Photo by Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The headline numbers in Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) earnings report could have been disappointing at first glance: Revenue decline of over 50% YOY and a bottom-line miss. But as I anticipated in my earnings preview, the most important topic of conversation on earnings day has been the outlook for the busy warm season of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in the US.

Regarding domestic travel and margin trends, I believe that Delta did not disappoint on its outlook. However, the company's stock still declined 4% in the couple of days following the release of first quarter results, for reasons that I explore below.

A story of (priced in) pros and cons

Before addressing guidance and expectations for the future, let's look at Delta's first quarter performance. I like to use the bullet-point list below to summarize the results, as it helps to tell a story. The comps are relative to the COVID-free first quarter of 2019, as provided by the company:

Available seat mile YOY drop of 36%, showing sequential improvement as demand for air travel slowly picks up the pace.

Load factor YOY decrease of 38 percentage points, also an improvement (albeit not an exhilarating one) since the December quarter.

Passenger mile yield decline of 15%, likely pointing at a blend of weak pricing power and uneven recovery that favors domestic leisure.

CASM-ex (cost per capacity unit, excluding items like fuel) increase of 13%, still reflecting the drag from loss of scale.

The trends impacting the metrics above are likely to shift fast in the next couple of months. In May, Delta will end its empty middle seat policy, which will probably cause capacity and, possibly, occupancy and passenger yields to improve. This will happen at the same time that travel in the US begins to look much more like the pre-COVID normal - according to Delta, domestic leisure bookings have already recovered to 85% of 2019 levels.

Below is the company's guidance for the second period of 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But there is a catch. The first problem is that much of the positive developments from first quarter earnings day came primarily from the domestic leisure side. Here is what Delta had to say about international and business travel:

International passenger revenue remains limited at down 81 percent compared to March quarter 2019, driven by continued travel restrictions. (In business travel), we anticipate significant increases to occur (only) after Labor Day as we enter the more traditional business travel season.

In 2019, for example, Delta produced nearly 30% of its revenues from international travel, and over one-third from the business cabin. Therefore, Delta does not seem to be a top-of-mind beneficiary of the current rebound in air travel relative to some of its domestic-centric, non-legacy peers.

Lastly, whatever good news Delta had to deliver in April has probably already been priced into the stock at this point. Shares moved 30% YTD through the early April peak of nearly $52, well ahead of the S&P 500.

Stock move tells a story

In my preview article, I explained how airline stocks have behaved since the start of the pandemic. In the first several months of the crisis, carriers that managed their cash and fleet more tightly saw their stocks do best, since the market rewarded safety at that point. Since the announcement of the first vaccine, in November 2020, a rapid shift from defense to offense took place, and "lower quality" airline stocks outperformed.

Over the past month, the dynamic has once again adjusted. As the chart below depicts, the best-performing airline stocks as of late have been those most exposed to domestic leisure: Southwest (LUV), Alaska (ALK) and JetBlue (JBLU) - Spirit (SAVE) did not make the cut, probably due to its debt-heavy balance sheet. Underperforming were the legacy, business and international heavyweights, with DAL likely leading the pack due to the company's better cost structure, more competitive routes and stronger financial position.

Data by YCharts

I believe that the narrative above will continue to serve as a good blueprint for the airline sector in the next few months. Until COVID-19 becomes less disruptive to international travel, I expect high-quality domestic names like LUV and ALK to outperform. Were I to choose a legacy carrier now, which I am not quite ready to do yet, DAL would probably be my first pick among the full-service players.