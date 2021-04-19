Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

We are no strangers to the bullish case for industrial properties. In that sector, we have repeatedly identified Monmouth Real Estate Corporation (MNR) and its preferred shares (NYSE:MNR.PC) as low risk investments. But one certainty about our thesis on a stock is that it will change with time and or price. We update our thinking today on MNR and tell you why we are changing our tune.

A Brief Overview

MNR is an industrial REIT focusing on single tenant properties that are leased to investment grade tenants.

The strategic positioning of these properties, alongside the fantastic tenants, showed during the pandemic and MNR had some of the highest rent collections during 2020 in our REIT Universe.

On the surface, there is absolutely nothing to dislike and it might be one of those stocks that you are tempted to put on "cruise control". But we tell why we think that this is a great time to see what MNR is not getting right.

High Occupancies & Low Growth

MNR missed the 99% plus occupancy ratio just once in the last 5 years.

That is quite an accomplishment by itself. Majority of expiring leases have been renewed during this time as these properties are critical pieces of infrastructure and in some cases impossible to replicate elsewhere.

MNR has managed to generate those two statistics while growing its asset base by leaps and bounds.

While none of that should be unwelcome news to the growth investor, MNR has failed to get traction from this where it matters. Don't get us wrong, MNR has managed to translate real estate growth into revenue growth.

But the key thing that matters, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth, has gone missing recently. In fact, it has gone into full scale reversal in the last two years.

There are a few different factors at play here. The first is that cap rates for industrial assets have been squeezed lower.

While that works well for existing industrial space owners, it does not work that well for a company that is aggressively expanding during that time. That company, which in this case is MNR, lands up buying properties at expensive valuations. In MNR's case, this has definitely created a lid on the AFFO.

The second factor that has influenced this has been the way MNR has chosen to finance this growth. The company does provide a rather nice chart of its capital structure changes over time and this helps pinpoint the issue rather quickly. As can be seen below, the growth in green and blue has outpaced the growth in yellow.

MNR has heavily emphasized equity, both common and preferred, over debt. Now that is great for lowering risk over time but it does act as an anchor on its AFFO per share. The biggest growth has come from its preferred equity which has expanded incredibly quickly. MNR's preferred shares yield 6.125% on par and probably cost the company a little more than that when you take into account the issuance costs. The approximate 6.25% yield on preferred shares is far ahead of the average selling cap rate on industrial properties for the last 3 years. Now, MNR does blend some debt in, which comes in at a lower cost. But as we have seen above, the growth in debt is dwarfed by the growth of high cost equity.

Finally, MNR's performance has also been hurt by the hits it did take on its investment portfolio.

Base on the 10-K report, which is a bit dated, you can see the losses as the difference between cost and fair value. Some of these have bounced back since then. Some others have gone further down the rabbit hole and will not be coming back, now or ever.

Valuation & Verdict

MNR now trades at 22X funds from operations (FFO) and a 10% premium to consensus NAV. 10% may not sound like big deal, but do remember that the consensus NAV is already taking into account how expensive these properties are and how low the current cap rates are. MNR's dividend yield has now fallen to 3.76% and this is one of the lowest points for that metric over the last decade.

At this point, the only way we see this delivering good returns is in case of an acquisition by another entity. Now that is certainly feasible and there have been overtures already. In fact, that is one reason that MNR trades at these lofty levels.

Blackwells Capital LLC (together with its affiliates “Blackwells”), an alternative investment management firm that is one of the largest owners of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”), announced today that on December 18, 2020, it submitted an offer letter to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) outlining an all-cash offer to acquire Monmouth for $18.00 per share. Blackwells’ offer represents a 21.6% premium to the unaffected share price as of December 1, 2020 (at which time Blackwells privately submitted its first all-cash offer to the Chairman of the Board, Eugene Landy), and exceeds the unaffected three-month and six-month VWAPs by 23.8% and 24.8%, respectively. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $3.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said, “As a public company, Monmouth has significantly underperformed comparable industrial REITs over the last five years, further exacerbated by the stock’s lack of liquidity. Blackwells’ cash offer provides shareholders immediate liquidity at a 17% premium above consensus net asset value – though the stock has long traded at a discount to it. Our offer also represents a premium to unaffected price well above the average premium for completed REIT deals over the last five years.”

MNR continues to trade above the offer price, despite having publicly rejected said offer. We believe that a sale would be in the best interest of shareholders and MNR can get a great price, either from Blackwells or some other interested party. But investors should take consider exiting the common shares via selling of covered calls as the market may reprice this if MNR does not take action soon.

We end our piece today by opining on the preferred shares. Those are ones that we have used for "parking cash", on more than one occasion. MNR management has hinted that these might be redeemed and if MNR can reissue these at a 1% lower yield (certainly feasible in today's market), that could start to juice the FFO a bit. A riskier alternative would be to go for debt as a replacement for the preferred equity. That would change the capital structure substantially but could create a one-time, 5-6% FFO growth. At the current premium to liquidation value, it does not have much interest for us if it is indeed getting redeemed in September. We pass on this as well.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.