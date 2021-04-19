Photo by demerzel21/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is set to begin next week, and several companies are now releasing their preliminary operating metrics. One of the first companies to release its results is Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF), and the company had an exceptional quarter with record tonnes mined and throughput well above design capacity. This has placed the company well on track to beat its FY2021 guidance mid-point of ~125,000 ounces, but the real story in the quarter was Sunbird, the third high-grade deposit to be uncovered at Seguela. Given Roxgold's enviable organic growth profile with the company sitting on arguably the most exciting African discovery in years, I would expect sharp pullbacks to provide buying opportunities.

Roxgold released its preliminary Q1 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of ~35,300 ounces, a 9% increase from the year-ago period. This solid performance was driven by higher throughput, which offset lower milled grades, with an additional ~28,200 tonnes of low-grade ore increasing the quarterly gold production. Most impressively, Roxgold reported a new record of ~153,300 tonnes mined in Q1, with the team adjusting to COVID-19 related protocols. With more than ~28% of the production guidance mid-point delivered in Q1 alone, Roxgold should be able to beat its mid-point and generate up to ~$235 million in gold sales. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Roxgold reported a 9% increase in gold production in Q1, with the catalyst for the improved results being significantly higher throughput. During the quarter, the company processed ~127,700 tonnes of ore at ~8.0 grams per tonne gold, which was up from ~125,900 tonnes in Q1 2020. The additional processing of lower-grade stockpiles augmented these results. The real story in Q1 was mining activities, though, with a 13% increase in tonnes mined to a record of ~153,300 tonnes in the quarter. This is although the company continues to operate under COVID-19 protocols but has found its stride after a tougher time mining in FY2020, adjusting to this new normal.

If we look at the chart below, we can see that head grades remain relatively low compared to FY2018 and FY2019 figures, with trailing-twelve-month average head grades coming in at ~8.3 grams per tonne gold. Fortunately, the Yaramoko processing plant continues to exceed its design capacity of ~400,000 tonnes per annum, which has allowed the company to maintain its ~120,000 plus ounce production profile despite lower head grades. During Q1, the mine saw impressive throughput of 1,419 tonnes per day, up nearly 3% from the 1,383 tonne-per-day rate in the year-ago period.

While Roxgold sold slightly fewer ounces than it produced in the quarter due to the timing of shipments, the company noted that it recorded gold sales of ~$60.6 million, based on ~34,000 ounces sold at an average price of $1,785/oz. This is a massive improvement from the sale of ~30,100 ounces at $1,595/oz in Q1 2020, so we should see strong revenue growth in the period for the company. Assuming a slightly lower quarterly production rate and the sale of ~132,000 ounces in FY2020 at an average realized gold price of $1,775/oz, Roxgold should be able to generate revenue of more than ~$230 million in FY2021, with this assuming no real recovery in the gold price in FY2021. Obviously, if gold can recover, there is considerable upside for FY2021 gold sales.

Some investors might not be all that excited by the Q1 results nor the prospects for FY2021 at Yaramoko, given that gold sales will likely be flat year-over-year if not for a recovery in the gold price. However, it's important to note that Yaramoko has gone from the main attraction to the supporting act, with the Seguela Project massively exceeding expectations and quickly becoming one of the most exciting gold discoveries in the sector. As shown above, Roxgold has managed to grow its Seguela resource to ~1.4 million ounces since it acquired the project in Q1 2019, and this resource is looking far too conservative relative to the long-term potential here. Ultimately, I would not rule out a ~2.4 million-ounce resource proven up by Q4 2022.

As Roxgold headed into 2021, Seguela was already an incredible project. This is because Ancien and Koula were game-changers for what looked to be a medium-grade project (Boulder, Agouti, and Antenna) that might increase production but probably wouldn't push out more than ~100,000 ounces per year. However, the new discovery of Sunbird has moved the number of high-grade near-surface prospects on this property to three, with these three bonanza-grade discoveries all occurring within an 18-month span. To put this in perspective, 90% of projects don't find a single deposit sporting these grades and size near-surface, which has completely changed the outlook for this project.

While it's still early days and Sunbird is too early-stage to make it into a mine plan, these three high-grade deposits could easily support the production profile at Seguela, growing from ~103,000 ounces per annum in the Q2 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment to closer to ~140,000 ounces per annum. Given that the company will likely build additional scalability into the plant design for expansion, Seguela could enjoy a 10+ year mine life at ~155,000 plus ounces per annum if Sunbird can be moved into the mine plan. This is based on an assumption of an increase to ~1.60 million tonnes per annum longer-term with an average head grade of ~3.20 grams per tonne gold and a 95% recovery rate. In summary, I believe the Q2 2020 PEA and the Feasibility Study understate the true potential of this project.

It's worth noting that there are multiple targets still untested on the Seguela Project, and with three high-grade discoveries made in the span of less than two years, I would not rule out a fourth at some point in the next 18 months. For now, I would imagine the focus will be on defining the limits of mineralization at Koula, Sunbird, and Ancien to help figure out how much high-grade ore can be pulled forward to speed up the payback on this project. With Roxgold's strong cash position of ~$25 million, ~$20 million on its revolver, and ample free cash flow, Roxgold will be able to fund Seguela with debt and cash flow, and no share dilution, exposing investors to all the upside of a 90% plus increase in the production profile from current levels, without any of the negative downside of share dilution we so often see in this sector.

Roxgold had an exceptional start to the year from an operating standpoint, but I believe this takes a back seat to the potential at Seguela, which gives Roxgold its organic growth distinction. Assuming construction is completed on time and budget, Roxgold will increase its production profile by ~80% in FY2023 to upwards of ~230,000 ounces. By FY2024, production could double to more than ~260,000 ounces while also increasing Roxgold's multiple, given that it will shed its single-asset producer title. Given this massive organic growth opportunity and a project that still looks like it has considerable upside with the current resource and economic study understating its true potential, I would expect any sharp pullbacks to provide low-risk buying opportunities.