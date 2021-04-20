Photo by doughnuts67/iStock via Getty Images

The National Grid (NYSE:NGG) is one of the largest investor-owned utility companies in the entire world. With an interesting background and an even more interesting geographical spread, it makes for an investment target that we should look at, given the safety and conservative income nature of utility companies.

It should be well-known at this point that I favor Utilities for their conservative and well-funded income/dividends. My portfolio holds several stakes of positions over $10,000 in various utility companies, providing dividends in the thousands each year.

Could NGG be another addition to this part of the portfolio?

That is the question this article seeks to answer.

(Source: National Grid)

National Grid - What does the company do?

The National Grid PLC was formed back in 1990. Before that time, the generation and transmission of electricity in England and Wales were under the Central Electricity Generating Board, a public entity which was broken up in 1990 into different companies. Upstream was transferred to three companies, and downstream was transferred to the National Grid Company.

The organization was owned by twelve regional electricity companies, through the holding company, again known as National Grid Company, which was listed on the FTSE in December of 1995.

Inorganic growth became the company's mantra, and the company bought New England Electrical System and Eastern Utilities associates in 2000. The buying spree continued with purchasing of Niagara Mohawk Power, a New York State utility, and merged with Lattice Group in 2002. It later bought Keyspan, New England Gas, and ended as the second-largest utility in the US with more than 8 million customers. Since then, the company has continued on to protect shareholders and investors.

There was talk of nationalizing the grid again, and as a response, NGG moved everything related to ownership to Luxembourg and Hong Kong, which I personally thought to be brilliant, seeing the danger in nationalizing entities such as this, thereby screwing over shareholders and holders of pension funds.

The latest moves include the purchase of the Western Power Distribution company from PPL (PPL) and selling its gas and electricity network in Rhode Island to the same company. NGG will also sell the majority of its gas distribution business.

Currently, the company has operations in two geographies.

(Source: National Grid)

The UK and the US - both with gas and electricity transmission, as well as a new segment in the NG Ventures and "other". Most of the company's capital goes to the US regulated market and UK transmission, with small portions to other ventures and NG.

The company has overall managed some excellent trends during the past couple of years in terms of operational performance. Its US operations are split amongst a few states, and most of the regulation rates have been refreshed over the last 3 years.

(Source: National Grid)

The company has seen a rate base growth of 12% and has managed a consistent 99% RoE of allowed RoE for a rate-bound utility. NGG has managed to deliver US savings of $30M for 2020, with another $50M for 2021. A number of rates are up for refreshment over the next few years as well. US returns, however, are well in hand.

(Source: National Grid)

Furthermore, the UK business has also performed very well, achieving RoE of 13.5% for Electricity transmission and 9.8% for gas, with 2019 investments of around £1.1B total. The total estimated value of UK assets is around £20B. UK is, from a point of regulation, less complex than the US, with only one regulatory body for electricity, and the company has a history of good performance here.

I would say that NGG's gearing or debt level is actually somewhat high, at 63%, but given its operations as a utility, it's not that big a problem, reflected in a positive BBB+ credit rating for the NGG PLC, with most UK operating companies being rated A. Most of the company's debt is at fixed rates.

(Source: National Grid)

The company is decent at delivering dividend growth.

(Source: National Grid)

That being said, the payout is high and trends over 82% over NTM, and 90% of LTM earnings. Earnings history is poor, with the company essentially going nowhere in terms of EPS for 10 years. EPS growth is near-zero over time, and sales growth (albeit it being a Utility) is again, poor. Sales are flat, and the company spends almost nothing on share buybacks.

RoE has dropped, and RoiC isn't exactly stellar.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

And the aforementioned gearing ratio puts the company at a 6.7X LTM net debt/EBITDA ratio, with interest coverage of under 4X. Again, not the best - even if the company has an impressive set of assets to work with.

I realize that these 10-year trends aren't indicative of what this company has delivered since listing, which is far better, but a company going essentially nowhere for 10 years is still very much a problem. The company's initial outsized returns allowed for the overseas expansion, but it means that this company has essentially turned to a business that leans entirely on that 5%+ dividend yield.

While dividend yields are important, I want more. You should want more. You want quality and potentials for EPS growth, and that's what we're going to try and find in the prospects here.

There are some avenues for the company to go. NGG owns the entire high-voltage network in England and Wales, which is impressive in itself. With the US market as an added benefit, what we need to look for is if the company can leverage these things to really produce some better returns than just the 5% yield because let's be clear.

5% yield alone isn't enough, or an argument enough to invest in.

Let's look at recent results.

National Grid - How has the company been doing?

The latest results we have are the half-year results published in November of 2020. These results are still heavily impacted by COVID-19, though the company has continued to deliver services despite the pandemic.

NGG expects a half-year impact of around £117M for 2021, with a full-year expected impact of £400M. Operating profit was down 11% YoY, EPS was down 14%, and the company cut capital investments by 5%. However, the dividend was unchanged and in line with the company's overall payout policies, and was actually raised 0.5p.

U.S operational performance was good with some good news...

(Source: National Grid)

..And UK operational performance remained good, with continued capital investments, proposals to modify regulations, infrastructure investment and bill balancing. In terms of natural gas/other, the company is heavily investing in both NG-lines, with several lines expecting completions or being completed until 2024.

(Source: National Grid)

Also, as you can see, the company does its part investing in renewables, with wind farms and solar projects, though these of course remain a minority for the company.

Despite COVID-19, the company maintains full-year guidance and expects a £400M impact on profit, and a £1B impact on cash flows, the majority of which are expected to be recovered. Not all of the impacts were strictly COVID-19 either, as there were some provision increases for bad debt as well.

Going down on the more granular level, there were a few things that contributed to UK electricity going down YoY...

(Source: National Grid)

...meanwhile, gas results were up due to favorable adjustments, lower CapEx, and cost control. The company does expect lower RoE here for the full year though. In the US, results were down due to COVID-19 and D&A as well as higher bad debts, and the company expects forward RoE to fall.

The company reported underlying earnings of £604M, which is down more than £80M YoY. There has also been an increase in net debt, which pushed the company to a closing net debt of £30B.

The company communicates that it has largely mitigated the direct costs of COVID-19 - given peers, I would maintain they were far more impacted than most. The company also claims strong operational performance, and while it didn't drop as much as some companies, FY20 results were still down 4%, and the expectations for 2021 are completely flat.

The company's goals include clean infrastructure, more charging for EVs, smart metering, and building more interconnectors. The company also sees the future of gas heating.

(Source: National Grid)

In closing, the company views itself as well-positioned for the energy transition.

National Grid - What is the valuation?

My first look into this company's valuation, caused me to say "hm" more than anything else, which is rare. Why? Well, the fact is we're looking at 2020-2021E overvaluation for the company of an average weighted P/E of 17.12X, which we last saw in 2016. What's more, since that time NGG hasn't exactly given a blockbuster performance to its shareholders.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

No matter which way you slice it, your returns since 2014-2016 on this company, even inclusive of company dividends, are near zero, negative or barely above zero.

This is a problem because the "yield will not save you". High yield in itself isn't a reason to invest in anything. You need to look far, far deeper.

Now, we know that the company has some massive market shares and excellent assets across two very attractive geographies. But the company's issues in actually making profits or EPS growth materialize have been worryingly consistent. On a 15-year basis, you would barely be making more than 2% annually. What's more, any time the company has traded at any sort of P/E above 15X, the share price has quickly dropped back down. From a historical perspective, that makes the current valuation quite risky.

However, there are certainly positives here.

Overall, NGG is expected to improve its results, growing EPS an average of 7.5% annually over the next 3 years, which should bring a boost to shareholder returns and what we could make here.

Based on a 15X P/E estimate, you're liable to make around 9-10% annually here, which can be considered quite good.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Analyst accuracy is fairly good as well, only a 17% miss rate, with most of it being far in the past. It would be categorically wrong to say that there's no upside, but at the same time, there are reasons to be careful with this company at this particular valuation.

If you invest here, you're essentially betting on a bit of a fundamental turnaround, because any trending down towards historical valuations will cut that rate of return to 5-6%, which is essentially the company's yield.

What's more, there isn't much room in the company's current earnings to actually boost that dividend. It's currently just under 5%, which is good, but at over 90% NTM payout, that starts to become a problem and actually hamper this company's growth. If EPS grows, you can expect the company to slightly bump its dividend, but it's not like you'll see massive amounts of growth here.

Couple this with the company's relatively poor performance historicals, and you have plenty of arguments as to why some of this company's growth expectations seem to be baked into the ADR price of $62.5.

Analyst targets are as follows.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Too few analysts? Agreed - but the native London ticker shows essentially identical target trends, with the current mean target roughly at the current price, and historicals slightly above the current mean. What it communicates is that even analysts consider this company, with its expectations, to be fully valued here.

While I consider the company appealing overall at the right price, I would be careful investing here.

I base this investment assessment on the following trends.

The company has a history of poor performance over time, with a trend towards a sub-15X P/E during most periods.

The company's 15-year EPS growth trend is negative 1.09% and shows a consistent failure to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders, even with a high yield, leading me to question the company's capital allocation priorities.

EPS growth has not been a direct catalyst for valuation increase historically - this usually takes a year or two, if we look at the data.

The payout ratio is extremely high, even for a utility. From a peer base, I would rather buy Fortum OTCPK:FOJCF) OTCPK:EONGY)

While there is an upside, the pricing for that upside seems to be largely included in the current share price. You're buying at a current 2020-2021E Premium, which is not a place to buy a company like this, not even with a BBB+ rating.

Nonetheless, it's possible to make a profit here. I would gauge this appealing at 12-13X P/E, as this is a valuation where this company has traditionally made shareholders money due to a combination of high yield and reversion. That brings us to an ADR price target of around $43.44-47 for the 2021E results, and to around $53-55 PT for 2023E based on current estimates.

However, this means that in most scenarios here, even the current upside that the company offers needs to be taken with a grain of salt. You have multiple trends working against you here, if you invest at this valuation.

Because of this, and because of better alternatives, I say "no" to National Grid here, and put them at around 10-15% overvalued, depending on what estimate you place your price target against.

Thesis

I know that some contributors are wholly positive about this stock, and I can't fault them for it. On the surface and when looking at estimates, there seems to be a real opportunity for market-beating returns here. Perhaps I'm also wrong, and this company won't be subject to its historical trends and will continue to soar above its historical average.

However, that's not a risk I'm willing to take. When you pop the hood of National Grid, you find a few things that bring pause. Many of the company's utility peers, such as Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) have not only delivered everything that NGG lacks - such as outsized EPS growth, nearly doubling EPS in 10 years - but done so while lowering their own payout ratio. They have also done so while delivering better sales growth, buybacks, margins and operate at lower debt.

From a peer perspective, National Grid simply isn't all that good, in that many peers are doing a better job with these basic things. For the risk-conscious investor, that means that the choice should be relatively clear.

That doesn't mean that NGG isn't a good company, especially when viewed on its own to the exclusion of others. Its asset base is appealing, and the company's plans seem realistic.

However, as I said earlier in my article, yield just isn't enough - and when a company crows about its yield too much, that's a red flag for me. NGG fails #3 (potentially), #4, and #5 (potentially) in my list.

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Any dividend at above 90% that isn't a REIT should be considered with care, and it would be a stretch to call this company cheap. The upside is there, but it's also complicated given NGG's historical valuation trends.

When all is said and done, this is a company I would want to buy at around or below $50-55/share - not above.

That makes it a "Hold" here.

Thank you for reading.