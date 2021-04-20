Photo by ASIFE/iStock via Getty Images

Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) is a company focused on products the hygiene and health markets. Most of its sales come from consumer tissues, which intensively use pulp, a key input which has rallied significantly since the beginning of 2021. Moreover, other important inputs have been seen to have rallied substantially as well since the beginning of the year. While there might be some overall sales growth thanks to a recovery in the professional hygiene segment, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, the limited ability to pass through high input prices to the final product will mean that margins should contract. With reopening imminent, the pulp prices should continue to remained buoyed as fiber and pulpwood costs also rise. Due to the recency of the rally in input prices, we see that recent equity research reports have totally excluded the severe input rally effects, probably based on management teams across paper and packaging having forecast lower than expected input prices. With no hedge from forest assets, which were spun off into SCA, and with no internal pulp production, we can use simulations to see that in the average case, there is a substantial downside from current prices, grounded in a clear commodity headwind as well as un-updated institutional coverage. With earnings season right around the corner, we think that Essity is a good short-term short, with contracted margins for the year likely to be revealed in the coming quarter.

Commodity Exposure Breakdown

First let's break down the operating expenses to understand how raw material costs weigh on the business. The most useful chart provided by Essity is the following, and it gives all the information we need.

S&GA are 21% of the cost structure, where all the other costs account for the remaining 80% and all belong essentially to COGS. Energy will of course be variable, as it related substantially to the quantity of production as well as the intensity of logistics in procuring pulp as an input. Transport and distribution expenses are likewise COGS related. Overall, we can say that excluding energy, raw material costs are about ~60% of the COGS line, if you include energy which will relate to oil as a commodity. Other COGS is primarily personnel expense, and we can assume that to simply track the overall sales.

Price Trends in Inputs

With that breakdown, we can now see the trends that drive 60% of Essity's COGS line. Let's start with the big one, which is pulp. Essity does not procure fiber internally as it owns no forests, nor does it produce its own pulp as many other paper and packaging companies do. As such, it has no hedges to pulp prices which have rallied substantially. While there are demand-side reasons for the pulp recovery as paper and packaging altogether recovery from the pandemic blow, there are key supply side reasons for the pulp rally as well. Pulp needs to be transported, so it includes the rally in oil prices that we have seen of late, helped by the Suez Canal debacle. Moreover, China, which is already a substantial pulp customer, is changing regulations so that they will import much less recovered paper for their production, shifting almost all that demand onto virgin pulp. This substantial relocation of demand in markets has had a big effect on pulp, as one can see in its substantial 20% rally from 2020 levels, which we think can be sustained through the greater part of the year as demand-side at least take over, if not add to, supply-side forces.

In addition to pulp, 'Other' costs should also rise substantially, as they are driven primarily by chemical prices that are used in the paper and packaging industry to treat recovered paper and pulp. This can be seen in announcements from global functional chemicals companies like Mare SpA raising its prices between 15-20%. In discussions with these companies, it seems unlikely that these prices will normalize downwards rapidly over the course of 2021.

Recovered paper, despite the Chinese impact on the markets, is actually still rallying very substantially. Recovered paper, in conjunction with functional chemicals, are a key input for containerboard packaging, which is being driven in a major way by the forced and persistent shift to ecommerce during a year of intermittent lock-downs. Based on RISI data, OCC prices, which were similarly in a major gully during 2020, have now rallied immensely. Being at around a 70 EUR/tonne average in 2020, it's now at around 160 EUR/tonne. We think that this extent of price increase might not be sustainable, but if virgin fiber prices go up, and ecommerce intensity continues in 2021, we think that the chances of it normalising substantially downwards are relatively low.

Translation into a Simulation

If we assume that the other more negligible inputs are more or less the same this year as in 2020, we can start translating the data we have into a Monte Carlo simulation. When using a normal distribution, which we did for topline data, we took averages equal to Credit Suisse estimated growth for each revenue segment.

With input prices, which determine Essity's COGS, we actually used a Beta PERT distribution that allows us to set maximum and minimum values, as well as a most likely value, to account for the fact that firstly, input prices should be at a minimum the same as last year, but also not so exorbitantly high reflecting that a rally has already taken place, where much more room to run would be increasingly unlikely. Using fitted Beta distributions helps us acknowledge that while input prices could remain sustainably high, they are unlikely to average at much higher results than what we are already seeing by the end of the year. It also helps us skew the distribution to account for reasonable probabilities of a reversal in prices for our valuation. We chose beta distributions where the parameters alpha and beta created distributions that centered on the current input inflation rate, with the exception of recycling where we halved the massive inflation rate to a more sustainable level to set as the average of the distribution of recycling paper inflation rates. Our parameters were the following (a=2, B=1.3, 8). The graph below shows the distributions with different parameters, where we chose distributions quite similar to the orange and purple one.

The simulation focused on the COGS, and to a lesser extent on simulating topline outcomes. Everything else was assumed to scale with the simulated topline or to be constant from 2020. Using the gross margin for 2020 on sales, we can get the quantum of costs related to COGS. We multiply that by 60% to get the COGS related to raw material costs. Since we will be using EBITDA for the valuation, we find the differential between the EBITDA margin and the gross margin to find the quantum of costs separating gross margin from EBITDA, which we will assume stays constant from 2020, capturing operating leverage dynamics. We also break down the topline into its three divisions: professional hygiene, personal care and personal hygiene products like Fem Care and incontinence products. We use forecasts provided by Credit Suisse that show that professional hygiene will recover in 2021 by 10% in volumes, and that consumer tissue will decline by a couple points with the rest staying constant. These rates become the centers of our normal distributions with which we are simulating topline dynamics. We have also assumed a general price increase this year of 5%, based on announcements by Essity about price eventual but unspecified price increases. We will scale the COGS not related to raw material costs with whatever new top-line figures we simulate for each of the 100,000 iterations of the model.

With a net debt of 64 billion and 640 million shares outstanding, we can find the share price of Essity given a range of multiples for its 2021 EBITDA as forecast by our simulation. Our base case is with a multiple of 11x EV/EBITDA which is in line with long-term historical averages. A range of multiples makes sense to use as the multiple could have flex as markets may account for the fact that Essity is cyclical, and may refrain from overly discounting the stock resulting in a higher multiple at times when the margin might be compressed. The last time we saw substantial margin compression was 2017-2018 when pulp was similarly rallying, and multiples were between 10.5 and 12x, so still less than our conservative (optimistic for the bulls) case of 13x. Nonetheless, even at our short-side conservative case of a 13x multiple, which is a beefy multiple, the average discount of our implied share price compared to the current share price as divined by the model is already 24%.

We're pretty confident that at least a 24% discount is possible if margins turn out to be lower as simulated, also because we have seen such behaviour in the past with Kimberly-Clark (KMB), quite a close peer to Essity, which got dumpstered when the pulp price rallied in 2018, the xenith of pulp prices coinciding with the nadir of Kimberly's stock price. Clearly the markets aren't so forward thinking, and in our case the pulp rally could be more sustainable thanks to demand-side forces taking over, and also recycled paper prices had collapsed massively as an offset in 2017-2018, while they are massively rallying now.

Back to our simulation, the current prices lie at high quantiles in the overall simulated share price arrays compared to the average prices implied, representing significant differences. Despite these substantial downsides, Essity is still trading at levels similar to 2020, even though 2020 was a year of especially low input costs, albeit with a pressured topline, again indicating that it may be mispriced.

Why This Could be a Good Short Opportunity

Clearly there is a potential downside to the stock, as was well represented in our probabilistic model. However, a valuation assertion is not enough to justify shorting a company. In this case, we think that Essity meets further parameters that make it attractive as a short. First of all, the stock isn't very volatile, and there are more headwinds than tailwinds, so bursts in price to the upside should not be terribly likely in the short term. Secondly, the holding period for this short does not have to be long, as earnings season, rife with catalysts, is just around the corner. Thirdly, beyond the logical mechanisms by which a pulp rally affects profitability, as elaborated above with KMB we have evidence that unfavourable commodity trends do also have an effect on stock prices, clearly representing that not all of the stock value contained in the horizon value and that current conditions do affect market sentiment. Moreover, KMB, Essity and other peers had much more favourable recycled paper price developments then compared to now, where they have rallied rather than collapsed meaningfully, so the precedent represents a conservative scenario.

Finally, we have evidence that Essity is being incorrectly valued by markets on the basis of the content of institutional coverage. Essity is not a terribly followed stock, so much of the equity research is already a couple of months old. Because of the surprising supply-side lifts on the prices of commodities, referring to management forecasts of the input prices from paper and packaging executives as of the reporting of FY 2020, we see that current expectations for Essity reflect statements made then that have quickly become outdated. Consider these comments following questions from a Jefferies Analyst at Essity peer Kimberly-Clark's conference call:

So if I tick through a few things, virgin pulp, we're expecting inflation, and that follows a year and a half of very low pricing. So in virgin pulp we're looking for it to be up high single digits on average. Polymer resins we're expecting to be up significantly, 30% or maybe even higher in North America, non-wovens and superabsorbent will follow that but to a lesser degree. Those dynamics are largely supply driven at this point. Recycled fiber, we're expecting to be up mid teens. Distribution costs we're expecting to remain inflationary and that's mostly due to industry supply constraints and other material such as third party purchased safety gloves and PPE and KCP are facing significant increases if you look at what's happening in those markets. So that's the assumption for 2021. - CFO Maria Henry of Kimberly-Clark FY 2020 Earnings Call

While her expectations of price increases in chemicals were fairly in-line with what we are seeing so far, her pulp forecasts have fallen dramatically short, given that it's the most important raw material. While she was forecasting growth in the high single-digits, pulp price increases are already at over 20%, and could continue given reopening and more intense demand-side factors. Moreover, the boom in homebuilding and the impact that has on lumber prices could further spill-over into timber prices too, which provide the fiber that goes into pulp, leading to even higher prices.

The low-balling of input costs is consistent with what we've seen in some equity research reports from major research houses, which are forecasting headwinds from input costs, but less than what the tailwinds were in 2020. Under the assumption that pulp would only rally several points, such a forecast is reasonable. However, with every single input to Essity's business having grown at least as much as they fell from 2019-2020, unless you assume severe reversal from current levels soon, such assumptions become very hard to justify. We think that thanks to outdated equity research covering these companies in Europe, we may have found a market dislocation here in time for earnings season.

Risks and Conclusions

The risks on the short side are the same as always, unlimited liability. However, directional forces should push Essity to the downside, especially as their price is the same as in 2020, when input markets were very soft. Another risk is that simply the downside does not materialize in the coming calls. Hopeful management comments might keep buyers in the stock, and the fact that Essity is a cyclical play might give their multiple some flex to the upside, where 2021 could become discounted as an anomaly year. Indeed, our simulations can imply negative prices, which occurred because in many iterations EBITDA became negative. Naturally, such a thing would not happen, as there is more to a valuation than just forward EBITDA times a multiple. Moreover, there is risk that changes in the commodity environment turn against our thesis. Pulp could reverse if there is a slowdown in fiber prices due to slowing homebuilding, or otherwise reverse due to zealous activity in ecommerce taking a breather. Oil prices could also reverse reducing pulp price, as logistical costs matter for pulp prices, if perhaps the OPEC+ nations decide to restart more capacity in the post-pandemic recovery.

Nonetheless, as far as shorts go, the dangers of shorting are not particularly pronounced in an opportunity like Essity, and we have been conservative in our analysis so far, such as modeling in price increases for Essity even though they might not take effect till the end of the year. Importantly, we assumed only a 60% increase in recycled paper prices, as the current >100% increase we assumed was unsustainable. Commodity theses like this also tend to be profitable, as the input factors are very clearly defined and have an immediate and tangible impact on the business. Moreover, with equity research looking quite outdated already due to the dynamism in the pulp market in particular, we can expect surprises to the downside as the quasi-indexers that hold them will not have expected negative surprises.

Overall, between slow reactions by institutional coverage and a very pronounced and evident commodity headwind, we think that the current price reflects little of the current commodity environment, as it has in fact risen since the beginning of the year. As such, we see an asymmetrical downside opportunity on Essity, and will be initiating a short position soon.