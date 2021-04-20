Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ratcheting Up The Pressure

Early this year CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced a new program to challenge new sector entrants with online-only business models, specifically Carvana (CVNA). The "Love Your Car Guarantee" allows customers to test drive vehicles for 24 hours. Vehicles can be picked up at a store or dropped off to the customer. There is also a 30-day money back guarantee that allows customers to return cars for any reason for a full refund, up to 1,500 miles. For comparison, Carvana offers a 7 day money back guarantee, and Vroom (VRM) offers a 7-day return period.

CarMax is the king of used cars in the US. The firm is consistently profitable and generates positive free cash flow for stockholders. Online competitors are neither profitable nor cash flow positive. CarMax can handle temporary margin reductions as it expands its online presence and ratchets up the pressure on online-only dealers.

Free Cash Flow and Repurchases

In 2013 CarMax began returning significant amounts of cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Prior to 2013 the share count had been expanding. The buybacks have resulted in a decrease of about 28% in shares outstanding since the end of 2012:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Free cash flow is the source of funds for share repurchases. Specifically, we are estimating free cash flow to equity ('FCFE'). In this case free cash flow to equity measures the potential distributable cash to shareholders, and eliminates the mismatch on the cash flow statement of auto loans receivable (operating cash outflow) increasing and the way those receivables are financed (financing cash inflow). Over the past decade we estimate that CarMax has generated $4.7B of free cash flow. A total of $4.4B has been used on share repurchases, a whopping 94% payout ratio.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Investment Thesis

CarMax is the largest used car dealer in the US with an approximate 3.5% market share of 0-10 year used vehicle sales. CarMax has an approximate market share of 4.5% in the markets it operates in, and has access to about 78% of the US population through its brick and mortar footprint. The used car market is mature and growth results from market share capture. CarMax will continue to capture market share through the build out of its omni channel platform, including the build out of physical stores, to reach a larger population. At the end of FY 2021 approximately 25% of customers were eligible to buy a vehicle completely online. There is intense competition on multiple fronts with firms like Carvana pursuing an online only model, and traditional dealers shifting their focus from new cars to used cars. Over the next 10 years we think CarMax will capture a 5.5% market share of total used vehicles between 0-10 years old. Operating profit margins run mid 6% and are higher than the sector average, boosted by profits from CarMax Auto Finance ('CAF). Operating margins will probably be pressured in the short-term as the firm invests to compete online. Within CAF, CarMax recently announced lower tier 3 discounts and an increase of in-house target volume from 5% to 10%, The combination could potentially drive CAF profitability higher, offsetting some of the margin pressure from operating expenses. CAF funds more than 40% of used vehicle sales and relies on interest from outside investors that purchase the non-recourse notes that CarMax creates.

Valuation

Our base case fair value estimate of CarMax shares is $110 per-share, overvalued by about 15%. In the base-case we estimate that in year 10 CarMax will capture 5.5% of its market and sell 1.3M used units and 764k wholesale units, generating revenue of $36.6B Vs. $20.3B (FY 2020 pre-COVID). The firms cost of capital is about 7%. Terminal revenue growth is 1.63%, and operating margins are 6.6%. Our fair value estimate of outstanding stock options is $490M. We have applied a 3% chance of failure adjustment. A valuation snapshot follows:

(Source: Author estimates)

We have also estimated fair value under a bearish market capture scenario of 4.5% and a bullish market capture scenario of 6.5%. In the bearish scenario fair value is $97 per-share, and in the bullish scenario fair value is $123 per-share, just a bit below the current share price. In this framework we could say that the market is pricing in the bullish scenario. As you'll see in the following summary CarMax will need to generate about $43B in sales in 10 years to justify this price:

Conclusion

Early this year CarMax ratcheted up the pressure on its online competitors through the Love Your Car Guarantee. The market has rewarded CarMax owners handsomely. Year-to-date through 4/16/21 CarMax shares have returned about 37.6% Vs. 11.9% for the S&P 500 Index. Over the trailing year (4/16-4/16) CarMax shares have returned 120% Vs. 52.0% for the S&P 500 Index. The relative outperformance is staggering, but CarMax shares may have skidded past fair value. The current stock price is a bit higher than our bullish scenario fair value estimate. With the bull case priced in we do not think shares present an exceptional opportunity today.