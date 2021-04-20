Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is in the business of providing financing for commercial real estate by means of ground leases. Safehold will buy the land and lease it to someone who owns or plans to build a commercial structure upon that land.

Ground leases have been around for a long time but have struggled with the need to protect the interest of four parties. These are the landowner, their lender, the building owner, and their lender.

Safehold has developed what they call the “Modern Ground Lease” that has now proven to address all these interests. The result is to substantially reduce the capital required to launch a new business involving a commercial structure. This is described in many places, including their current investor presentation.

In the 4 years since their formation, Safehold has grown their portfolio of ground leases to $3.2B. In the process, they have grown revenue at an 80% CAGR, earnings per share at a 35% CAGR, and stock price at a 41% CAGR. They have also announced an intention to double their portfolio from here within 3 years.

At least two other major investment groups have announced within the past year that they are initiating a ground-lease portfolio in the US, both at levels above $1B. There is clearly some momentum here. The addressable market is $7T, so there is a lot of room for everybody to grow strongly.

Yet Safehold has also taken criticism. A particular favorite seems to be their management alignment with shareholders.

Management alignment is a crucial issue relating to investments. In the REIT sector, there are a few notorious cases in which external managers serially abuse their common stockholders. This led me to take a deeper look at this subject for Safehold.

I’ve spoken to the CEO of Safehold and iStar (STAR), Jay Sugarman, several times. Our most recent conversation included quite a bit of discussion of shareholder alignment. I will share some of his comments with you below.

Safehold was founded by iStar, who has invested nearly $1B in their stock, holding 2/3 of the stock but only 42% of the voting rights. For full disclosure, I had been long both SAFE and STAR but recently sold all my SAFE holdings to add to my STAR holdings. I will take up management alignment at iStar in a separate article.

To set the context for a discussion of our topic, a brief summary of the value proposition in Safehold ground leases is needed.

The Value in Ground Lease Payments

The Safehold ground leases typically establish a sequence of payments with a fixed escalator and a 99-year term. There is also a lookback approach to adjusting for changes in the CPI, but this will not be our focus here.

We will consider the value of these payments by analogy to the value of a bond of the same term. For the bond, the string of fixed payments is followed by the return of the principal.

Consider bonds worth $1M and having a 3.5% coupon. We show a plot of net present value below.

For the mathematically inclined, the net present value of the payments is written (in $k) as

Here “dr” is the discount rate and the Sigma designates taking a sum, progressively increasing k from 1 to 99.

For the ground lease, the string of escalating payments is followed by the return of the land. In contrast to the case of the bond, the land will have appreciated with inflation. We discuss the return of the structures below.

Consider a $1M land parcel (much smaller than is typical), paying 3.5% with a 2% escalator. The mathematical expression is now

where “inf” is the effective inflation rate, taken here to be 2%.

Here is a plot of these two expressions.

Green Street has agreed that the ground lease payments are so secure that they are sensibly valued as AAA bonds. The places the current discount rate near 3%.

You can see two things here. First, the ground lease is far more valuable than a long bond with a fixed coupon. Second, the net present value of the ground lease payments is more than twice the invested capital.

This is remarkable, but things get even better with leverage. Now suppose that one finances each of these investments by adding 2 to 1 leverage at a 3.1% interest rate, which is Safehold’s current weighted average cash interest rate. Here is what you find

The value of the bond investment increases only slightly, as the spread between return and interest rate is only 40 bps. In contrast, thanks to the escalators, the net present value of the ground lease is now above 5 times the invested capital.

This overstates the value of the ground lease. A small part of that is due to fees or other G&A costs.

The larger part is that the loan on the leasehold has to be refinanced at year 30 and again later. That is not our focus today, but it would have to be refinanced at a rate above 16% from year 30 through 99 in order to pull the net present value down to that of the invested capital.

Even at a market cap of nearly 3 times its book equity, Safehold is still undervalued today based on the value of its ground lease cashflows and modest forward growth. My previous discussion of this aspect still applies.

The Value in the Buildings

The added element of value in the ground leases is the eventual ownership of the buildings. One’s first reaction might be that after being discounted for 99 years, who cares, even after inflationary price increases?

Indeed, Jay Sugarman told me “when we started this business, they all said, ‘It's worth zero.’ ”

Safehold calls this value Unrealized Capital Appreciation or UCA. They are now making an argument, for example here, that when one allows for modest portfolio growth the net present value of the UCA is comparable to the current value of the buildings.

One certainly can quibble with the argument and lots of factors come into play. Even so, the value of the UCA is not zero, and it will only become significant if Safehold succeeds long-term. We won’t really know what the value is until if and when the rights to the UCA trade on a market.

Safehold created interests, the CARET interests, to hold the rights to the UCA. They also include any value produced by ground lease defaults, ground lease sales, and ground lease refinancing. The associated SEC filing states: “distributions will only be made when the Company realizes proceeds from specified realization events from the Owned Residual Portfolio.”

The CARET interests play a key role in management incentives, so we will return to them below.

Fees at Safehold

Safehold is managed by iStar under a management agreement. Technically, this agreement is with a subsidiary of iStar, described as the “Manager.” Here is their summary of its terms, which is consistent with the agreement as I read it.

To date, the management fees have been paid in stock. Regarding the size of the fee, Jay Sugarman had this to say:

We spend most of that money on growth. And we don't think of that as a charge against the existing portfolio, we think about it as the charge against the future growth, because if we weren't growing, that wouldn't be the cost to run the business.

It is also notable, per the Safehold definitive proxy statement, that they “do not reimburse our manager or its affiliates for the salaries and other compensation of our named executive officers.”

There are no other fees paid by Safehold to iStar or its managers. This is a sharp contrast with private equity, where the general partner may put up 2% of the money and gets 20% of the profits.

In contrast, as Jay Sugarman says, “iStar is putting out 60 to 65% of the money, and it's not taking any of the profits that the shareholders are earning. It only gets back profits on what it owns. This couldn't' be a more aligned structure versus anything else anybody has ever shown me.”

He gets really worked up on this topic, going on to say

Talk about eating your own cooking, iStar doesn't have 1% of the money up, 2% of the money up, they have 65% of the money up. And in terms of what it gets back, it gets a 1% management fee paid in stock. You look at all the other external managers in the world and you go, "Most of them have a tiny amount of money in the company that they're selling to shareholders. They're not eating their own cooking." They're taking massive fees, charging all their costs back and their incentive profit participation, and people think that's a good structure? It's different because we actually structured it in the right way to reward iStar only for success that our shareholders benefit from. They don't benefit if the company doesn't grow. They don't benefit if the stock price doesn't' go up. They don't benefit if the businesses is strangled by costs. They have to watch every penny." We just did the same logic with our management structure and said, "What would you want?" You'd want your investor manager to have a ton of money at risk, side by side with you, if I was a shareholder. And I'd want him to not make a lot of money just flipping keys and coupons. I want them to have to work for it. And I want the business to only pay them more money if they grow the business … Too many investors have said to us, "You should have just done it the regular way and nobody would care." I'm like, "I don't do business that way. That's the whole reason we're in the ground lease business." You look at things and say, "Can we make them better?" You don't just go, "Oh, well that's not very good, but we'll do it, too."

Incentives at Safehold

Safehold has two incentive plans. The payments under them are disclosed in their annual 10-K filing.

The first plan, implemented in 2017 at the formation of the company, has been used primarily to provide restricted shock to directors who are “not employees of the Manager or iStar.” This plan was only used once to reward an iStar employee, early in 2019 before the second plan became effective.

The second plan, implemented in Q2 2019, provides for awards of the CARET units described above. In the aggregate, the plan participants are entitled to 15% of the CARET units. The holders of Safehold stock retain ownership of the other 85%.

The vesting of the awards depends upon appreciation of the price of SAFE, now accomplished. Vesting also depends on continuing service conditions.

Some analysts and investors have been put off by the size of these awards. The headline number — 15% — seems “too large.” I understand that superficial reaction, but consider the context:

Safehold management gets zero restricted or unrestricted stock

Safehold management gets no stock options

Safehold management gets no salary from SAFE.

The only thing Safehold management gets is a small fraction of the CARET units. The value of the CARET units has to be created by a combination of successfully growing Safehold and educating investors as to their value.

When we talked, Jay Sugarman had some interesting things to say about this:

I went to our board and I said, "I've got this very valuable asset, it's going to take years to prove to people that it's really valuable. Don't pay us anything, just give us the perfectly aligned incentive. If CARET’s worth nothing, then you gave us nothing. If CARET’s worth five billion, then you give us a lot of money, but guess what, shareholders made four and a half billion dollars they didn't expect to make. I said, "This is the most valuable asset that nobody understands, that nobody can see, that nobody's giving us credit for." I'll put all of our eggs in that basket. We will make the world understand that there's $100/share asset sitting in the background that nobody understands, that nobody's ever seen before. So tell me somebody else who's willing to make the bet that something that's worth nothing, and getting the stock price to double [to vest], is unfair and not aligned. … I think people just either don't have the time or the inclination to go, "Let's really look at what they've done. Let's be really fair about it.” If the board gave us $100 million of stock, people would have rightfully said, "This is insane." They gave us something that nobody thought was worth anything. Couldn't get a single investor to believe it was worth anything four years ago.

There have been 17 SA previous articles focused on Safehold that remain available. NONE of them mention the CARET units.

A commenter on my previous article focused my attention on their existence and properties. I read the relevant documents then followed up with Sugarman in an interview that we shared with members of High Yield Landlord.

Only one of the articles focused on iStar since 2016, from Dec 2019, had any material in the comments regarding the CARET units. These were very negative, and unsurprisingly included some statements that are just plain false.

One criticism regarding Safehold is this. It is alleged that at the earliest moment management will sell or refinance ground leases, in order to line their pockets via the CARET units.

First, any opportunity for this is likely decades away. By then a lot of the CARET units now held by management will have passed to their heirs. In all likelihood, the management by that time will be operating under different incentives.

Second, if any of that were to happen, there also would be payouts to shareholders that were more than five times as large. Third, the payout to present management (via iStar) and to future management via incentives will very likely be maximized by managing Safehold for maximum long-term profitability.

Alignment at Safehold

I personally am invested in a private equity fund like that described above. The general partner has invested a small fraction of the total and is taking a much larger fraction of the profits.

That general partner is making me good returns. I am satisfied with the arrangement.

But I like the arrangement at Safehold a lot better. Aside from a fee that will reach 1.5% of equity (0.5% of assets), Safehold management benefits in only two ways:

The increase in the value of SAFE stock mostly through its impact on their holdings of iStar. Whatever value their 15% of the CARET units turns out to have when it has one. This value also depends on the success of Safehold and will be small if Safehold does not strongly succeed.

This looks like powerfully good shareholder alignment to me.

Alternate Views of Integrity

Having spoken a few times with Jay Sugarman, and read more about his endeavors, I believe that he is genuinely motivated by creating value. This comes through with regard to Safehold. It also came through when we discussed iStar, and especially their Asbury Park development.

Businesses that involve people succeed best when those people are treated fairly and with integrity. A sound ethical core really does matter when attempting to create value by working with people.

Of course, Hollywood writers do not understand this at all and seem to believe that no businessman has any integrity. I often wonder whether SA commenters watch too many movies and spend too little time talking with people who are actually trying to build businesses that employ people and add value to their communities.

Some commenters at SA and elsewhere seem to believe that in all cases management is only and entirely out to fleece shareholders and line their own pockets. I don’t deny that this has happened. But, if it were normal, then investing markets would not function.

The end of the story today is this. After digging through the details, my views are that SAFE remains significantly undervalued and that the payment and incentive structures create excellent alignment of Safehold management with its shareholders.