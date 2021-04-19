Photo by GeorgiNutsov/iStock via Getty Images

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) extended its share of the semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market, growing from 55% in 2019 to 58% in 2020, according to our report entitled “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing.”

Applied Materials (AMAT) was next, with its share increasing from 11% in 2019 to 12% in 2020. ASML (ASML) followed, with its share increasing from 5% to 6%.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows 2020/2019 YoY revenue growth, which averaged 11.0%. The biggest loser was Onto Innovation (ONTO), which saw a YoY drop of 47.8% following the merger of Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics. My analysis of the Onto’s revenues is based on combined shares of individual companies, which as shown in Chart 1, held a 2% (Rudolph) and 4% (Nanometrics) share.

Hitachi High Tech’s share decreased 35.2% YoY. Parent company Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) delisted Hitachi High-Tech Corporation in May 2020 after it acquired the remaining shares in Hitachi High-Tech Corporation that it does not own, and converted the company into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Chart 2

In Table 1, I forecast semiconductor capex by production facility type, according to our report entitled “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts.” Overall capex spend will grow 19.3% in 2021. This is due to the large capex spend for Taiwan foundries TSMC (TSM) and UMC (UMC), which I forecast will grow 26.5%. TSMC is at the forefront of capex spend, stating it will spend $29 billion in 2021 (and $100 billion over the next three years). UMC's capex spend is projected to increase 60% in 2021, slightly below TSMC's 64% increase.

Memory capex will increase 18.2% in 2021 while Logic capex will increase 10.8% in 2021.

I forecast that combined foundry/logic capex spend will grow 21.8% in 2021, boosted by a strong recovery in capex spend by Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

To demonstrate the growth potential of KLAC as well as other equipment suppliers, Table 2 shows revenue share by semiconductor type for 2020. KLAC derived 66% of its revenue from foundry/logic and 34% from memory.

KLAC’s 55% exposure to foundry companies is, along with ASML, the highest of the top six equipment companies listed. Although ASML is primarily a process equipment company selling lithography equipment, it does have sales in the metrology/inspection equipment sector through its acquisition of Hermes Microvision. As shown in Chart 1, its market share increased from 5% of the global market to 6%.

The impetus of WFE growth at TSMC is the movement to 7nm and below nodes, demanding EUV lithography systems. As these technology nodes get smaller, the need for monitoring and inspecting the chips becomes more important and difficult. The advanced metrology/inspection tools from KLAC are in strong demand at 5nm and 3nm.

On a competitive head-to-head basis:

KLAC competes with ASML and AMAT in the patterned wafer inspection sector of the metrology/inspection global market. KLA dominates that sector with nearly a 70% share.

The three companies compete directly the e-beam inspection subsector of the patterned wafer inspection sector.

KLAC and ASML compete with each other in the overlay subsector of the lithography sector, where KLAC holds a 65% share.

KLAC and AMAT compete with each other in the defect review subsector where AMAT holds a 65% share.

All three companies have a high exposure to foundry and logic suppliers, as seen in Table 2.

Investor Takeaway

The metrology/inspection market will grow strongly in 2021, and KLAC, AMAT, and ASML will lead in market growth because of their exposure in Foundry/Logic. KLAC and ASML will fare best with a 55% exposure to foundry, as a result of TSMC’s 64% jump in capex spend for 5nm and 3nm equipment.

AMAT and ASML primarily sell processing equipment while KLAC almost exclusively sells metrology/inspection equipment. They're vastly different. Processing equipment types include deposition, etch, and lithography. Once a particular processing step is performed, such as deposition, the thin film deposited is subjected to metrology and/or inspection (generally referred to as process control) to make sure the film is within required specifications.

Metrology systems are used to measure parameters such as thin film thickness or linewidths, and Inspection systems are used to detect defects and monitor abnormalities in production.

As dimensions for 5nm and 3nm nodes become increasingly smaller and interconnect layers grow, metrology/inspection systems will see increased demand in statistical process control of the wafer process. Smaller dimensions mean that killer defects cover a larger area of a smaller chip.

KLAC will continue its dominance. Its four systems introduced in 2020 that utilize artificial intelligence, vs. one system introduced by AMAT in 2021, will extend its lead in individual sector and subsector applications.