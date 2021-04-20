Photo by clearviewstock/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Canada-based New Gold, Inc. (NYSEMKT: NYSE:NGD) released its production for the first quarter of 2021 on April 13, 2021.

Production came up in line with guidance despite experiencing a tragic mud-rush event at the New Afton mine in early February.

The company made two strategic investments in the first quarter of 2021:

On March 19, 2021, New Gold announced:

New Gold announced today that it has agreed to purchase 154,940,153 common shares of Harte Gold Corp. pursuant to a private placement at a price of $0.16 per share for total consideration of approximately C$24.8 million providing New Gold with a 14.9% strategic interest in Harte Gold’s pro forma issued and outstanding common shares.

On March 25, 2021, the company indicated that New Gold is expected to acquire a 14.9% interest in Talisker Resources.

The company also announced a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of up to C$19.1 million. Immediately following the completion of the offering, it is expected that New Gold will acquire 37,366,932 common shares, which will provide New Gold with a 14.9% interest in the company on a pro forma basis.

As I said previously, the investment thesis is quite delicate when it comes to New Gold. The financial situation has greatly improved, but I still believe the business model is weak by design, and I do not recommend a long-term investment here. The recent tragic event at the New Afton is an example of this vulnerability.

However, it is indisputable that the stock is an excellent tool for trading short-term gold volatility.

NGD has largely outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) based on a one-year basis. The stock is now up 155%.

Gold production details for the first quarter of 2021

On April 13, 2021, New Gold announced that the gold equivalent production numbers were in line with guidance.

Production was 96,026 Au Eq. Oz. for Q1'21, down 7.1% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 20.4% sequentially.

The gold price realized in Q1'21 was estimated at $1,565 per Au Oz, based on $1,777 per ounce for Q1'21 (61 days).

Note: The company's gold price realized is seriously discounted because New Gold has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) on Rainy River.

Details per metal comparing Q4'20 and Q1'21:

New Gold is producing gold, silver, and copper. Copper is produced at the New Afton mine only.

Gold production was lower compared to the same quarter a year ago, especially for New Afton. However, gold production at the Rainy River helped to lessen the gap.

1 - The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 56,513 GEOs and sold 53,577 GEOs (54,656 ounces of gold and 133,730 ounces of silver) in Q1'21. Rainy River production was down 18.1% sequentially. However, the company believes that production at the Rainy River would increase in H2 2021.

Production is expected to be lower in the first half of the year due to planned lower grades as the mine plan focuses on waste stripping. Production is expected to increase in the second half of the year as grades improve, as mining returns to the planned higher-grade Phase 2 area of the pit. Sustaining capital is expected to be lower in 2021 as key deferred capital projects were completed in 2020. Growth capital for the year is expected to increase over 2020 as the decline of development towards the Intrepid underground ore zone advances over the year.

2 - The New Afton mine produced 39,512 GEOs and sold 38,241 GEOs (11,994 ounces of gold, 53,494 Ag Oz, and 13.8 million pounds of copper) Q1 '21. The mine experienced a mud-rush event on February 2, 2021, and production was affected. In the press release, the company indicated:

The 2021 mine plan for New Afton was adjusted following the tragic mud-rush event that occurred on February 2, 2021 (for further details, refer to the Company's guidance news release dated February 18, 2021). Underground mining activities are currently being safely and sequentially ramped up as we continue to maintain our focus on the health, safety and wellbeing of our people. 2021 mine plan contemplates lower tonnes mined from the recovery level, as mining operations will be limited to remote mucking activities. Mining in the other areas of Lift 1, including the West Cave, East Cave and Pillar, ramped up during the quarter and returned to pre-incident mining rates at the end of the quarter.

3 - The grade per tonne is improving a little at the Rainy River, but it is far from what was realized in 2018-2019. Conversely, the grade per ton is quite constant at the New Afton.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

New Gold's first-quarter production numbers were not what I call "stellar." Even so, the gold equivalent production came in line with guidance.

Based on the equivalent production for Q1'21, I expect revenue for the first quarter of 2021 to reach approximately $155 million, down over 20% sequentially, but 8% higher than the same quarter a year ago.

Technical analysis

NGD Forms an ascending Broadening Wedge with resistance at $1.90 and support at $1.55. However, the 50MA could also be weak support at $1.70.

The trading strategy is to sell about 40% of your position between $1.85 and $1.90 and buy back at or below $1.70. NGD is following gold, and we had a good run-up last week but seems to slow down now.

Do not forget to trade NGD in correlation with the price of gold. If the gold price resumes its uptrend, NGD could eventually retest $2.50, and conversely, if gold turns bearish and falls below $1,680 per ounce, then NGD may eventually drop to $1.33.

Watch gold like a hawk.

The TA chart above is only a picture frozen in time. To be a great trading tool, you must update the chart often. This is what I provide in my marketplace.

