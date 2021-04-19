Copper Has A Long Way To Go On The Upside - DBB Is A Base Metals ETF

Photo by FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Copper futures began trading on the CME’s COMEX division back in 1972. Before 2005, the highest price was $1.6065 per pound. The red metal has not traded below that level since 2009.

Last week, in an interview on CNBC, Goldman Sachs' commodities guru, Jeff Currie, pointed out that copper traded at an inflation-adjusted high of $14,000 per ton on the LME in the 1960s. On Friday, April 16, LME three-month copper forwards were at the $9,250 per ton level with nearby COMEX futures near $4.17 per pound. In 2011, the futures reached a high of $4.6495. In February, May futures rose to a high of $4.3755 per pound, 27.4 cents shy of the 2011 peak.

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) moves higher and lower with aluminum, zinc, and copper prices. The base metals tend to move with copper as it is the sector’s leader.

Moving toward the record high

After trading to a low of $2.0595 in March 2020 and putting in a bearish reversal trading pattern in Q1 2020, copper recovered to over $3 in August 2020.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights that cooper continued to rally, trading above the $4 level for the first time since 2011 in February 2021. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market, rose from below 163,000 contracts in April 2020 to over the 250,000 level in April 2021. Rising price and increasing open interest is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Quarterly price momentum and relative strength were rising and heading toward overbought territory as of April 16. Quarterly price volatility at 25.86% was also rising, reflecting wider trading ranges. Copper has rallied over the past four consecutive quarters. A close above $3.9830 at the end of June would mark the fifth straight quarterly gain. Nearby May futures were trading at over $4.23 on Monday, April 19.

Source: LME

Three-month LME copper forwards reached a low of $4,626.50 in March 2020 and rose to a high of $9,562.50 per ton in late February 2021. LME forwards settled at $9,336 per metric ton on April 16.

The all-time high in COMEX copper futures came in 2011 at $4.6495 per pound. Jeff Curie pointed out that the inflation-adjusted peak from the 1960s was over $14,000 per ton on the LME forwards. Copper continues to work its way towards critical technical resistance at the 2011 peak in mid-April 2021.

Copper demand is rising

Trafigura is one of the leading raw material trading companies worldwide. Its chief copper trader believes that a deep deficit where demand rises far above available supplies will drive the price over 50% higher in the coming decade. Trafigura and Goldman Sachs are copper bulls.

Demand is coming from stimulus spending, electric vehicle charging points, offshore wind farms, and other stimulus construction projects. Rising demand for consumer electronics and air conditioners also is driving copper requirements higher to record levels. Most recently, a semiconductor shortage is likely to turbocharge demand as copper is an ingredient because of its conductivity. The International Copper Study Group reported that refined output saw a 559,000-ton deficit last year, reflecting over 2% of global annual production. We could see aluminum as a substitute for copper in air conditioners and pipes as the price rises, but there's no cost-effective replacement for copper in motor vehicles, motor windings, or EV charging points.

Chile remains the leading copper producer, but social unrest and rising costs could cause output to decline. The Chilean government approved a 3% increase in the mining royalty tax. Chile’s biggest copper producer, Antofagasta, averted a strike when workers at the Los Pelambres mine accepted a wage offer. Union members voted to support a deal that includes a 3.4% real pay increase, bonuses, and benefits that total $27,000 per worker. The deal is likely to cause other South American mine workers to seek similar contracts.

Meanwhile, high prices are causing many of the leading copper producers to scramble and mine copper in Zambia, Ecuador, and Chile. Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP (BHP), Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY), and others are competing to invest in new Zambian projects. BHP and Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY) are partnering with SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) in Ecuador, and all mining companies are searching for interests in Chile. There are currently more restraints on investments than in 2006 and 2011 after the global financial crisis.

Energy, the environment, and technology support copper

As the demand rises, it will be challenging to develop new copper mining projects and keep up with the global requirements. Rising production costs because of increasing inflationary pressures will put even more upward pressure on the red metal’s price. Energy is one of the primary cost factors. Crude oil prices have moved steadily higher since last April.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is shifting US energy policy to a greener path from the production and consumption side of the fossil fuel markets. As the demand for EVs rises, it will require far more copper and other base metals. Simultaneously, technological advances in consumer electronics are increasing requirements.

Infrastructure rebuilding requires lots of copper

The next step in US stimulus will be a $2+ trillion infrastructure rebuilding program. Copper is an essential construction building block. The crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, government buildings, and schools will require lots of copper, only increasing the market’s deficit.

The stimulus and rising debt levels that weigh on fiat currencies together with exploding demand make for an almost perfect bullish storm for the red metal for the coming years. While demand is exploding, production will face a challenge in keeping up with the market’s needs. Goldman Sach’s Currie recently called copper “the new oil.” He contends that copper is fast becoming the world’s most important industrial commodity as there are few substitutes for red metal.

DBB follows copper, aluminum, and zinc prices

Copper is the leader of the base metals sector of the commodities market. As the price appreciates, it tends to take the other LME metals, including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin prices higher. All of the nonferrous metals are essential infrastructure and construction building blocks.

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds long positions in LME copper, aluminum, and zinc futures. The latest holdings as of March 31, 2021, include:

Source: Seeking Alpha

DBB has $212.96 million in assets under management. It trades an average of 297,180 shares each day over the past three months and charges a 0.75% management fee.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that DBB reached a low of $11.91 on March 23, 2020, when risk-off selling on the global pandemic’s back hit markets across all asset classes. In late February, the ETF rose to a high of $19.60 and was trading just below that level at $19.48 on April 19. DBB appreciated by over 63.5% since March 2020.

Copper is likely to continue to lead the base metals sector. Lumber reached another record high at over $1300 late this week. NYMEX crude oil is over $100 per barrel above the April 20, 2020 high. Many other industrial commodity prices are trending higher. The prospects for copper remain highly bullish as the price approaches its 2011 peak.