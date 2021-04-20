Photo by Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Stellantis Has Its Sights Set High

The word stellantis is rooted in the Latin verb "stello" meaning "to brighten with stars." Newly formed Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is aiming for the stars following the combination of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF). The company has said they are looking to be on the "offensive" in 2021 when it comes to vehicle electrification and autonomous automobiles (Figure 1), two of the hottest plays in the market, yet investors have given the stock little notice. The company also has a form of mobile software within their portfolio of brands through Free2Move and Leasys bringing a unique aspect. Furthermore, as money shifts from high growth tech to more mature growth with value, STLA may be the perfect addition to your portfolio.

Figure 1. Stellantis Plans To Offer A Wide Range Of Electric Vehicles In The Near Future

Enticing Valuation

The recent merger of FCA & PSA opens up newfound value for Stellantis' stock. Aggregate 2020 shipments (Figure 2) rank the company as the 3rd largest auto manufacturer in the world yet they are valued far down that same list when looking at market cap. This is likely due to a largely unknown presence due to a wide combination of brands. Some of the largest of these brands include but are not limited to: Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Alfa Romero, Maserati, Fiat, Peugeot, Leasys, and Opel.

Figure 2. The Significance Of The Recent Merger Can Be Seen Through The Size Of FCA & PSA's Metrics

As the stock continues to find new coverage, the value will likely be discovered by investors. In fact, the stock trades at a forward price to earnings ratio nearly half that of competitors such as Ford and GM despite having comparable revenue growth. This type of value in combination with the industry as a whole trending upward cyclically is good news for STLA shareholders in our view.

Data by YCharts

Figure 3. Stellantis Trades Cheaply In Comparison To Peers When Looking At Both Value & Growth Together

Accelerated entry into the EV sector should bring beneficial catalysts going forward for STLA as they plan to launch 10 additional "high voltage" models in 2021. The company also has plans to make moves in the hydrogen fuel and autonomous driving spaces as well going forward. These unique presences along with fresh mobile software should drive growth for the foreseeable future.

Wall Street analysts are beginning to take notice as well hinting at around 27% upside from current prices.

Figure 4. Eight Out Of Nine Analysts Agree Stellantis' Stock Is A Buy At Current Levels

Risks

There are a number of risks that come with investing in Stellantis. The company has around $28 billion in total debt. Although this does not appear to be a major issue with nearly twice that in cash available, it should be monitored going forward.

Another current headwind is the availability of raw materials for manufacturing. Chip shortages and rising steel prices will have an effect on STLA and will also affect the automotive group as a whole, so should be taken into when comparing companies beyond that say Ford (F), General Motors (GM), or Tesla (TSLA) for example.

Another risk in investing in STLA is the cut-throat competition in the automotive sector. Stellantis has been scrutinized for being late to the EV race. We feel this can actually be viewed as a positive as they have now transitioned to the offensive and plan to release a number of electric vehicles throughout their line of brands.

The final risk we feel should be taken into account is the breadth of the company. With so many brands within their portfolio, the company is bound to have one or two laggards. This diversification does limit the downside at the expense of reduced upside potential.

Overall, Stellantis looks poised to overcome any doubt in 2021. A fairly solid line of support seems to have formed around the $16 range which would signal around 10% potential downside risk barring any further macroeconomic instability.

Investment Summary

Stellantis NV looks set to have a solid 2021. Post-pandemic growth is expected to increase globally and the move towards electrification and autonomy will likely act as catalysts going forward. Stellantis may not be the electric powerhouse of say a Tesla or NIO (NIO) but could very well deliver a solid line of EVs comparable to that we are seeing at GM and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Further still, Stellantis withholds some of the greatest value within the industry trading at nearly half that of many of these competitors.

Figure 5. Growth By Continent At Stellantis Appears Highly Competitive

Expansion into software will likely help fend off cyclical tendencies bringing a unique aspect to STLA not found at other traditional car manufacturers. On the other hand, the company's broad range of brands will bring diversification mitigating downside risk. Overall, with a potential upside of nearly 30% and a downside of as little as 10% based upon the presented factors, Stellantis is an enticing investment opportunity that is well underfollowed and undervalued by the market in our view.