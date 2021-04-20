Finding Underfollowed Stocks That Return 60% In A Few Months

Photo by tomertu/iStock via Getty Images

As we detailed in our recent piece Charlie Munger's Warning Of Lost Decade Is Why We're Buying Higher Yield, today's stock market appears to be at peak euphoria:

The S&P 500 (SPY) is not only touching all-time highs, but is also at its highest P/E ratio in a decade:

Data by YCharts

Ditto the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), Nasdaq (QQQ), disruptive innovation (ARKK), and Bitcoin (BTC-USD):

Data by YCharts

Of course, given the explosion in the money supply and record-low interest rates, such runaway asset price inflation becomes much more believable.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

All of this money printing and euphoria had Berkshire's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Mr. Munger exclaiming:

This has been unbelievable. There's never been anything quite like it. We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble. We're very near the edge of playing with fire.

With asset prices virtually across the board at all-time highs and interest rates at historic lows, we believe it is definitely time to follow Warren Buffett's mantra:

[T]he less prudence with which others conduct their affairs, the greater the prudence with which we should conduct our own affairs.

As a result, our strategy focuses on scouring the corners of the markets furthest away from the bright lights of euphoria. That said, while contrarianism is our approach, business quality and financial health remain our watchwords.

Over the past several months, we have been finding the best opportunities in high-quality, well-capitalized small-to-mid cap businesses that were temporarily hurt by COVID-19, but who are expected to bounce back sharply as the U.S. reaches herd immunity in the coming months and the economy re-opens.

Due in large part to the ARKK, Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH-USD), and GameStop (GME) craze, the market's attention was temporarily distracted from this dynamic, causing these high quality value stocks to experience a clear discount to their intrinsic value.

We took advantage of the disconnect, filling a large percentage of our portfolio with these stocks and enjoying strong outperformance since then:

source: Author

Two stocks that especially fueled this dramatic outperformance were H&R Block (HRB) and John Wiley & Sons (JW.A):

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

We picked these stocks as likely outperformers as the COVID-19 shot continued to spread and the economy opened for the following reasons:

#1. Strong Balance Sheets

First and foremost, any business we invest in must have a sufficiently safe balance sheet to enable them to weather any setbacks in the recovery from COVID-19 impacts on the economy. As Charlie Munger said, we are in uncharted waters right now, so we want to be sure that our businesses have the flexibility to withstand volatility.

HRB - with its BBB-rated balance sheet - has very little risk of facing financial distress. Their interest coverage ratio is also quite high at ~10x EBITDA times interest expense. Combined with their high free cash flow conversion rate, HRB enjoys plenty of liquidity and very little financial risk.

JW.A enjoys a similarly strong position, as the business had $741 million in liquidity when we purchased it and a very modest 1.9x net debt to EBITDA. With a capital-light business model, they tend to generate strong free cash flow as well.

#2. Unimpaired Moated Business Models

Both businesses also are well-positioned to emerge from the COVID-19 economic restrictions with unimpaired businesses.

HRB continues to command significant market share in the tax preparation industry with a strong brand name and extensive relationship network with small businesses. They have consistently generated impressive returns on invested capital and have also experienced a slower rate of decline than the broader tax preparation industry as their strong brand name has enabled them to capture market share.

COVID or no COVID, taxes will remain in place and HRB will continue to be a major player in the business.

JW.A will actually likely emerge from COVID-19 in a stronger position than it was before as the pandemic appears to have ignited a more aggressive transition towards education technology (such as fueling the IPO of Coursera (COUR)) and they are well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

In fact, digital content revenue grew by 32% year-over-year and their STEM courseware platform saw revenue surge by 46% year-over-year.

COVID-19 also benefited JW.A by increasing R&D spending in medical and technological fields. With their library of 1,700 (and growing) mission-critical academic journals, the increased R&D activity is poised to boost their revenues. Unsurprisingly, article output and adjusted EBITDA in this business segment reported double-digit growth last year.

While reduced enrollments during 2020 did put a financial strain on universities, this should improve moving forward as many campuses return to normal this fall and beyond.

#3. Attractive Dividend Policies

HRB offered a well-covered yield of over 6% when we purchased shares and was also buying back shares aggressively. As you can see from the chart below, HRB has been a proven dividend grower and share repurchaser over the long-term:

Data by YCharts

With such a high starting yield, strong balance sheet, and a resilient competitively-advantaged business model, the outlook for the dividend remains strong.

JW.A, meanwhile, is a legendary dividend grower, with 27 straight years of increasing its dividend and the yield when we purchased it (just shy of 4%) was high relative to its history despite interest rates hovering at historic lows:

Data by YCharts

Given their growth potential and strong business model, the dividend growth potential there was strong as well.

#4. Very Cheap Valuations

Last, but not least, both stocks looked very cheap when we purchased them.

HRB was very attractively priced on a number of metrics:

Metric Dec. 2020 Historic EV/EBITDA 6.5x 8.5x P/E 15.2x 21.4x EV/FCF 13.1x 41.9x

It also looked attractive based on historic price and dividend yield.

JW.A also looked cheap on a number of metrics:

Multiple Current 5-Year Average P/E 16.7 21.22 P/CF 7.81 9.19 P/B 2.39 2.65

Given their strong balance sheets and business models, projected growth, and attractive dividend yields, these both were truly the steals that they ended up being.

Investor Takeaway

HRB and JW.A both made us a healthy chunk of change in a very short period of time. That said, today neither one looks particularly cheap and we rate both a HOLD. However, we hold many other stocks that were unfairly punished by COVID-19 and remain suppressed. One of these is Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE).

It continues to trade below its tangible book value per share despite trading at a premium to it for the vast majority of its history:

Data by YCharts

While the market remains justifiably concerned about their exposure to hurricane risk in Florida, we believe that shares are being unjustly punished due to the fact that UVE:

offers a well-covered 5.6% dividend yield along with opportunistic share repurchases.

is growing revenue and book value per share at aggressive rates as the company continues to capture market share in Florida and is also growing rapidly in other less-risky markets.

source

recently hiked its Florida insurance rates to compensate for the increased storm activity in recent years, which was some of the most active in history, putting the risk-reward in our favor.

has a fortress balance sheet along with a battle-tested hefty reinsurance safety net in the event of future hurricanes.

provides a great hedge against rising interest rates given their large cash, cash-equivalents, and fixed income investments stockpile.

While we do not know when the market will wake up to the massive discount to intrinsic value here, we are happy to collect the fat and well-covered dividend while we wait. At a time when the stock market is trading at all-time highs and attractive value and growth opportunities are growing scarcer by the day, UVE provides us with a very attractive combination of value, growth, and high yield and thereby enables us to diversify our risks away from market valuations by taking on some weather risks in exchange.

It bears a striking resemblance to HRB and JW.A in that it has a strong balance sheet, a resilient and unimpaired business model, a very attractive dividend yield and policy, and a remarkably cheap valuation. We believe it is a hidden gem that the market is overlooking and have been buying it pretty aggressively lately.

Obviously we do not know the future, but we believe UVE - along with several other positions in our portfolio - could achieve very similar returns as what JW.A and HRB have for us over the past several months.