Kaelan Castetter is Director of Policy Analysis for the Castetter Cannabis Group and has been in the New York hemp industry since 2015 as the founder of Sovereign Vines: America's Only Hemp Infused Wine. Allan Gandelman founded Main Street Farms in 2010 and in 2017 Gandelman co-founded New York Hemp Oil, a CBD processing company and Head & Heal, one of the first CBD brands to grow, process, and bottle their products entirely in New York State.

Kaelan and Allan co-founded the New York State Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, a group heavily involved in discussions around adult-use cannabis legalization and helped to write the Hemp Extract Bill in 2019.

Kaelan started in the cannabis industry when he was a baby as his dad created the first hemp wine. Allan was the VP of his local NORML chapter after being arrested multiple times for cannabis. Then got into organic farming. After being diagnosed with Lyme Disease and NY legalized industrial hemp, now growing hemp for CBD and making their own branded CBD products. Kaelan and Allan co-founded NY Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, representing a lot of small and mid-sized growers and ancillary companies.

Eradicating cannabis stigma and developing more understanding. Being vocal about being a high functioning cannabis consumer. Need for more education - learned that when they started selling CBD at organic farmers' markets and people thought it could get them high.

NY going legal - the process can feel like pushing a boulder up a hill. Great legislation with Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) - prioritizes equity and small business inclusion. Doesn't go far enough but does a lot to keep out too many big cannabis companies. Still a lot more work to do - have to establish a cannabis control board.

9 existing MSOs are allowed to be vertically integrated but will have to pay hefty license fees. For new entrants can only own 3 dispensaries. Room for everyone. Supply chain side can't have financial interest in dispensary licenses to prevent market dominance.

Long process and stops and starts of passing cannabis legislation in New York. Sausage making part includes foolish things like a THC tax but still largely impressive how much the law covers. For instance on the social equity side 50% of licenses have to go to social equity applicants. Large portion of that money goes to business incubators geared towards social equity applicants. Now regulators need to be progressive and bold.

The role of activists, policy makers and big business in the legalization process. Huge mistake last year for bigger business to want to outlaw home grows, which galvanized the other side. The Brewers Association is not against brewing your own beer at home. Home brews have driven the growth of the craft beer industry.

Very bullish on CBD and non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Total addressable market is huge. We need FDA to get rid of the absurd medical exclusionary rule and allow for the market to open up domestically and internationally. It's coming. Hemp more broadly - especially with an injection of support from Biden administration - can hit parity with other building materials. Hemp for industrial use probably has the highest ceiling. Integral in passing law that allows a certain amount of cannabinoids in food and beverages in NY.

Absurdity of THC tax as part of NY's cannabis laws - hopeful that doesn't get copied by other states and that it will ultimately be discarded.