Photo by typhoonski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:PB) will likely dip this year due to pressure on the average portfolio yield amid a low interest rate environment. The excess cash on the balance sheet will likely add to the pressure on the yield. Further, stable to rising interest rates will reduce mortgage banking activity. On the other hand, subdued loan growth and a declining provision expense will likely support the bottom line.

Overall, I'm expecting Prosperity Bancshares to report earnings of $5.47 per share, down 4% year over year. The year-end target price is quite close to the current market price. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Prosperity Bancshares.

Excess Liquidity, Loan Maturity to Squeeze the Margin

The maturity of fixed-rate loans and the reinvestment of cash flows from those loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield this year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter’s investor presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 32.8% of total loans, and the total portfolio had an average life of 2.4 years. Moreover, the origination of new loans at lower rates will pressurize the average portfolio yield.

Additionally, a large amount of excess liquidity on Prosperity Bancshares’ balance sheet will likely pressurize the portfolio yield. The company had cash totaling $1,343 million at the end of December 2020, up from $574 million at the end of 2019. The company has not yet announced any acquisition plans for the year ahead. If Prosperity Bancshares finds a target to acquire, then both the loan balance and portfolio yield will improve as it will mop up the excess liquidity. In the absence of any merger and acquisition announcement, I've excluded growth through acquisition in my earnings estimates.

Based on the yield pressure, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2021 to be 10 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Subdued Loan Growth to Offer Some Support

Even in the absence of growth through acquisitions, the total loan portfolio growth will likely be positive this year due to the vaccine-driven economic recovery. On the other hand, the following factors will likely constrain the loan growth.

Texas has a relatively high number of COVID-19 cases. Texas is lagging behind other states in terms of vaccination. Prosperity Bancshares plans to exit from some LegacyTexas loans. The Paycheck Protection Program loans are likely to get forgiven in the first half of this year.

The above points are discussed in more detail below.

According to data maintained by CDC, COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Texas are more or less at par with other Southern states. However, Texas is worse than most Eastern and West Coast states. Further, Texas is trailing other states in terms of the vaccination rollout. According to data maintained by John Hopkins, Only 20.36% of Texas's population is fully vaccinated, as opposed to a national average of 25.7% (Source: CDC). Prosperity Bancshares also operates in Oklahoma, which is at par with the national average with a full vaccination rate of 24.54%.

Moreover, the management mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call that it plans to shed further loans from the LegacyTexas portfolio, which was acquired in late 2019. Prosperity Bancshares will exit from around $200 million worth of loans, out of which it plans to exit from $100 million worth of loans this year. Moreover, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain the loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, Prosperity had $963.2 worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of last year, representing 4.8% of total loans.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it is targeting a 3% to 5% organic growth rate for 2021. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting Prosperity Bancshares to miss the management's target. I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 2% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $5.47 per Share

The pressure on the net interest margin will likely drag earnings this year. Moreover, the mortgage banking revenue will likely decline because of stable to rising interest rates. The interest rate cuts of last year had temporarily given a boost to mortgage banking revenue, which will likely normalize this year. Further, I'm expecting the tax rate to be higher this year due to the federal government's plans to raise the corporate tax rate. I'm expecting an effective tax rate of 24% in 2021, up from 18% in 2020.

On the other hand, subdued loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Additionally, the provision expense will likely decline this year as Prosperity Bancshares has already built up ample loan loss reserves. Allowances made up 1.56% of total loans at the end of December 2020. In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.16% of average loans in 2020. Further, the highest net charge-offs since 2007 were reported at only 0.41% (in 2009 and 2010), as mentioned in the investor presentation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $5.47 per share in 2020, down 4% year-over-year. Prosperity Bancshares is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on April 28, 2021. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.47 per share in the first quarter. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Prosperity’s exposure to vulnerable loan segments adds to the risks. As mentioned in the presentation, energy made up 2.5% of total loans, hotels made up around 2% of total loans, and restaurants made up 1% of total loans at the end of last year. Moreover, loans requiring payment deferrals made up 1.6% of total loans at the end of last year, according to details given in the 10-K filing.

Current Market Price Quite Close to the December 2021 Target Price

Prosperity is offering a dividend yield of 2.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.49 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36% for 2021, which is in line with the historical trend.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Prosperity Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.19 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $33.9 gives a target price of $74.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 2.8% downside from the April 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.8x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.47 gives a target price of $75.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 1.0% downside from the April 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $74.7, which implies a 1.9% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 0.7%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Prosperity Bancshares.

The company’s earnings are likely to dip slightly this year due to yield pressure and normalization of mortgage banking income. Additionally, relatively high COVID-19 cases, planned exit from some LegacyTexas loans, and forgiveness of PPP loans will constrain loan growth. Further, Prosperity Bancshares is currently trading quite close to the December 2021 target price.