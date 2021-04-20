Photo by pagadesign/E+ via Getty Images

Office vacancy rates have been on the rise and earlier this month JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon implied the trend will likely continue. In his annual letter to shareholders, he wrote that the bank is expected to need just 60 seats per 100 people. Firms large and small, from financial services to the tech sectors are weighing the economic and operational benefits of the work from anywhere revolution.

The one sub-sector exception might be medical office buildings (MOBs). The demographics of an aging population and related demand growth for health care services present a much brighter outlook for MOB. We follow and trade the three pureplay MOB REITs and here we will look at recent performance, current valuations, and determine which one has the best prospects going forward.

The Contenders

S&P Global Market Intelligence lists 20 equity REITs in the Health Care sector, but the component companies’ business foci are disparate, ranging from hospitals to skilled nursing to assisted living to senior housing. In this consideration, we are focusing on the 3 medical office REITs.

While each company’s property portfolio holds a surprisingly similar set of assets, certain factors make this a slightly less than an apples-to-apples comparison. Namely company vintage and market cap.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had a $150 MM IPO on 6/28/16; its market cap is currently $869MM. DOC IPO’d 5/24/2013 at $135MM; its market cap is currently $3.9B. HTA listed its shares in 2012 and now has a market cap of $6.23B. Market cap is a distinguishing factor in that GMRE’s sub $1B valuation might preclude it from consideration for institutional investment.

In peer analysis, share price performance and total return are common comparative metrics.

Over the prior 52 weeks, GMRE handily beat the FTSE/NAREIT index and truly crushed HTA and DOC.

Adding in dividends to measure total return, you can see that GMRE extends its outperformance.

In societal, financial, and economic considerations, 2020 was possibly the strangest period over the last century. We might do well to consider a slightly longer time period. Say 3 years.

As you can see, the index, HTA, and DOC barely moved, but GMRE shares obviously found an appreciative investor audience.

On a total return basis, the contrast is even starker. While price (value) is a bedrock metric, this graph illustrates that dividends are worthy of your consideration.

Where are we now?

Investors can’t buy past performance, so looking at a company’s prior returns provides you with no meaningful information about what the future holds. What we want to look at here, and in almost every other circumstance, is a measure of how the market is valuing each share. Are shares fairly valued? Is there a clear opportunity?

P/FFO

Price/FFO accommodates a metric akin to price to earnings and in this case we can see that all 3 companies are valued in line with the Health Care REIT sector’s median P/FFO of 16.2x.

P/NAV

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share broadly considers the intrinsic value of a company’s shares relative to the market price of those shares.

At first glance, it appears that none of the issues are either wildly over or undervalued. One meaningful note, however, is the differing cap rates applied to each company’s valuation. Experience informs us that cap rate metrics are directed, at least to some extent, inversely to market capitalization. In other words, HTA and DOC garner a higher per share valuation (lower cap rate) through consideration of their 8x and 4x relative market capitalizations compared to GMRE.

Valued at similar cap rates, GMRE is more heavily discounted.

Where are we going?

This subsector is strong. We’ve been long each of these issues at some point over the last five years, but every day, every issue faces the question of “buy, sell, or hold?”

2nd Market Capital produces its own metrics, measures and anticipations, but in this case we can reference consensus estimates to make a case for investment. The consensus estimates in this table forecast strong results for all three companies, but GMRE is perceived to be growing earnings faster.

FY 2021 CONSENSUS FFO/SHARE EST. FY 2022 CONSENSUS FFO/SHARE EST. FY 2023 CONSENSUS FFO/SHARE EST. GMRE 0.95 1.07 1.16 HTA 1.75 1.82 1.91 DOC 1.09 1.14 1.17 SOURCE: S&P Global

The analysts’ perspective is further endorsed by expression of sentiment.

The Medical Office sector is broadly considered to be opportunistic in this re-opening environment. The analyst community demonstrates that GRME is the odds-on favorite in the race.

Our Take

Across all REIT sectors, smaller market capitalization earns a discount to intrinsic value. GMRE has survived and surmounted this mispricing. Its robust, accretive acquisitions pipeline will pull it into parity pricing with its larger peers. Priced like peers, GMRE will trade 20% higher over the next three years.