Sentiment Speaks: Watch Out For The 'Bear Market'
Summary
- Many erroneously believe that the March 2020 decline was a bear market.
- While the definition of a bear market does not technically apply to the March 2020 decline, it is still a very arbitrary benchmark.
- Elliott Wave analysis provides us with a much more objective and useable determination of what constitutes a bear market and when to prepare for the next one.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »
Throughout the years I have been writing on Seeking Alpha, many readers have recognized that we have been quite accurate in our market prognostications, yet they have had a hard time understanding the lens through which I view the markets.
I want to first start by stating that in all the years I have been doing research and analysis into financial markets, I have not found a single form of analysis that provides market context as does Elliott Wave analysis. In fact, it was the reason I was so confident in my expectation that the market would exceed the 4000SPX region even though we were down in the 2200SPX region last year.
So, before I move into my discussion of a "bear market," I wanted to take a moment to again reference the six-part series I wrote for Seeking Alpha readers, which explains not only the application of my analysis methodology, but also provides you with the background and theory behind the methodology.
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 1
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 2
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 3
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 4
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 5
This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever - Part 6
(Our Elliottwavetrader members can find this series in our education library).
To put it in its simplest form, Ralph Nelson Elliott identified that markets move within a 5-wave structure in the primary trend. So, with this simple context in mind, allow me to explain how I view a "bear market," and when I expect our next bear market to occur.
But, first, let me give you a little background as to the reason I am writing this article. However, I must warn you at the onset that this article will provide a technical perspective into bear markets. So, if that does not pique your interest, you may choose to stop reading here.
In March of 2020, as we were approaching the lows of that powerful decline, I published several articles wherein I clearly stated my expectations:
[U]ntil I see evidence to the contrary, I am going to be looking for bottoming signals in the coming weeks, followed by more bullish signals supporting the potential for this market to set up a multi-year rally to 4000+. So, the next few weeks are going to be of utmost importance as to how the next 3 years will take shape for the equity markets.
When I wrote these articles, another contributor on Seeking Alpha, who, at the time we were striking 2200SPX, took quite strong objection to my long-term bullish expectations because I did not share his fallacious belief that the market follows the economy:
Coming from someone who still thinks the bull market of January is alive enough to carry us to 4,000, that's highly unmeaningful... Here is the 2200 exactly that you said the S&P would bottom at before taking the trip back up to 4,000... What do you want to bet the ECONOMY is going to pull it down a lot further and that 4,000 is a lot further away than your charts ever said... THIS bull market did not ever come close to taking us to 4,000, and it is not taking us anywhere ever again because it is DEAD. OFFICIALLY and in EVERY way. Every index is DEEPLY into a bear market now. The bull is dead, and so it can NEVER take us to 4000. What you predicted can NEVER come true now... my own resolution is that this market has a lot further to fall because it is now following the economy, which it long divorced itself from; whereas Avi doesn't believe the economy ever means anything to stocks and has told me so several times last year... So, you have that common sense view, or you can believe Avi's chart magic will get you through all of that and is right about a big bounce off of 2200 all the way back up to 4,000.
Recently, he has attempted to clarify that what he said above was not really what he meant. He actually meant to say that my perspective of the market remaining within a "bull market" phase was impossible because we dropped more than 20%. And, that is why he viewed the bull market as being done. For now, let's ignore the inconsistencies in the last sentences of his post, as I think his words were rather clear, especially when he claims that the market will continue to drop well below 2200SPX because the "economy" was in a bear market.
But, I want to address his view of what is considered a "bear market," as I think this can be a learning opportunity for us all. As I tell my members all the time, one should never simply accept what is regurgitated in the media as "truth." We must always seek out truth through a thoughtful and intellectually honest process, rather than simply accepting what we are told. This is the intellectual honesty I seek and demand in everything I do. And, I push my members to do the same.
I want to first start with the general definition of a "bear market" I found on Investopedia:
One definition of a bear market says markets are in bear territory when stocks, on average, fall at least 20% off their high. But 20% is an arbitrary number, just as a 10% decline is an arbitrary benchmark for a correction. Another definition of a bear market is when investors are more risk-averse than risk-seeking. This kind of bear market can last for months or years as investors shun speculation in favor of boring, sure bets... A bear market should not be confused with a correction, which is a short-term trend that has a duration of fewer than two months.
While I will later discuss the issue of this being an arbitrary benchmark, we need to first recognize that, even within this definition, there is a wide view as to what is considered a bear market. And, even based upon this definition, the decline in March lasted "fewer than two months," and, therefore, does not meet the general classification of a bear market. Therefore, at first glance, you may view the March decline as a correction within the bull market, based upon the definition presented above.
So, I think this is an appropriate point in time for me to discuss Elliott Wave analysis to provide us with some market context so we can understand the next discussion a bit better.
As I noted earlier, Elliott outlined that bull markets rally in a 5-wave structure. Moreover, that 5-wave structure breaks down into 3 waves that move in the direction of the primary trend, and 2 waves which are counter trend.
Since I viewed the market as only completing three waves off the 2009 lows before the March 2020 decline took hold, I was looking for waves 4 and 5 to complete before the bull market off the 2009 lows completed. Again, this is why I strongly held to my expectations that a rally to 4000+ would be seen from the 2200SPX region lows struck in March 2020.
But, to be honest, I viewed the March decline as only one segment of a larger 4th wave correction. In fact, my analysis suggests that the technical top of the 3rd wave off the 2009 low actually occurred in January of 2018. Yes, I know that the market made a higher high in 2020. However, even corrective structures can still make higher highs.
The best example I can present is the sideways market we experienced from 2000-2009. Even though we made a higher high in 2007, the nature of that entire move between 2000-2009 was still well within a corrective structure. While the 2020 high was considerably higher from a relative perspective as compared to 2007, it was still a clear 3-wave structure off the December 2018 low. Even if you simply look at the rally off the December 2018 low on a daily chart, it clearly looks like 3 waves. And, corrective rallies take shape as 3-wave structures based upon Elliott Wave analysis.
So, while most market participants seem to wrongly view the March 2020 decline in and of itself as "the shortest bear market in history," I view this proposition to be erroneous on multiple levels, as I just explained. To summarize, the March 2020 decline did not exceed 2 months in time from a pure definitional perspective, and it was only part of a 4th wave correction within a 5-wave bull market structure off the 2009 low.
Therefore, based upon Elliott Wave analysis, the bull market off the 2009 low has not yet completed since we did not yet complete 5 waves off the 2009 low.
Now, I would like to address the arbitrary nature of the 20% benchmark. Who came up with it, and why? I can assure you that I am not the first to question this benchmark, and I doubt I will be the last. In fact, Tom Feeny questioned the same in an article he wrote on Seeking Alpha, entitled "The Absurdity of 20% Bull/Bear Market Definition."
Another analyst that I have seen touch upon this subject is Tom McClellan:
"In the summer of 1998, there was a decline of 20% in the SP500 inside the span of 6-1/2 weeks. So since it was 20%, was it a bear market?
Of course not. It was a fairly brief (but scary!) pullback within what turned out to be a continuing uptrend, and with many more percentage points of upward movement to go before the final top in the year 2000. But if someone was using the silly “20% bear market” threshold, then he would have seen that it qualified as a bear market on exactly the bottom day. That would have been an unproductive conclusion."
While there are many who question it, there seem to be no appropriate answers as to why 20% was chosen. Was it because those who came up with this number could only count to 20 using the digits on their bodies?
But, this is yet another market perspective which is accepted, and commonly regurgitated, without engaging in any real thought as to the "why." Yet, most seem to agree it is purely arbitrary. So, if it is commonly accepted as being arbitrary, why do most freely accept it in the first place?
Let me give you an example of how ridiculous this can become in practice.
In September of 2018, before the market dropped from October 2018 until December 2018, I commented on another author's bullish article that I saw strong potential for the market to drop from the 2900SPX region down towards the 2200SPX region, which was my ideal target for this 4th wave "correction" off the 2009 lows. Unfortunately, the author of the article strongly disagreed with me.
We all now know that the market indeed dropped from the 2900 region, but it only reached the 2350SPX region. While the structure at the time told me that 2350SPX was likely all we were going to see to the downside at the time, and we caught the bottom of that drop in real time in our Market Pinball Wizard service, the author I mentioned above held his long positions during the entire drop. He later explained to me that he was right for doing so since the drop was only 19.8% "on a closing basis," and did not reach the bear market benchmark of 20%. I guess he intimated that he would have been wrong if the market would have dropped another .2%. Yet, he was quite proud for holding his positions simply because the market ONLY dropped 19.8%.
So, do you see how ridiculous this can become in practice?
As I said at the start of this article, Elliott Wave analysis provides us with a better understanding of market context relative to any other methodology I have encountered. Moreover, and most importantly, it is not arbitrary. Therefore, in my opinion, the 20% benchmark is an arbitrary number because it does not take into account any factors for market context. If one truly understands the market context for a price decline, then one realizes just how arbitrary the 20% benchmark is.
Therefore, my perspective was that the March 2020 decline was the last leg in a 4th wave "correction," with a 5th wave rally yet to be seen. And, the fact that we have now reached the minimum target I had of 4000+ certainly confirms and validates the perspective I confidently presented back in March 2020.
When you understand this perspective, you then recognize that when the market completes the 5-wave structure off the 2020 low (ideal target in the 6000 region), we will then complete a larger 5-wave structure off the 2009 low. And, at that point in time, we will finally enter into a bear market.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
“I manage about $100m, been in the business for about 28 years. . . it seems for every dollar I spend here, I make about 10,000%” (misterk)
“This is almost as good as printing money.....These guys are AMAZING” (monkeyboy)
“I am very impressed by one technical Elliott Wave analyst – Avi Gilburt” (Willem Middelkoop, Founder-Commodity Discovery Fund)
“I know I fought this.. but damn it works . . . My accounts are killing it.. returns I did not think possible.” (Bigdaddytuna)
“Your team are the best traders & analysts. Truly a world class trading site” (MambaMentality)
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.