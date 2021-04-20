Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Being a value-oriented technology investor this year has been a very prudent strategy. As richly-valued growth stocks crumbled since the middle of February (many of last year's high fliers, like Palantir (PLTR), remain at half of their all-time high levels), more modestly-valued, slower-growing subscription software stocks have gradually crept upward.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is one of these under-the-radar software stocks that has quietly been outperforming. I recommended a bullish take on Model N toward the tail end of last year, noting that the company's combination of a low and compelling valuation plus consistent subscription growth, plus the company's exposure to critical and high-growth segments (life sciences plus technology), would drive a rally in the stock. That thesis played out this year, when shares of Model N have rallied ~15% while most other SaaS peers have sunk:

Data by YCharts

The key question for investors now is: can this streak of outperformance continue for Model N? The company is facing two unfavorable facts: first, its growth is decelerating to the low teens and the company may be getting a bit oversaturated; and at the same time, its valuation is much richer after this year's rally.

First, on growth deceleration. One thing to note about Model N is that it's a very specialized, niche product. For a typical SaaS company with under $200 million in annual revenue, we'd expect far faster than Model N's current ~11% y/y growth pace. Part of the "problem" is that Model N is already so well ingrained into its ecosystem of life sciences and technology (primarily semiconductor) companies. A look at the chart below shows you that many of the major players in these sectors are already Model N customers:

Figure 1. Model N customers Source: Model N Q4 earnings release

So with revenue growth decelerating as Model N scales to a larger size, we have to wonder: where can it go from here? The company's answer has been to add new capabilities and hope to cross-sell within its customer base. In the company's fiscal first (December) quarter, Model N announced the acquisition of Deloitte's life sciences pricing and contract solutions business. This acquisition will benefit revenue growth in 2021 (as there is no comp for it in 2020). Yet we have to wonder if Model N can continue to develop its product stack organically, and if it will have to lean on acquisitions to expand its market size going forward. We also note that the services-oriented nature of this offering (Deloitte, after all, is a consulting firm) tilts Model N's revenue mix away from one-size-fits-all subscription software products and more into customized solutions - which, in the long run, may prove to be a headwind to Model N's gross margin profile. Model N's ~60% gross margins are already ten to fifteen points lighter than most software company peers.

Sure, new revenue and new customers may continue trickling in at an unhurried pace, but the question is: how much more room does Model N has for multiples expansion if its growth is no longer impressive? This brings me to my second point: after Model N's YTD rally, it's no longer really looking like a value stock.

At current share prices near $40, Model N has a market cap of $1.41 billion. After we net off the $143.5 million of cash and $116.8 million of debt on Model N's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.39 billion.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year, Model N has guided to a full-year revenue range of $184-$186 million, representing 14-15% y/y growth including the benefit of the Deloitte acquisition.

Figure 1. Model N guidance Source: Model N Q1 earnings release

Versus the midpoint of this revenue range, Model N trades at a 7.5x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. Needless to say, this isn't cheap for a company that, in its most recent quarter unaided by acquisitions, grew at only an 11% y/y pace. Neither can we lean on Model N's profitability to rationalize its valuation: even at the $12 million top end of its EBITDA outlook, Model N trades at >100x adjusted EBITDA.

The bottom line on Model N: I was fine investing in the stock when it was trading for a bargain, but I'm not willing to pay for Model N's richer ~7.5x revenue multiple at the same time that its growth is slowing to the low teens. I'd recommend locking in profits here and moving to the sidelines until prices come back down.

Q1 download

Let's now discuss Model N's most recent quarterly update (Q1, its December quarter) in greater detail. While I agree that Model N outperformed expectations and executed several notable go-lives in the quarter, I find that while Model N's latest fundamentals may support its year-to-date rally, it doesn't support any further rally on top of that.

Take a look at the Q1 earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Model N Q1 results Source: Model N Q1 earnings release

Model N's total revenue grew just 11% y/y to $42.7 million. Though this did come in ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $40.6 million (+6% y/y) by a five-point margin, and well ahead of Model N's own internal guidance of $40.2-$40.6 million (5-6% y/y growth), we are still disappointed by the fact that revenue growth decelerated two points from 13% y/y growth in Q4. That Q4 growth rate, in turn, was six points weaker than 19% y/y growth in Q3. So in the space of just two quarters, Model N's organic growth has just about halved - which is something to consider when we look at the stock's ascent since then and the richer valuation multiple it has been able to pack on.

To its credit, Model N has continued to execute a number of key go-lives and customer wins in Q1, even in spite of continued impacts from the pandemic. One of Model N's major wins this quarter was a go-live with the U.S. arm of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the pharmaceutical giant also at the center of the vaccine distribution. Model N first landed J&J as a client in Japan - proving its ability to expand into other regions and divisions once the first install is complete. Model N's CEO Jason Blessing called the J&J deal as the "largest deal in Model N's history".

One of the main growth levers for Model N moving ahead is via its Deloitte acquisition, which management expects to expand Model N's TAM by ~40%. Here's some more context on the acquisition from CEO Jason Blessing's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

First and foremost, it significantly expands our total addressable market, enabling us to sell to companies from pre-revenue up to some of the largest companies in the world that prefer to buy a software plus services Revenue Management solution. The Deloitte solution is software designed to be sold with business services to help companies run their market access functions. The addition of business services is significant for us because it allows us to sell how customers of any size want to buy and it unlocks a sizable segment of the market that we were not accessing in the past. Second, we are getting great modern technology with this acquisition that will be used in future Model N products. We are also getting a new analytics product gross-to-net that can be sold to all of our life sciences customers today; finally, this acquisition also brings us great new talent. We are getting domain expertise, which is priced in this complex market, along with a great engineering team. In total, we believe that the addition of the Deloitte business expands our total addressable market by approximately 40% and the scale of our combined team will allow us to better serve the life sciences industry. As we combine our two teams, I also believe that we will be able to drive significant operational improvements by taking what was a subscale business within Deloitte and combining it with Model N."

I do worry, however, that the addition of the Deloitte offering will dilute Model N's revenue mix away from software subscriptions (Blessing wants to increase the number of "software plus services" deals"). The increased amount of customization and professional services work involved with these services deals may harm Model N's gross margin. Already, Model N's 63.4% pro forma gross margin in Q1 (+220bps) lags substantially behind most other enterprise software peers in the high 70s/low 80s. This relatively poorer margin profile also calls into question Model N's revenue-based valuation multiple creeping up near to the double-digit level.

Figure 3. Model N gross margin trends Source: Model N Q1 earnings release

Already, Model N's profitability profile leaves a lot to be desired. The company's $10-$12 million adjusted EBITDA forecast for the year represents a meager 6% margin (of which $7.5 million was achieved in Q1 - indicating that Model N expects very little profits to come in the remaining three quarters of the year, with the initial expense outlays from integrating the Deloitte acquisition actin as one of the chief headwinds).

Key takeaways

Model N has had a nice run, but I'm moving to a neutral position on the stock as I wait for investors to digest Model N's recent gains in combination with its slowing growth and its potentially less favorable (non-subscription) revenue mix going forward. Lock in profits on this stock and re-invest the gains elsewhere.