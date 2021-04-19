Photo by Andrey Maximenko/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) is popular amongst closed-end fund investors and even those outside of the CEF space. The fund is operated by one of the most highly regarded fixed-income fund sponsors in operation today. A fund sponsor and managers who seemed to have earned their title throughout last year's market volatility by keeping the distributions intact on a lot of their funds. PCI being one, where net investment income [NII] coverage still remained high to finish off a rough 2020

PCI's objective is "current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." Since launching, they certainly haven't achieved the secondary objective. Though they've been rock solid on their first objective. Even providing fairly solid total returns despite the price trending a bit lower over the years.

To meet these objectives; the fund will employ a multisector bond approach. Investing where they see fit and what appears to be providing the most attractive opportunities. Though they will also emphasize mortgage-related securities by "normally investing at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued mortgage-related securities." Regularly, since their inception, the fund has been targeting a higher amount.

The fund is large for a CEF with around $5.437 billion in total managed assets. Though a huge portion of this is leverage too. If you are risk-averse, you may as well stop reading at this point. The fund regularly employs high leverage. The current leverage comes to 43.61% of the assets.

Another point of discussion for this fund is the higher expense ratio. That comes to 2.14% - one of the highest in the CEF space that I know of. When including leverage, it comes to 4.18%. Interestingly though, the management fee is 'only' 1.15%. That isn't outrageously high relatively speaking.

(Source)

Performance - Long-term Winner, Short-term Volatility

The expense ratio might be high, but the returns have been impressive as well despite this. Though one could still argue how much better the returns would be if they had an expense ratio that was similar to other funds. On a NAV basis, they have still been able to produce double-digit returns on a 5-year annualized basis.

(Source - Fund Website)

Over the last 1-year, the fund has struggled. The data is as of 02/28/2021. So we are just now seeing the fund basically breakeven on a total return basis from 2020's market crash.

While the fund is a fixed-income fund, that would typically help dampen market volatility, PCI's high leverage and emphasis on MBS helped hit the fund particularly harder.

To measure the difference that leverage can make, we can compare PCI to PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI). This is another similar fund that operates with a larger exposure to MBS.





However, PDI has been able to return to positive territory a bit before PCI. This happened partially because of PCI having to deleverage to a greater extent. From December 31st, 2019, PCI had ~$2.6 billion in borrowings. By June 30th, 2020, the fund was down to around $2.135 billion. In those same reports, you can note that PDI had actually increased their borrowings by a few million over the same timeframe.

At this time, PCI is carrying a fairly large premium at 13.37%. Relative to its 1-year average, we see the z-score come to 2.89. In fact, this is the highest valuation the fund has had in its history. Which isn't ideal to start a position. Though for those holding, not a lot of other options in the PIMCO space to consider either.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This can be compared to PDI, the fund's premium comes to 17.39%. While the absolute number is higher. The 1-year z-score comes to 2.19. You might consider PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), but you are looking at different exposure then. Though the premium there is "only" 2.39%.

Overall, I've been putting less of an emphasis on z-scores because of funds being skewed by last year's large market collapse. During panics, CEF's discounts can widen out significantly. In the case of the PIMCO funds, it seems like they are always quite fairly expensive and last year only served to lower their premiums for a short period of time.

Distribution - Attractive Monthly Payer

PCI pays quite the enticing yield and has been able to sustain and grow its distribution since its launch. At current prices, the fund's distribution rate is 9.05%, while on a NAV basis this works out to 10.27%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This does seem elevated - even for a PIMCO fund. However, the NII coverage of the fund has actually jumped relative to its last 12-month reporting period. The fund also reports a monthly NII and UNII report. UNII is just undistributed net investment income - fund sponsors don't always report this though PIMCO still chooses to. The reason being, it isn't always a good measure of the sustainability of the distribution. For equity funds, it should also be noted that it is completely useless. For fixed-income funds, it is at least interesting.

You'll note that PIMCO regularly reports a lot of negative UNII figures for most of their funds. Yet, they continue to pay the same rate and their NAVs don't always erode. This is because UNII, just like NII, is only factoring in dividends or interest payments a fund collects. It doesn't count any appreciation on the portfolio. With PIMCO, they operate a fairly complex portfolio that includes items contributing to the capital gains bucket and therefore, aren't being calculated for the UNII metric.

Additionally, while the month-to-month update is interesting, it creates a lot of fluctuations between the months. It is also only estimates of their NII too - so that can throw things off as well.

(Source - UNII Report)

Below is from their latest Semi-Annual Report; it is reporting for the last 6-months ending December 31st, 2020.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

NII coverage for that latest period comes to nearly 95%. An increase from the last full year reported at 83.4%. The big caveat here is that this figure also includes 2019's special year-end distribution of $0.45. Based on the shares outstanding at the end of 2019, that would have worked out to nearly $63 million being paid out. Which would have ultimately brought NII coverage to 102% for the prior year.

I still believe that the 95% coverage still remains attractive. We would ideally want this at over 100%, it would afford them to continue paying out specials for shareholders. At this time, I believe that PIMCO probably isn't in a position where they feel they need to cut the distribution on PCI. I'm fairly confident that the fund will continue paying this attractive rate.

If we annualized the NII figure that was last reported, we do see that NII did dip. This would have been primarily due to the fund needing to deleverage. However, the flip side of this is that it also reduced borrowing expenses for the fund as well. That helped dampen the overall potential hit. They also didn't waste any time adding leverage back on as they are now back up to over $2.427 billion in reverse repurchase agreements as of the year ending 2020.

I should also note that we can see the fund grows regularly through an at-the-market offering and through DRIPs. The ATM offering is accretive and can be done when the fund is at premium levels. Additionally, the DRIP can be attractive for investors as they can reinvest at a 5% discount to current market prices - while it is still also accretive to current holdings. It is accretive but isn't a massive driver of the fund. Accounting for $0.01 per share in the latest 6-months and $0.07 for the prior 12-months. That being said, the larger the premium, the bigger the effect.

For comparison, PDI has regularly traded at loftier premiums. For the same 6-month period, it has resulted in an increase of $0.13 per share due to the common share offering. For the fiscal year, 2020 $0.25 - 2019 $0.10, 2018 $0.18 and 2017 worked out to a benefit of $0.08.

Holdings - Shifting Portfolio

MBS remains the largest allocation for the fund. However, it is worth noting that the fund's allocations have been shifting since we last covered the fund. At that time, MBS accounted for over 50% of the portfolio's assets.

(Source - Fund Website)

We now see that they have shifted their portfolio to include more high yield debt in their portfolio. This can be attractive in a rising rate environment because high-yield bonds are typically less sensitive to interest rate changes.

As they noted in their last report;

Bond funds and individual bonds with a longer duration (a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates) tend to be more sensitive to changes in interest rates, usually making them more volatile than securities or funds with shorter durations. In addition, in the current low interest rate environment, the market price of the Funds’ common shares may be particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates or the perception that there will be a change in interest rates. All of the factors mentioned above, individually or collectively, could lead to increased volatility and/or lower liquidity in the fixed income markets or negatively impact a Fund’s performance or cause a Fund to incur losses.

That being said, while that shift would seemingly be a way to lower duration - the fund's average maturity has increased since last year as well. This has increased the fund's duration. Effective maturity as of February 28th, 2021, sits at 10.79 years and the total leverage-adjusted effective duration is 6.3 years. A change from the effective duration they had at 5 years and 8.86 years for the average maturity last year.

So, it would appear that the shift of decreasing MBS exposure and increasing high yield has had the opposite effect that we would normally see. MBS exposure is interest rate sensitive to a large degree. Of course, both non-agency MBS and high yields have increased credit risks. Typically relying on a stronger economy to keep the cash flow rolling. In a stronger economy, credit risks are less concerning.

(Source - Fund Website)

The topic of interest rates has been a big one as inflation is seen as likely due to the recovering economy. We have also seen evidence of yields rising on the 10-year U.S. Treasury. Though the longer-term rates rising will also create more opportunity for higher interest yields too. I also don't believe that rates are going to get out of control, in my opinion. The biggest question is if the bull market run over the last few decades is really over for the fixed-income space. If it is, that means we could see some headwinds going forward.

To me, it would appear that the 10-year Treasury is just rebounding sharply. This would be as investors clamored for safety and drove the price down significantly.

(Source - Macrotrends)

Conclusion

PCI certainly didn't act like a fixed-income fund during last year's collapse. To be fair, no investible security softened the blow during the extreme lows we saw in March 2020. However, PCI's tilt towards MBS felt even more pressure as we plunged into a recession. The significant amount of leverage of course, was also a driving factor in the outcome.

I don't see PCI as a really conservative or safe play in the fixed-income space. The CEF structure, with premiums and discounts, can make it appear more volatile on a price level than it really is too.





For example, the above is from last year's peak to trough. We can see that the NAV fell to a lesser extent than the actual share price. Ultimately, what I believe created a buying opportunity.

Despite this, if you can handle risks and volatility, then I do believe that PCI's distribution is looking quite appealing. This is especially true for income investors as it also seems sustainable for the time being - with NII coverage remaining quite high. The downside here, being that the fund's premium is now at double-digits.