What a chart to lead the discussion of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), a telecommunications (mostly) contractor. The stock performance over the last year has been impressive due to secular trends and future customer spending being pulled forward due to COVID. This article will discuss those trends and what the company can do to increase shareholder value.

Secular Trends

The shelter in place mandate and the shift to working from home have pulled forward the need for an increase in bandwidth and the 5G deployment. Telecommunication companies are working hard to service those needs through new wireless towers and hard wire line installations.

DY is seeing high bandwidth deployments with Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) to dramatically increase data transmission speeds. Additionally, wireless carriers are increasing 4G capacity and deploying 5G.Wireline deployments are the foundational element of what is expected to be a decades-long deployment of fully converged wireless/wireline networks that will enable high bandwidth, low latency 5G applications.

Cash Flow

These tailwinds are awesome and will provide years of backlog for DY. But - of course there is a "but" - there is no consistency with revenues and both adjusted EBITDA and margins have been trending down.

Management has had a difficult time controlling both their margins and costs. One of the headaches with this company is the concentration of their top customers. These large customer programs have tightened gross margins and DY has been slow to collect on their receivables.

Late last year and during the latest conference call, management has put a lot of emphasis on improving gross margins through diversifying their customer base and doing a better job in improving their AR turnover.

Here is Steven Nielsen, CEO responding to an Analyst's question in regards to margins.

Yeah. So Noelle, not surprisingly, we're not providing guidance, but I think there are couple things that your question highlights that are interesting. So for example, this is the first quarter in many years that our top five customers represented less than 70% of total revenue. So we are seeing breadth in the customer base. If you look at Frontier, and Ziply, and a number of other customers or the fact that if you aggregate services to electric utilities for fiber, for the quarter was about 5.9% of revenue. So, would have been our fifth largest customer, if we aggregated them.

So that we all are on the same page, here is a chart from the March Investor Presentation that shows contract revenues from their top five customers.

Account receivable collections has been brutal lately and this really pulled their cash conversion cycle by almost 40 days!

Once again, here is Mr. Nielsen from the latest conference call:

And then with respect to kind of normalized DSO, I think for the mix of customers that we have Chad, we need to be in 90s. I mean that’s the objective that we’ve set in the company. We have a number of customers that are there. We have others that once again we’re working with to get there in a sustainable way. And so I think that’s where we need to be.

I am glad to hear that we are on the same page, but they have to make it happen. It will take some time for this to happen. I think there should be good progress collecting on their receivables at the end of 1H22.

The increase in DSO can strain cash flows. This is important because they expect $150MM-160MM in capital spending this year. If the DSO cannot be tightened up, they may have to draw on their revolver to fund some of this capex. This is not a deal breaker, but it is something to watch.

Outlook

Dycom's backlog has grown over the last 12 months to $6.8Bn. There is demand for their services and revenue to be had. It is what the company is going to do with those revenues that is important.

Dycom has been successful in de-levering the balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchase. It is management's expectation for this to continue, especially share repurchase with a new $150MM authorized. This is good for investors because they will be getting money back and management is aware of areas that they can control on both the income and balance sheets.

The guidance provided is high-level and short-term in nature. They only provided brief commentary for 1Q22 and full year capex guidance I mentioned earlier.

DY falls somewhere in the middle when compared to its peer group. No company is the clear winner or loser.

What can be done to improve DY's valuation? DY needs to continue to diversify its customer base. This will always be a risk to investing with DY and most likely will not go away. This is fine if you can get comfort around long-term relationships and medium-term contracts. DY has to improve their margins. Doing a better job collecting their receivables will go a long way into improving margins and cash flow. With the improved cash flow, their EBITDA will be worth more.

Below are my estimates for fiscal 2022.

Revenues are based on Analysts' FY22 estimate. The remaining line items are based on historical trends. Working capital is based on improving AR to 119 days. Just to show the importance of AR collections, if DSO improves to 100 days, working capital would be a cash source of $29MM.

Based on the 11.7 EBITDA multiple, the fair value is $94, which is largely in-line with the current stock price. If there is further improvement in margins and AR collections, the EBITDA multiple could expand to that of PWR. If a 12x valuation is applied, the fair value would be $102 per share.

Conclusion

Dycom Industries is basking in the tailwinds of increased bandwidth usage and the capital spending by telecom companies to give customers what they want - internet speed. As a result, Dycom's stock price has soared and there may be room for further price appreciation. As the company stands now, the stock is fairly valued. Their valuation may go up as revenues pick up steam, management pulls strings and improves margins, and AR collections improve. Their EBITDA generation would be worth more to investors. If this occurs the stock price could be valued up to $102 per share.