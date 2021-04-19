Photo by Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For investors in the REIT space, the office niche can be rather attractive. In particular, right now, there is significant uncertainty about the future of the office space. This uncertainty has been created by the rise of remote work that, in turn, was really pushed forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, some of the players in the market are trading at fairly low prices. Should these concerns about the future of the office proved to be overblown, there could be attractive opportunities by buying into these businesses. One intriguing player to consider is Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM). Over the past few years, this REIT has been slowly transforming itself. Shares look attractively priced at this point in time. However, the company has a rather disappointing operating history. In all, I feel that it is not a bad prospect for investors to consider, especially given the price at which it is trading at, but there might be better prospects out there for investors who prefer a growth-oriented player.

A look at Piedmont

With a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, Piedmont is not exactly a large player in the REIT space. In all, the company owns 54 different assets. Collectively, this works out to 16.4 million square feet, 86.8% of which was leased as of the end of 2020. When it comes to diversification, we see that Piedmont is fairly concentrated. According to management, 20% of the business’ revenue comes from Dallas. A further 18% comes from Atlanta. And 14% comes from Washington DC. In Dallas, the company owns 13 properties accounting for 3.5 million square feet. In Atlanta, it owns 9 properties, amounting to 3.4 million square feet. And in Washington DC, it owned 6 properties, representing 1.6 million square feet.

*Taken from Piedmont Office Realty Trust

An impressive 69% of the company's operations are classified as either hub-urban or urban infill. This is an attractive area to focus on because greater population density should translate to a more attractive market for office REITs. However, there is some risk that investors face. Namely, you have the fact that contracts representing 5.8% of the company's revenue are due to expire this year. A further 10.7% is due to expire in 2020, and 10.2% will expire in 2023. This exposes Piedmont and its investors trade moderate amount of risk. Having said that though, the company has said that the average time remaining on its leases is about 6.1 years. That is not great by any means, but it could be worse.

There are a couple of other important things for investors to keep in mind. First, the company has a rather extensive land bank at its disposal. In all, this works out to about 3 million square feet of future office space. It can sell this land or develop on it. The company also has a fairly moderate net leverage ratio of 5.8. That suggests that leverage is just fine today, and if results improve, that picture should get better. Perhaps most important though is a discussion on the company's recent initiatives. Since early 2019, management has engaged in $1.1 billion worth of asset sales. These have mostly been focused around Washington DC, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Much of this capital has found its way in the sunbelt. This includes markets like Atlanta, Dallas, and Orlando. In fact, over that same period of time, Piedmont has invested $742 million in that region. Their hope is to benefit from long-term opportunities as migration favors those regions.

*Taken from Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Although the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be painful for a number of companies, Piedmont remained pretty much unscathed. According to management, revenue came in at $535 million for the year. This was actually up from $533.2 million seen in 2019. This can be chalked up to collections of rent remaining quite high, never dipping below 99%. While this is a positive thing for investors to be happy about, the negative is that the past five years have been more or less a wash for the business. Perhaps this is due to selling off assets in one part of the country only to buy replacement assets in the sunbelt. But between 2016 and 2020, revenue range from $526 million to $574.2 million. And there is no clear trend as to where that might be heading next.

As might be expected with the knowledge that revenue has been fluctuating within a narrow range, profitability has followed a similar path. EBITDA over the five years ending in 2020, as an example, ranged from a low of $288.5 million in 2018 to a high of $322.4 million in 2017. In 2020, the figure came in at $295.2 million. NOI, or net operating income, followed a similar path, moving from a low of $317 million to a high of $352 million. In 2020, the metric was $319.5 million. FFO, or funds from operations, ranged from $223 million to $254.4 million. On an adjusted basis, however, the metric did suffer, dropping from a range of $165.7 million to $200.3 million down to a low of $137.4 million in 2020. It is worth noting though that operating cash flow has also been in a narrow range, though in 2020, it hit a five-year low of $193.3 million.

Taking these profitability metrics, we can see that, for the most part, Piedmont looks attractively priced. On a price to FFO basis, shares are trading in a multiple of 9.5. On a price to NOI basis, this figure drops to 6.8. The price to operating cash flow multiple of the business is just 11.3. And the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 12.9. The only way in which shares of the company began to look pricey is when you consider adjusted FFO. Because of the decline that it saw in 2020, this metric rose to 15.9.

To put in perspective the value proposition of Piedmont, I decided to look at the five highest-rated REITs that are similar to it as determined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that they ranged on a price to operating cash flow basis from a low of 9.7 to a high of 24.1. That high end though is definitely an outlier, because the four lowest traded a multiple of 14.9 or lower. Our pricing here shows that Piedmont is cheaper than all but one of these companies. I performed a similar analysis looking at its EV to EBITDA multiple. Its price ranged from a low of 12.8 to a high of 35.2. But once again, that high end was an outlier, with all four of the others trading at a multiple of 20 or lower. Based on my estimates, only one of these companies was cheaper Piedmont, and only by one-tenth of a multiple.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that Piedmont succeeded in weathering the storm that was 2020. In fact, the business seems to have been mostly untouched by it. At present, shares of the firm are trading at attractive levels. You also have the fact that net leverage is moderate. To many investors, this may be enough to buy in, but I am disappointed by the stagnation the company experienced over the past five years. In truth, this dents the company's prospects considerably, but that does not mean that investors cannot capture some good upside. In fact, I suspect they can. However, upside may not be as great as some investors expect, because there is an expectation that revenue will not grow and that, in turn, cash flow might not either. In short, this would warrant some discount relative to its peers.