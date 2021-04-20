Photo by nantonov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), despite being a typical food products staple, has found itself interestingly in the sights of activist investors, as detailed in our last article. While the former CEO, Emmanuel Faber, has only just left, Q1 2021 demonstrates well the fundamental resilience of the business, and the quality of its portfolio, with the exception of certain specialty nutrition products in China. While we think that the scope of activist influence is limited by the fact that Danone is a French company, with highly unionised labor forces and a very involved government, we still believe in Danone as a low risk and relatively high return value play that belongs in any conservative investor's portfolio. Moreover, inflation is rearing its head finally after all the sinful levels of money printing, but Danone has plenty of means to limit the impact on their business. As such, we continue to rate Danone as a buy.

EDP Grows Despite Tough Comps

Despite the fact that Q1 of last year included panic buying dynamics, rendering it a difficult comp, we saw reasonable overall performance with only slight declines. EDP in particular performed very well, managing to score growth despite the difficult comp given the importance of supermarket channels with EDP. Specialty nutrition performed somewhat well driven by diet nutrition from the Chinese recovery and other Asian platforms, although it did decline overall due to troubles in cross border channels in Chinese markets, so from internal competition in China specifically Feihe, which is the dominant player slightly ahead of Danone in market share. this isn't great since SN is so important for the Danone margin profile, but it is exacerbated by the strong comp. Water did reasonably well too, despite the substantial restrictions in movement affecting the Evian segment, only declining a little over 10% in Q1 again despite strong comps.

(Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Pres Danone)

The EDP performance is very welcome, because firstly it is a linchpin in the Danone sustainable nutrition strategy, more in line with evolving consumer tastes towards healthier products than some of its larger peers, as well as because much of the growth is being driven by segments that were once acquired through inorganic growth. Specifically, the plant-based portfolio acquired from WhiteWave some years ago. With the laggards in the CIS recovering eventually as well, there should be further pickup. We are very bullish on this segment. Additionally, the recovery in water is critical, as we believe that Danone will one day sell parts, if not all, of its water businesses off at some point in the future, and while P/E was probably still interested in it even at its most beleaguered points, the promise of recovery will make the P/E hair-trigger more likely to fire.

Notice on Inflation

Inflation is thematically critical to follow in this season's earnings. The money printing has already inflated asset prices, and now it is trickling down into commodities, and eventually into consumer products. Indeed, management of Danone has started to talk about it, and that's when it's worth starting to take notice. Most of this inflation is occurring in plastics, as well as in oil through logistics costs, but it is also coming in from their farming partners. We think that the issue of inflation has yet to be completely understood by markets, as they have become reluctant to acknowledge sustained increases in commodity price, and we think that stocks with substantial inflation exposure are bound to get discounted. Thankfully, as a consumer foods company, Danone has very high turnover, and the possibility of implementing sudden and responsive price initiatives will help them weather any inflationary pressures. Nonetheless, it is something to be aware of, and it could cause volatility of results in the future.

Risks and Conclusions

Overall, Danone continues to benefit from the fact that it has a fundamentally strong product portfolio, especially in EDP. Moreover, performance in Waters being relatively above expectations opens up the possibility of a catalyst through a nice disposal of one of Danone's many attractive brands. However, there are also risks to Danone's business. While inflation can be mitigated by pricing initiatives, it complicates the situation. Moreover, Danone is proving to be more marginal than expected in its cross-border channel with its specialty nutrition products, which are faring worse than expected against Feihe. This meaningful decline will cause problems for the margin, as it depends substantially on SN for the margin contribution. Thankfully, elderly markets seem to be doing well despite the COVID-19 threats.

Given that Danone was being judged this quarter against strong comps, the performance was honestly quite impressive. EDP continues to demonstrate leading growth, and Water fared better than expected. Specialty nutrition is less of the growth engine than what we expected, but it is still an important component of the Danone picture. As such we maintain our price target on the stock on the basis that market-based catalysts in a cash-flushed environment could present themselves. With the activist presence likely to encourage this kind of revaluation, we remain bullish.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)