2020, or $0.19 a share. Combined, the utilities and pipeline generated $0.69 per share of net income. Based on net income of $1.98 in 2020, these two operating segments chipped in 35%.

Construction Materials

MDU operates a construction materials business supplying aggregates, concrete, and asphalt. These heavy construction materials are essential building blocks of both residential and commercial construction along with infrastructure projects. Known as Knife River Corp, MDU operates 70 materials locations in 15 states, mainly in the upper plains, intermountain, and west coast. Products include crushed rock and gravel, ready-mix concrete, precast and prestressed concrete, and road asphalt. Knife River is one of the top 10 aggregate producers in the US. The potential of governments spending billions on projects needing these basic materials should provide a tailwind for this segment for at least the next four years. As of the end of 2020, Knife River reported a backlog of $675 million, most of which should be cleared by the end of this year. 2020 revenues were $2.2 billion.

The construction materials business generated $147 million in net income in 2020, or $0.73 a share.

Construction Services

MDU's Construction Services Group provides a comprehensive range of sub-contractor services including electrical line construction, pipeline construction, inside electrical wiring, and cabling services, with customers nationwide. Construction Services also provides building-specific electrical and fire suppression systems as well as manufacturing transmission line construction equipment and supplies.

Electrical Contracting and Maintenance magazine rates MDU's subsidiary as the 4th largest electric contractor in the US with 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion and exited 2020 with a backlog of orders valued at $1.27 billion.

The construction materials business generated $110 million in net income in 2020, or $0.56 a share.

Overview

For 2020, MDU regulated utilities and pipeline business generated 35% of net income while construction related businesses generated 65%. The annual distribution of $0.85 is almost fully covered by the $0.69 in net income from the utilities and pipeline business. Like two other stocks I own, National Fuel Gas (NFG), which is mostly an Appalachian midstream and natural gas E&P, and Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX), a southwest gas LDC with a large pipeline and utility-focused construction business, MDU's construction business is well supported by the stability and consistency of it regulated and midstream assets.

However, just as the cut in corporate taxes in 2017 gave a profitability boost to utilities with unrelated and unregulated businesses, any corporate tax hike will negatively affect the same utilities. Changes in tax liabilities for regulated utilities usually involves changes in their rate structure. During the tax cut frenzy of a few years ago, regulators were quick to offset tax savings with lower utility rates but tax savings for non-regulated subsidiaries went to the company's bottom line. Investors should expect a reverse of this process where higher corporate tax liabilities will be offset by higher utility rates for the regulated portions of MDU's business but higher tax liability for its construction related businesses will materialize into reduced earnings potential.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the market for concrete is expected to continue its long-term growth pattern. Ready-mix is expected to grow by 8.7% annually over the next 5 years and precast concrete should grow by 5.3% annually. Coherent Market Insights projects the construction aggregate market should also expand by 6.0% annually. Global Market Insights pegs the electrical services market growth at 6% annually. Overall, the construction related business of MDU Resources should continue to experience strong market tailwinds over the next few years.

The two stock charts below tell an interesting tale. The first shows an interesting trading pattern of a rising channel of ~$35 on the high (purple line) and $29 on the low (blue line). I would consider this a bullish trend. The second is a Point and Figure chart showing a breakout at $25 in Nov 2020, and the Triple Top Breakout trend is still in place. It is noteworthy that the bottom of the rising channel trend is $29, and a reversal of the P&F chart is also $29. This price level should be watched closely by shareholders as a drop below $29 would break the upwards trading patterns of both charts.

MDU Resources offers an annual dividend of $0.85 and a current yield of 2.6%. This compares to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry's yield of 2.85% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.33%. Over the last 5 years, MDU Resources has increased its dividend annually for an average annual increase of 2.59%, and the current payout ratio is a comfortable 44%. Investors should anticipate future dividend increases slightly above the then-current inflation rate.

Zacks has a nice 4-sentence recap of MDU:

MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s MDU two-platform business model, strategic acquisitions, capital investments in the electric and natural gas utility plus improving backlog are its key tailwinds. Also, the company boasts enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. MDU Resources' two-platform business model comprising the regulated energy delivery platform and the construction materials and services platform includes different operating segments. This strategy helps balancing out the industry-related seasonality risks that adversely impact demand.

Investors looking for an infrastructure-focused stock with the financial underpinning of a stable, regulated business should review MDU Resources. Once I began looking at MDU though a different view, its investment attributes became clearer. Like Alice's experience with the looking glass, I have altered my view of MDU.