The Stock Market Of Today Echoes The Late 1990s

The low interest rate environment coupled with rising earnings estimates has helped boost the S&P 500 and expand its PE ratio to record levels. Now, we come to a junction, multiples have stopped rising, and earnings growth rates may be peaking. If this is the case, the multiples over time will likely begin to contract as they have in previous cycles.

The cycle of today is not all that different from the cycle of the late 1990s. The equity market rose to record levels as earnings estimates rose on expanding PE multiples, eventually peaking and turning lower. As earnings estimates fell, the multiples were dragged lower with it. Multiples contracted for nearly a decade after the market finally topped out in the spring of 2000.

Peak Multiples

Earnings estimates for the next 18 months have been steadily rising since the beginning of February and are forecast to climb to $196.30. These rising estimates have allowed the PE ratio for the S&P 500 to remain relatively unchanged over that time, despite the S&P 500 pushing to record highs. The S&P 500 appears to have settled into a trading valuation of between 19 and 21 times the next 18-month forward earnings estimates.

Interestingly, something similar happened in the late 1990s, with the PE multiple. Rising earnings estimates between 1998 and 2000 helped to boost the PE multiple of the S&P 500, while that multiple stopped rising, topping out in the 22 to 24 region.

Comparing the time period of October 1997 through December 2001 to June 2019 until the present, one can easily see that the S&P 500 of today is actually following a very similar path to that of the 1990s when it comes to multiple expansions. This could be telling us that the stock market has reached its peak multiple and that further upside in the index will need to come from further upside in earnings estimates.

When overlaying the S&P 500 of the 1990s with the PE ratio of the 1990s, peak multiple expansion occurred before the S&P 500. This should serve as a warning sign that if we are currently nearing the peak in multiple expansion, we may very well be nearing the peak of this current upcycle in the S&P 500.

This leaves us wondering if we are seeing peak multiple expansion now when we will see the peak in the stock prices. Many people forget that S&P 500 suffered a more than 20% decline from peak to trough starting in the summer of 1998 until the late fall of that year. It allows the charts of 1998 and today to line up quite well when the pandemic sell-off of 2020 is factored in. It looks like we may be just about there.

Peak Growth

The one difference between today and the late 1990s is that today's earnings cycle is likely not peaking as it did back then. However, what is peaking is the expected earnings growth rate. The chart below shows rather nicely the relationship between the PE ratio and long-term expected growth rates, which has already peaked and started to decline.

That can be further illustrated by the growth in earnings in 2021, 2022, and 2023. With the growth in 2021 forecast at 27.6%, and slowing to 15% and 10.9% in 2022 and 2023. The slower earnings growth should translate into low PE multiple as the recovery phase of the pandemic fades away and growth begins to normalize.

Will There Be Enough?

The bigger and longer-term question is if earnings estimates can continue to rise and grow fast enough for the index to maintain its current level of around 4,150. Will the S&P 500 earnings be able to offset a decline or compressing PE multiple. From the peak in 2000, the PE multiple fell for about 9 years. Historically speaking, the current 21.3 is a very high earnings multiple. The only period in modern times that saw a higher valuation was in the late 1990s.

Since 1985, the S&P 500 has traded on average at 14.5 times 18-months forward earnings estimates, with one standard deviation above the average at 17.8 and one standard deviation below at 11.2. It has been hard for the S&P 500 to trade with a high multiple and even harder to sustain the multiple for the long term.

Moving forward, the S&P 500 will need to maintain a multiple of around 18 to hold its current value. Assuming 2023 earnings estimates of $221.18, the S&P 500 would be worth approximately 4,000. For prices to keep rising, earnings estimates will need to push higher, but if the growth rate continues to slow, we can assume the PE multiple will continue to drift lower. Earnings will need to climb at a faster pace than the multiple compresses. That likely means a stock market that trades sideways over time.

However, if earnings estimates for the future turn out to be too high, we could have a repeat of the late 1990s with earnings estimates falling and PE multiples declining, leading to lower prices.

For now, investors appear to benefit from a low-interest-rate environment and earnings growth to help boost the multiple of the S&P 500. But that's already starting to change as interest rates begin rising, creating the first headwind for stocks. The bigger problem won't arrive until it's time for growth rates to slow and the PE multiple to contract. Based on the evidence above, that time may be sooner than anyone presently thinks.