Nasty Start To The Week (Technically Speaking For 4/19)

Photo by ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

Let's start with the YTD performance tables from Stockcharts.com

The reflation trade is still the big winner for the year with smaller caps leading the markets higher. But notice that in comparison to last week's table, larger caps are still gaining ground. Last week, the SPY and QQQ were up 10.42% and 7.5%, respectively; now, each is up 11.97% and 9.15%. And the longer-end of the treasury market has gained about a percent during the last week.

Next let's turn to the major sectors:

The reflation trade is still the main trend: energy, financials, basic materials, and industrials occupy the top four slots. Tech-related sectors are in the middle of the table. And defensive sectors are the bottom.

This is a very slow data week. Initial is, as always, released on Thursday. The good news here is that it dropped sharply last week (emphasis added):

In the week ending April 10, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 576,000, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week's revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000.

This was the first week of solid news, so the 4-week moving average is still high. A second week of big drops would start to have a material impact. At the end of the week, we'll get new and existing home sales state. The housing market has caught fire thanks to low rates. I went over the key details in a recent piece on the XHB.

The pandemic will be an economy-changing event:

While $26 trillion worth of crisis support and the arrival of vaccines have fueled a faster recovery than many anticipated, the legacies of stunted education, the destruction of jobs, war-era levels of debt and widening inequalities between races, genders, generations and geographies will leave lasting scars, most of them in the poorest nations. “It’s very easy after a grueling year or more to feel really relieved that things are back on track,” said Vellore Arthi of the University of California, Irvine, who has examined the long-term health and economic hit from past crises. “But a lot of the effects that we see historically are often for decades and are not easily addressed.”

As usual, people with lower wages and less education will be hit hard. Their jobs were disproportionately impacted by the lockdowns and, in some cases, are more likely to be replaced by robotics. Poor countries will also suffer long-term damage since they have to wait until richer countries vaccinate their populations. There will likely be a huge revolution in how people work, with remote working and telecommuting remaining popular. If this trend continues, commercial real estate will have to rethink its model.

Let's turn to today's performance tables from stockcharts:

All the indexes were off; this only issue was degree. Smaller caps took the brunt of the selling, but large caps also took a modest hit. Two defensive sectors are at the top of the list. At the bottom are communication services, tech, and consumer discretionary - three sectors that are key for the SPY and QQQ.

Here are today's screens: From the author's Quotetracker.

The SPY and QQQ (top) fell in the AM and then consolidated losses during the afternoon. The IWM (lower right) dropped sharply in the early AM and then consolidated for the rest of the day. The DIA (lower left) had the "best" day, but it still has a bearish chart.

The five-day charts now have two large sell-offs. QQQ 5-day

The QQQ has had solid, multi-hour drops on higher volume, as has...

SPY 5-day

... the SPY.

The main concern for the markets is that today sets the tone for the rest of the week. Hopefully, that doesn't happen.