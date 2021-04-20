Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

RH (NYSE:RH) remains a growth story following strong F4Q2020 financial results. In addition, consistent with the thesis we outlined when we initiated on the company in December 2019, with a Price Target of $370/share (highest on the Street with Citron at $350/share as the second highest), there appear zero issues to derail the company’s progress. The solid fourth quarter performance following an equally strong third quarter, indicates strong momentum in RH’s business. Moreover, although supply lagged demand by a considerable percentage, revenue growth over the period was among the strongest RH has experienced. The outsized performance was driven by the firm’s reliance on direct-to-customer sales instead of in-store sales of floor models. Further, margins across the board improved significantly due to leverage created by sharply higher sales and optimization of the supply chain.

Over the short-term, we expect the momentum in RH’s business to continue as difficult comparables over upcoming quarters are offset by robust customer demand, the reopening of retail locations and integrated restaurants (in some cases), stronger uptake of the contract business, the launch of the Contemporary source book (in the Fall), not to mention favorable macroeconomic factors, including the real estate cycle, the rallying stock market, low interest rates, expectations of an economic recovery, and an improving unemployment situation. In addition, given the significant leverage RH was able to squeeze out on revenue levels we consider marginal when compared with our projections for upcoming quarters, we expect substantial margin expansion (driven in part by the fulfillment of backorders worth ~$150 million placed in FY2020, costs related to which have already been expensed), and consequently improved earnings and free cash flows.

Over the long-term, the firm has several organic and inorganic drivers to sustain and ignite growth. Organic growth will come in form of development of RH’s core business through revenue expansion and new unit development, in the U.S. through replacing legacy stores with design galleries (which typically account for significantly higher revenue growth), and internationally, through the launch of design galleries in key cities across the globe. Inorganic growth will be derived from ancillary businesses such as its luxury: planes and yachts, charter business, its private guest houses, its luxury residences, its bespoke ventures, and its couture business.

Of the options presented above, we view luxury residences as the one that is most credible from the point of view of long-term potential for sales and earnings. The housing venture will not only reflect substantial increases in revenues but also significantly higher margins. The other ancillary endeavors, while likely to support RH’s brand promotion objective, could somewhat shift focus from the firm’s core competencies, that have driven its development into a leading luxury brand. Nevertheless, on a secular basis, sales growth is likely to be exponential, and the derived revenue leverage will propel margins higher, which in turn will considerably expand profits, cash flows, and market value.

Given that the inorganic business ventures are still emerging, we’ll provide earnings benefit to RH, only after they are further established. In regard to the organic business, we’re updating our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model to increase the normalized 10-year revenue growth rate to 13.5% from the prior 11%, and expanding the straight lined 10-year operating cash flows/revenue growth to 17.5% from the previous 16%. Based on these revisions, we arrive at our new 1-year Price Target of $648/share versus the earlier $452/share, which has been reached. Reiterate Buy Rating.

(Please go through our initiation report “RH: Transformation Story With Significant Growth Potential” and related notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F4Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues were ~$812 million (+22% on a year-over-year basis), ahead of consensus estimates of ~$797 million, and earnings per share were $4.31 (+62% compared to F4Q2019), below analyst projections of $4.69. Net income for the period came in at ~$130 million, reflecting an increase of 90% over the prior year’s second quarter. Free cash flow declined 61.5% to $37.2 million from $96.6 million reported in F4Q2019. Total company demand and RH core demand expanded by 29% and 36% versus the same period in the previous year. In addition, RH core demand on an annual basis continued to improve from month to month coming in at +73% in February and +96% in the first 2-weeks of March.

Over FY2020, RH generated: revenues of ~$2.85 billion (+8% on a year-over-year basis), earnings per share of $9.96 (+10% compared to F4Q2019), net income of ~$272 million reflecting an increase of 23% over the prior year, and free cash flows of $405 million representing an advance of 23% over that reported in FY2019.

Significant Runway For Growth In Organic Business. In addition to RH’s significant revenue growth drivers, indirect factors such as revenue run rates of the peer group provide an additional indication that the company’s luxury furnishings business has substantial room to expand before hitting peak velocity and perpetual growth. In that regard, it is noteworthy that in FY2020, Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Hermès (OTCPK:HESAY), and Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMY) generated revenues of $6.78 billion, €6.39 billion, and $54.5 billion, compared to RH’s $2.85 billion. The firm has guided to long-term revenue targets for North America in a range of $5 billion to $6 billion, and international sales of between $15 billion to $19 billion, both of which we consider conservative.

Although we’re cognizant that sales of luxury goods are typically limited to the higher classes, we nevertheless believe that Europe with its relatively broad based affluence and select countries in the Middle East with their extraordinary wealth will drive RH’s global revenues beyond management guidance. With respect to the U.S., we expect a similar beat on company guidance based on the growing affluence of the middle class.

Well Positioned To Drive Luxury Margins. Over F4Q2020, RH’s gross margins increased by 480 basis points to 47.4%, and operating margins expanded by 740 basis points to 22.6%. For FY2020, gross margins increased by 510 basis points to 46.5% and operating margins advanced by 270 basis points to 16.4%. For F1Q2021, the company has guided to adjusted operating margins in the 20% range. For FY2021, RH believes the business can deliver 100 basis points to 200 basis points year-over-year growth in adjusted operating margins. Longer-term, the firm is targeting operating margins in excess of 25%.

The predominant factor beyond the margin outperformance is the luxury profile of RH’s products that provides the firm leverage on the cost of goods line through cost optimization. The higher gross profits are supported by revenue leverage that flows into operating expenses through lower marginal selling, general, and administrative costs. Overall, the lower costs of goods sold relative to the price of the product results in luxury margins for RH’s merchandise.

RH’s FY2020 adjusted operating margins of 21.8% were higher than LVMH’s at 18.6% but below that of Hermès at 31%. William Sonoma delivered FY2020 operating margins of 15.7%. Given that RH has been able to derive relatively higher operating margins from a comparatively smaller revenue stream, indicates that the company has the skill to generate operating margins substantially higher than the 25% long-term target it is guiding towards. We expect RH’s long-term operating margins to be consistent with that of Hermès and around the 30% range.

Several Organic And Inorganic Opportunities To Expand Growth. RH’s business is expanding and management is persistent in tapping new avenues for incremental long-term growth. Whether directly through revenue growth or indirectly as vehicles to establish RH as a luxury brand, the organic and inorganic opportunities will impact earnings significantly. They include:

Above Average Customer Demand. Fortune appears to be showering its benevolence on RH, with several factors presenting themselves at the same time to provide the company an opportunity to generate significant growth in sales over a short time period.

In that regard, the migration of a substantial fraction of RH customers towards the country-side is highly favorable as their suburban homes are likely to be larger and require more furniture than their big city residences. Moreover, the company’s higher-end customers, buoyed by success in the stock market, are buying second homes like never before, homes that will require RH furnishings.

Additional factors likely to benefit RH sales include low interest rates, expectations of economic recovery, and improvement in the unemployment situation. As RH’s sales grow, its visibility among its key addressable population grows, and consequently the number of new customers.

New Unit Development. RH plans to launch four design galleries in FY2021, one each in San Francisco, Dallas, Oak Brook, and Jacksonville. Internationally, it’s targeting the introduction of design galleries in England and Paris, in FY2022. While the debut of design galleries that offset legacy galleries expand sales significantly, the foreign market stores are vital, as they are the keys that will potentially open up entire countries to RH, through the direct-to-customer channel.

Higher Average Unit Volumes For Embedded Restaurants. Of its 24 design galleries, 9 in the U.S. and one in Canada, have hospitality areas. As per management, given the updates made to RH restaurants over the pandemic, they are likely to achieve average unit volumes that are among the best within the high-end restaurant group. Although, we’ve not visited, based on our perception of the architecture/interior design of the establishments, and the menu offerings, it appears that the ambience and culinary selection are exclusive. In addition, given the preponderance of five star ratings from consumers on Yelp, it appears that the restaurants are highly popular among RH’s clientele.

Incremental Contract Business. Considering that due to pandemic conditions, most construction of hospitality areas, hotels, multi-level residences, offices, and public spaces was temporarily halted, we expect pent-up demand for RH’s contract services over upcoming quarters, as Americans get vaccinated rates and mobility increases. Data demonstrates that the contract business is typically highly lucrative for a company.

Services Related To Interior Design And Landscaping. Although these services are currently complimentary for RH customers, the company does not appear averse to monetizing the offerings in the future.

Planned RH Guest Houses And RH Residences. The firm is planning on debuting a RH Guest House in the Meatpacking District in New York, in F2H2021, followed by another in Aspen, Colorado, during FY2022. Based on management commentary, it appears the motive behind the venture is to further establish RH as a luxury brand, a thought leader, and place holder, for higher-end products and services. Given the success of the company’s restaurants has us convinced that the endeavor will achieve its objective.

In addition, RH is actively building RH Residences, a complex of high-end homes in Aspen, Colorado, dipping its toes into the $1.7 trillion North American housing market, a step up from the $200 billion home furnishings market, it currently caters to. We’re highly enthusiastic about RH’s debut into the home building market as it translates into potentially exponential growth in revenues, and given the higher margins associated with the industry, a substantial increase in shareholder returns.

Charter Yachts and Charter Small Aircraft. RH3, is the firm’s luxury yacht, that has five cabins, a capacity for ten guests, is currently located in the Caribbean and Bahamas, and is available for a price of €115,000/week. RH1 and RH2 are RH designed Gulf Stream small aircraft that the firm plans to have available for charter as corporate jets. These ventures, we view as promotion vehicles, rather than earning generators.

Guidance Appears Conservative. For F1Q2021, RH expects year-over-year revenue growth of at least 50% and adjusted operating margins in the 20% range. For FY2021, the company has guided to annualized revenue growth of between 15% and 20%, and 100 basis points to 200 basis points leverage in operating margins. In addition, RH expects return on invested capital of ~60% or the year. Over the long-term the firm anticipates operating margins in excess of 25%. RH has guided to FY2021 capital expenditure in a range of between $250 million to $300 million.

Given that RH’s demand growth is off-the charts with February coming in at 73% and the first 2-weeks of March at 96%, even considering the tough comparables over the back end of the year, the revenue guidance for the full year appears conservative. In addition, given the FY020 adjusted operating margins of 21.8% on year-over-year revenue growth of just 8%, operating margins on annualized revenue growth of 15% to 20% should clearly come in higher than 100 basis points to 200 basis points guidance.

Overall, it appears the guidance is consistent with RH’s policy to under promise and over deliver, and similar to historic trends, the actual financial performance will come in ahead of company targets.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F4Q2020, RH had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$100 million and long term debt of ~$685 million on its balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.7, below recent quarter’s levels, and in line with associated covenants. Moreover, RH has a $600 million revolving credit line, providing it with ample liquidity. Given these factors, we believe the firm is unlikely to renege on its debt related commitments over the projected course of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

There are very few true luxury brands in the world. Given the attention to detail, excellent design, and superior quality, that appears to be the hallmark of RH products and services, it does appear that the company is a luxury brand. We’re all for the path that RH has embarked on, except for the tendency to jump headlong into every business it encounters. Luxury has to do with exclusivity, and launching a large number of businesses, even if they’re the best in the industry, might appear as a hustle, to earn as much as possible, over as short a time as possible.

Starbucks (SBUX) is an excellent example of a company that began to dabble in too many businesses, leading to its downfall. It had to claw its way back to the top by refocusing on core competencies. There’s a fine line between being exclusive and being exploitative, and RH will have to strike the right balance in its selection of businesses, in order to drive significant sustainable expansion of the organization.