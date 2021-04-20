The March Federal Budget Deficit Grew By 455% In Boom Times - Why?

Photo by photovs/iStock via Getty Images

By Gary Alexander

There are some "inside Las Vegas" terms for gamblers who have lost all rational restraint and are headed for a wipeout. They may have come with $5,000 in hand, but now they have lost that stash, maxed out their credit and debit cards and are betting cab fare on a last roll of the dice or turn of the roulette wheel.

In Vegas lingo, a loser "chases his losses," or will "tilt" until he "craps," or "taps out." Congress would be in that position now, except they never have to worry about tapping out. There's always more paper at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing - and they stopped worrying about the Debt Ceiling long ago, in 2019.

This is not the time to run up huge government deficits based mostly on transfer payments, yet that is what they're doing. As economist Ed Yardeni wrote last week, "Washington has gone bonkers. Deficit-financed government spending has soared beyond belief." Here are some of the new statistical realities:

The March budget deficit came in at $660 billion, a record high for the month and 455% above the $119 billion deficit last March. Outlays were $927 billion vs. income of only $268 billion.

April won't be much better because, once again, the IRS postponed the tax deadline into May.

The deficit for the first six months of Fiscal 2021 (starting last October 1), reached a record $1.7 trillion, a 130% increase over the $743 billion deficit for the same six months in Fiscal 2020.

The U.S. federal budget deficit totaled a record $4.1 trillion over the past 12 months through March. Outlays increased by $3 trillion (+65%) to $7.6 trillion, with no real growth in receipts.

Half of the growth in Outlays (+$1,459 billion) in the last 12 months was for Income Security payments, or personal transfer payments ("Peter paying Paul"). The percent of Outlays spent on all forms of income redistribution rose from 62.5% at the end of 2010 to 68.4% at the end of 2019; then it leaped to 77.8% at the end of 2020, due mostly to three rounds of individual payments and other pandemic relief programs.

If such numbers make your eyes glaze over, here are some of those statistics in graphic form, thanks to Ed Yardeni. Check out the cascading waterfalls and vertical hockey sticks of 2021 government spending:

I'm no absolutist on balanced budgets. There is a time and place for red ink. Last April and May, the rescue checks for those in need were vital. Targeted help for those still in need is still vital. But sending $1,400 checks to 80% of Americans, when over 90% of us are employed, makes no sense. Passing two $2 trillion stimulus packages within two months makes no sense when the U.S. economy is growing faster than at any time since the mid-1980s, and nearly every economic statistic reflects what Jamie Dimon calls a "Goldilocks Moment" or Louis Navellier calls "Economic Nirvana." A report from LPL Financial said these are the "best business conditions of the 21st century." Both the ISM Manufacturing and Services PMIs have hit their highest levels in decades. Unemployment is down to 6%, and GDP is rising by 6+%.

With vaccine distribution going better than expected, the economy could open up by summer, pushing the GDP growth rate up to 7% or higher this year. Economists now expect employers to add 7.1 million new jobs in 2021, the largest December-to-December gain ever recorded, and up sharply from the 4.9 million jobs projected for 2021 late last year ("Forecasters Brace for Uncharted Liftoff," WSJ, April 12, 2021).

We're starting to travel more - a lot more. As of April 12, more than one million people per day have been flying commercial airlines in the U.S. for 30 straight days, for the first time in a year. Restaurants are opening up, and their biggest problem is finding enough workers. Americans want their lives back!

Can We Avoid Paying the Piper for this Debt? Maybe, If...

The economy is booming. There is no need for overspending now, but that is almost beside the point. The Biden Administration is determined not to "waste this crisis," so it is launching many of its dream programs in its first year, when its legislative leverage is at its peak. (The fiscal hangover comes later.)

The S&P 500 is up 2,000 points in a little over a year, from 2,191 in March 2020 to 4,191 in April 2021. That's +91% in 11 months. NASDAQ and the Russell 2000 are up over 100%. The stock market gave us plenty of warning of economic nirvana ahead. Someday soon, it will warn us about the morning after.

We may be able to dodge a bullet by keeping interest rates super-low forever, while keeping inflation low by a magical combination of disciplined buying behavior and rational market buying choices, but how often has that combination of human restraint been evident on a global basis in human history? Not often.

As for President Hoover's three solutions to rising debt (taxation, repudiation or inflation), it's highly unlikely that the U.S. government will default on any bond coupons, even though most governments have done so in history - even many of the established European democracies of the 20th century after World Wars I or II. That leaves taxation and inflation as the civilized solutions. "Monetization" is the more accurate term for inflation, in that, more money is printed to pay for debt service, increasing the money in circulation, devaluing each unit by the percent of newly created money, like diluting the shares of a stock.

We're seeing a great deal of asset inflation in everything from real estate to Bitcoin to stocks, and now in commodities, especially industrial metals related to manufacturing supply chains, like Platinum Group Metals for catalytic converters, cobalt for lithium batteries, and now we're seeing some secondary consumer effects. I'm pricing rental cars for a July trip and find that $200 per day is the minimum in a certain city, and other cities have no cars at all. A Wall Street Journal survey ("Where Did All the Rental Cars Go?" April 15) explains that some were sold off in the pandemic, and now there is a "car shortage."

Inflation shocks will continue over the next year. Be prepared for tax increases and price increases. There is no free lunch for government overspending, but if we are very careful, we might avoid serious fallout:

If interest rates - both short-term and long-term - stay low (say, below 3%, long-term); and

If most Americans don't become manic buyers of consumer goods, bidding prices up too fast; and

If Congress and the President quit drafting multi-trillion-dollar transfer-payment programs; and

If any tax increases are limited in scope and target their goal toward pro-growth measures; then...

... perhaps we can escape serious market setbacks or morning-after debt hangovers. That's a lot of ifs. A final if is this: If the Democrats don't learn from their mistakes, and fast, the voters will chasten them in 2022.

