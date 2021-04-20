Photo by B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is setting up to sell shovels during an electric vehicle gold rush.

Bullish Thesis

Magna manufactures critical vehicle components and complete vehicles including traditional combustion engines and EV vehicles. As the world moves toward EVs, Magna's critical components and manufacturing abilities will position the company into becoming the TSMC (NYSE: TSM) of the EV industry. Here are the reasons why:

Joint-Venture with LG Electronics (KRX: 066570) Expansion in China Potential Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car Deal

There is an old saying, "Sell a shovel during a gold rush." Numerous start ups, tech giants, and traditional automobile manufacturers are seeking to sell an EV. However, with limited number of manufacturers capable of manufacturing an EV, Magna will be beneficiary of this movement.

Joint-Venture with LG

Magna's joint venture with LG further solidifies Magna's competitive advantage in manufacturing EVs. LG is the most advanced manufacturer of OLED displays for automobiles. Auto-manufacturers are adding bigger and more OLED displays in their vehicles to make them look more futuristic, and LG is the clear beneficiary of this movement. In fact, LG dominates the high-end vehicle OLED market at about 92.5% market share. Furthermore, LG is one the most advanced battery manufacturer in the world. In fact, General Motor's (NYSE: GM) Ultium battery is made with a joint-venture with LG. LG is also a lead manufacturer in e-motor and inverter technology that was used in Chevy Bolt and Jaguar I-Pace. Magna hopes that LG's expertise in numerous areas critical to building an EV will create significant synergies with Magna's vehicle production expertise and its components such as chassis and gear-boxes. Since one of the most important technology in building an EV is a battery and motor, Magna and LG's partnership is likely to succeed. The goal for both companies is to create an advanced electric vehicle platform called the e-powertrain.

The electric powertrain platform is critical in building an EV. An e-powertrain platform can allow vehicle manufacturers to build multiple different cars using the same powertrain. For example, all Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) I.D. cars will use an electric powertrain platform called MEB or the modular electric drive matrix. As such, once a manufacturer develops an e-platform, the manufacturer can modify the chassis to produce numerous vehicles. Therefore, LG and Magna's electric powertrain will allow Magna to produce different vehicles for numerous manufacturers using its already existing chassis technology.

I believe, unlike the traditional fossil fuel automobile industry, the EV industry will see more 3rd party production demand benefiting Magna. EVs are more simple to build compared to traditional vehicles in terms of the number of components that go into the vehicle. This is allowing many new start-ups that do not manufacture their own vehicles to launch an EV. For example, NIO (NYSE: NIO) does not produce its own vehicles, and companies like Apple, Fisker (NYSE: FSR), and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are also planning to sell an EV without manufacturing them. As such, more EV players will come into the EV market and will seek competent manufacturers like Magna with its LG partnership to produce their vehicles for them.

[Source]

The above picture shows Magna and Lg's goal in making an ePowertrain platform and the complete EV using two company's technology.

China Expansion

China is the biggest EV market in the world, and Magna is set to take a piece in that market. Magna's growth will be phenomenal in China with numerous EV start-ups and tech companies that seek to make an EV without production capabilities. Magna already scored a contract manufacturing deal with BAIC in China to produce ARCFOX a-T. The vehicle will be produced in Magna's manufacturing plant in Zhenjiang that can support other customers or up to 180,000 vehicles per year. Considering that Magna only made about 109,000 complete vehicles in 2020, Magna's ambition and possibility in China will drive future growth.

Other than complete vehicle manufacturing, Magna also supplies gearboxes to Nio and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) in China. I believe Magna can further expand with Nio and XPeng because they are one of the fastest-growing Chinese EV start-ups. XPeng sold about 27,000 vehicles in 2020, which is almost double from 2019 numbers, and Nio sold about 43,000 vehicles in 2020, which is more than double the numbers from 2019. As these two companies expand, demand for Magna's product will increase as well. Magna clearly is in a position for future growth and expansion in China with its core components and complete EV manufacturing capabilities.

Magna's core components and complete vehicle manufacturing in China does not represent a major portion of Magna's revenue yet. But, I think there is a legitimate chance of China being one of Magna's major markets with customers like NIO, BAIC, XPeng, and future potential customers.

Apple Car Possibility

Recently, there have been numerous rumors and doubts surrounding the launch of an Apple Car. Apple, famous for not producing its own products, was in talks with traditional automobile manufacturers; however, talks did not lead to any fruition. Upon this event, Magna became the center of attention with numerous analysts saying that Magna is the perfect manufacturer for the Apple car, and I had to agree. Here are the reasons why:

Magna's Competitive Advantage A) As I have discussed, Magna is more than capable of building an EV. Also, with its joint venture with LG, Magna's competitive advantage is stronger than ever before.

A) As I have discussed, Magna is more than capable of building an EV. Also, with its joint venture with LG, Magna's competitive advantage is stronger than ever before. Apple will most likely not want to partner with a traditional manufacturer A) Apple probably will not prefer companies like Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) or Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) to build its cars because Apple will not want consumers saying the car is "just another Hyundai or Nissan."

A) Apple probably will not prefer companies like Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) or Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) to build its cars because Apple will not want consumers saying the car is "just another Hyundai or Nissan." Traditional Manufacturers will not want another competitor in the market A). Magna does not produce its own branded cars; thus, Magna will not care if competition increases in the global automotive industry. However, traditional automobile manufacturers will not welcome further competition.

We do not know if Apple will actually choose Magna as its partner, but I will discuss Magna's potential benefit from this partnership. UBS analyst David Vogt said that Apple will achieve a minimum 5% market share and 8% market share in 10 years. Considering David's estimates and assuming that new car sales in the world in 90 million, and about 75% of all new car sales are EV in the next 10 years, I have a potential revenue chart for Magna.

All numbers are in millions

Apple's Market Share Total Vehicles Sold (millions) Unit revenue (dollars) Net Income (billions) 2% 1.35 30000 2.025 4% 2.7 30000 4.050 6% 4.05 30000 6.075 8% 5.4 30000 8.100 10% 6.75 30000 10.125

[Chart created by author]

The chart above assumes that total new EV sales are about 67.5 million and Magna's profit margin is about 5%. Also, the chart assumes that Magna sells 1 vehicle to apple for about 30,000 dollars.

(5% profit margin came from Magna's 2020 profit margin, and 30,000 dollars came from the average manufacturing cost of Model 3, which is about 2800 dollars.)

Although the chart above is very bullish on an Apple car that did not even start manufacturing yet. I truly believe that Apple can take about 2~3% of the market share if Apple enters an EV market, which will equate to about 3~4 billion dollars in net income for Magna. Keeping in mind that Magna's 2019 net income was 1.7 billion dollars, Apple car will be a tremendous growth opportunity for Magna for the decades to come.

Even without an Apple car deal, I think this rumor signifies Magna's growing presence in the EV industry, which can lead to future deals from other companies. Therefore, with or without an Apple car deal, Magna is set to benefit from the EV trend.

Magna's Valuation and Financials

In terms of price-to-earnings valuation, Magna is slightly overvalued. Magna reported yearly earnings of 2.53 dollars per share in the most recent earnings report, putting the trailing price to earnings ratio at 37.88. This company is not a growth tech stock that tend to trade higher than other stocks. Magna is automobile manufacturing and components stock that trades in low multiples, which can mean that Magna is currently over-valued. Also, considering that the company traded at around 10 prices to earnings historically, Magna is slightly overvalued. However, Magna's current year growth and future growth potential should not be ignored. Magna's forward earnings per share estimate is about 7.51, placing the forward price to earnings ratio at about 12.51. As the global automotive industry recovers from the pandemic, Magna is set to benefit from this movement, possibly off-setting some concerns about the valuation.

The company also has a fairly healthy balance sheet with about 3.2 billion dollars in cash and cash equivalents with about 58.7% total liability to total asset ratio (L/A). Considering the company's recent growth and profitability, this level of liability does not seem to be a significant problem for the company. Also, the nature of the business requires the company to invest a significant amount of capital before making any money, and because the company and the industry are in a hurry to adapt to a new EV paradigm, I think the current level of financial strength can be justified.

All in all, Magna is slightly over-valued but has a healthy balance sheet.

Conclusion

I believe Magna has significant growth in front of them with the recent revival of the automotive industry, a joint venture with LG, expansion potential in China, and a possible Apple car deal. I truly believe that Magna is selling shovels during a gold rush. Magna's customer base will increase from traditional manufacturers to tech companies and start-ups as the world adapts to changing paradigm. For these reasons, I am bullish on Magna. However, I would like to say that Magna is slightly overvalued. Therefore, I will wait for the stock to reach an attractive level before entering.