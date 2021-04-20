Photo by portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO) could be ~250% undervalued as a number of fears appear to have disconnected the stock price from company fundamentals. The company continues to invest in future growth without sacrificing profitability as many of its competitors have done. I'll attempt to explain the business model and separate fact from fiction in order to estimate MOMO's intrinsic value.

Fear Vs. Reality

Fear has a tendency to distort reality by making unknowns appear to be negatives and by making negatives unknown size appear to be catastrophes. Not long after Ali Baba went public, fear crept into the investment community that counterfeit goods were a huge problem, at least big enough to cause a 50% drop in the stock. That problem is a work in progress to this day, but investors putting that problem in the proper context led kicked off a 5-year rally in the stock price. For U.S. investors, fear is nothing new when purchasing shares in Chinese companies whether it's uncertainty over the VIE structure, Communist party regulations and fines, or an unpredictable U.S. legislature threatening future ownership. These, in addition to company specific risks, put MOMO squarely in the speculative category, but when we temper our fears with reality, the company may turn out to be a bargain for investors that can afford the risk.

Fear #1 - What is MOMO? Are its Businesses "Real"?

In my opinion, the #1 unknown around MOMO as a platform, at least from a foreign investor's viewpoint, is a single question, what is MOMO? The confusion is understandable as the company's timeline looks more like a circle than a straight line.

I'll be the first to admit that I do not use MOMO, and I do not understand the user experience, but the main revenue sources can be categorized as dating, live streaming, virtual gift giving, and subscriptions. Picking on the most obscure, at least to Western markets, virtual gift giving alone might make an investor say "okay, this business is made up, I'm out". If that's what your risk tolerance necessitates, smart decision, but for everyone else, I'd like to highlight that a revenue source like virtual gift giving can be understood by breaking down the process.

Users purchase in-app currency with real (fiat) currency In-app currency is used to purchase virtual gifts Users send these virtual gifts to their favorite creators The real currency, used to purchase the gifts, is split between the creators, platform, payment system, etc.

My gut reaction was to reject that this could occur on a large scale until I realized I've actually done something similar.

Purchase in-casino currency (chips) for real money Head to the Craps table and (usually) lose Tip the dealers with in-casino money The dealers later cash in the chips for real money

Whether you relate to this alternate scenario or not is irrelevant if you can accept that this does occur on a large scale. To illustrate the point, as long as I can purchase an android phone of similar quality for 25% of the cost of an iPhone, I'm not going to buy an iPhone, but that doesn't prevent me from recognizing that iPhones are bought on a large scale. Similar logic can be applied to MOMO's other business segments.

Fear #2: Why Didn't MOMO Thrive During COVID-19?

Zoom soared, eCommerce boomed, YY saw triple digit sales growth, and tech in general fared well in the digital shift, so it is surprising that MOMO's sales fell. I don't have a complete answer, but there are some obvious and less obvious explanations.

On the obvious front, dating, a significant part of MOMO's business fell/stopped as people quarantined until the pandemic started to come under control in May of 2020. MOMO saw recovery from May to August, and management actually owned the blame for weakness in the business in the 2nd half of the year, not using Covid as a scapegoat. In the 2nd half of the year, MOMO/TanTan results were impacted by an overhaul in live streaming design and marketing tactics.

On the less obvious front, Covid threw digital advertising for a spin.

Source: Digital Commerce 360

What's even less obvious is how different this trend was in China. After average media spend dropped 15% between the 1st and 3rd quarters of 2020, digital ad spending was up 23% in 2020 overall, implying massive marketing expenditures in the 2nd half of the year, particularly in the 4th quarter of 2020. Commentary from MOMO matched this narrative, and they took actions to drastically reduce marketing costs in the name of ROI until competition was reduced after the Chinese New Year. They cited, "acquisition cost per user was at a hyper level due to heavy spending from the education, eCommerce, and to some extent gaming companies." This strategy helps explain why MOMO appears to struggle in terms of revenue and user growth, but was so much more profitable than its competitors.

Finally, we ought to question the overall narrative that live streaming benefitted from a Covid-induced lockdown. IQ managed meager sales growth on a huge user base and equally large losses. YY did deliver triple digit user growth but at the cost of a full year net income losses. It's true that Covid pushed consumers online, but it also pushed businesses there, creating a complicated competitive situation.

Fear #3: China is Competitive, Chinese Apps are Banned Elsewhere

Tech in China is competitive, as it is everywhere else in the world. The typical result of that competition is that good companies get taken over. CRM's takeover of WORK occurred amidst investor fears that MSFT would outspend WORK into irrelevance. BIDU's YY acquisition illustrates the same demand for large Chinese tech to grow inorganically to expand their businesses. We've also seen Chinese regulators step up anti-monopoly policing as witnessed by a record $2.8 billion fine against Ali Baba. This may be beneficial to smaller companies like MOMO.

TanTan was one of the most popular dating apps in India with the goal of having 200 million users there by 2021. It was a significant blow when the app was banned along with 117 others due to affiliation with China. That said, the Chinese market is huge, and while many Chinese apps are either banned or struggle outside China, the same is true in reverse. U.S. tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Amazon have had almost no success in China as political and cultural barriers provide a moat. Furthermore, because the app bans are now baked into stock valuations, any diplomatic improvement could lead to upside

I prefer to reframe this fear as simple political/regulatory risk, in which an investment may underperform as a result of unforeseen government action. As a foreign investor, it makes sense to discount Chinese assets over ownership concerns, regulatory issues, and the validity of the VIE structure. At the same time, there are benefits to a well-diversified portfolio owning assets in multiple currencies, so there are positives to offset the risks.

Valuation

I'll estimate a fair valuation for MOMO by blending fundamentals with a comparison of competitors and potential takeover pricing compared to other deals. Keep in mind that given the risks detailed later, there will be a wide variance on this estimate. MOMO management describes itself as a social networking platform, but because its two primary focus areas are dating and video streaming, I've selected competitors from those markets.

Ticker EV Sales EV/S Y/Y Sales Growth Net Income EV/E MAUs Paying Users MOMO $2.4B $2.3B 1.0 -12% $322M 7.5 113.8M 12.8M HUYA $2.8B $1.7B 1.6 30% $136M 20.6 178.5M 6.0M YY $5.2B $2.0B 2.6 112% -$16M N/A 393.7M 4.25M IQ $13.9B $4.6B 3.0 2% -$926M NA 479.8M 107M MTCH $42B $2.4B 17.5 17% $188M 223 ?* 10.9M

*Tinder, Match Group's (MTCH) flagship app had ~66 million MAUs.

Enterprise Value (EV) as of 4/17/2021. All other numbers from respective company's 20Q4 Quarterly Reports.

Dating

Given the de-emphasis on live streaming, "80% plus of total time spend are not related to live streaming at all", implied on the 20Q4 earnings call, and the emphasis on TanTan, management expects online dating and connection to be an important market for MOMO going forward. From the table above, the enterprise value of MTCH is a clear outlier. It can't be explained on the basis of sales, growth, profitability or users, and the high valuation appears to be entirely based on the fact that the company is not Chinese. MTCH's 17% sales growth certainly beats MOMO's -12%, but when we do a more direct dating vs dating comparison, that 17% isn't as impressive vs. TanTan's ~50% Q4 Y/Y sales growth. MTCH has a large market share outside China, but China alone is a huge and quickly growing market.

Source: China's dating market size

The focus on TanTan's growth doesn't mean dating is dead on MOMO, and the retention rate suggests that the two apps are complementary in that they target different markets similar to MTCH's Tinder and Hinge.

Source: Retention Rate MOMO vs TanTan

Management suggested that TanTan would continue to benefit from MOMO's user base and past experience to accelerate its transformation into a stronger platform. Management stated, "Momo undertook the same reform in 2017 and have since made significant improvements in user acquisition and subsequent conversions."

On TanTan specifically, management said, "Revenue is not one of the top priorities for the company this year, neither is profit. We certainly care about top and bottom line, and long-term wise, they should be the outcome of user growth." They further backed up the 2nd sentence with marketing spending, which was limited in the second half of 2020, but significantly picked up after mid-Feb as Chinese New Year ad competition fell and spending becomes more efficient. MOMO can afford to focus on growth in dating with cash and profitability provided from MOMO's core businesses, which gave MOMO a conservative EV-to-Earnings ratio in spite of losses from TanTan.

MOMO paid ~$800 million for TanTan in 2018. Considering the current growth rate, long term potential of the dating market, coupled with MOMO's leadership, that may turn out to be cheap. With a strong balance sheet, MOMO has room to grow organically and by acquisitions without having to worry about the monopoly status some Chinese super apps have to navigate. MOMO's original dating business could have a similar value as TanTan, so it might be reasonable to assign a total value of $1.6 billion to MOMO's overall dating business. On the high end, if we compare to MTCH and assume it's valued to control the entire global dating market ex-China, 6.5 billion people, and assume MOMO/TanTan will control one-third of the China's population, 1.4 billion divided by 3, MOMO's dating business would be worth:

$42 billion * (1.4/3) / 6.5 = $3 billion

Either:

MTCH is incredibly overvalued (possible at 223 EV/E) China's dating market isn't as lucrative as the rest of the globe in the long run (doubtful given current growth) MOMO's dating business isn't currently being assigned a fair value

In light of MTCH's $1.7 billion purchase of Hyperconnect, with revenue of only $200 million, number 3 seems likely, although it is worth noting Hyperconnect is more of an online chat than dating app. For the sake of valuation, I'll use the more conservative $1.6 billion number to value MOMO/TanTan's dating businesses.

Social Network

Beyond TanTan, MOMO's business segments consist of live streaming, value-added services (virtual gift giving & paid subscriptions), marketing, and gaming. Marketing and gaming are small enough that'll I'll exclude them from this analysis. MOMO spent time reforming this side of the business with an overhaul of the life streaming business in August. From the 20Q4 conference call - "Although the initial product adjustment in August caused significant negative impact on revenues, it was a critical step in eradicating the undesirable practices that were harmful for the long-term health of the business." Investors haven't seen meaningful improvement since the adjustment in terms of revenue or user growth, but it is still early, and management pointed to metrics like improved retention rates as a sign of stabilization.

In the not-so-distant past, MOMO's investment thesis centered around live streaming, but according to management "70%+ of our DAUs are not related to live streaming at all", and suggested that investors pay attention to the shift towards value-added services (VAS) as MOMO's future. For this reason, the comparisons to more pure-play streaming competitors like HUYA, YY, and IQ made earlier don't necessarily point to a failure by MOMO to grow sales. VAS revenue in 2020 was up nearly 25% vs. 2019 and accounted for ~37% of total revenue in 20Q4 vs. ~25% of total in 19Q4, although some of this gain is attributable to an overall decrease in revenue.

Management used the word "social" 25 times on the most recent conference call, and while I'm not buying the "social network" narrative yet, MOMO's paying user base, which is more than HUYA and YY's combined, suggests that users are finding value on the platform. Initiatives like Hertz, aimed at Gen-Z, and Momo Lite, focused on lower tier cities, could provide growth going forward in under-served markets, but those remain unproven to date. Outside new initiatives, MOMO's management is looking to grow users by re-engaging a significant pool of "dormant" users, as competition and costs rise for entirely new user registrations across all platforms.

With the live streaming overhaul in the past, we should start to see stabilization in that business, while VAS sales gains show no signs of slowing down. The gains in VAS could offset the declines in live streaming in the medium term before returning to growth, but for the sake of valuation, I'll assume a long-term no-growth scenario. MOMO live-streaming and VAS, brought in ~$375 million of net income in 2020. Assuming no growth, a 10 PE, which implies a 10% annualized return, feels conservative in such a low interest rate environment while compensating investors for any political risk. A ten multiple values this segment of MOMO at $3.8 billion. Because I previously assigned $800 million to MOMO's dating business and can't be sure of the overlap into live-streaming and VAS, I'll pull out the entire $800 million to value MOMO, ex-dating, at $3 billion.

Combined Valuation

The combined valuation estimate for dating, live-streaming, and VAS is $4.6 billion.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled $2.53 billion vs total liabilities of $1.29 billion for a net cash position of $1.24 billion. Subtracting from MOMO's $3.1 billion market cap gives us an enterprise value around $1.86 billion.

This implies MOMO is currently undervalued by $2.74 billion and the stock price would need to appreciate 247% to achieve fair market value.

Risks

Government Crackdown

Both MOMO and TanTan faced government suspensions in the past, and there's risk that similar suspensions or even an outright ban could cripple their dating businesses. This wouldn't be a total loss as MOMO could be trading for less than fair value of its other businesses alone, excluding dating. Furthermore, previous suspensions only lasted a month or two, but it is a risk that a company like MTCH, with its diversified audience is less susceptible to.

Live Streaming Doesn't Stabilize

MOMO's live streaming sales fell ~23% and it would have been worse without TanTan. It will be an easier comparison in 2021, while Covid impacts and marketing fluctuations should be more manageable. The company also implemented a reform of the long-term health of the business in August 2020, and implemented a new incentive plan by the end of 2020. The new incentive plan secured the highest grossing performers with exclusive multi-year contracts while creating a lure for new performers and agencies. Time will tell if the effort pays off because the company needs to stabilize this profitable business.

Difficulty Bringing Back Dormant Users

MOMO has initiatives to tap into Gen-Z and lower tier cities, but they are arguably late in both markets. MOMO highlighted how expensive completely new user registrations have become and intends to tap into its large pool of dormant users to boost active numbers. Obviously, those users stopped using MOMO for a reason, but management hopes they can be lured back in with new experiences that weren't previously available. If successful, MOMO will be able to add users with a lower than average cost, but user growth is likely to remain elusive should this strategy fail.

Concluding Thoughts

MOMO's businesses are difficult to understand, but it's clear that demand for their services exists. For investors who can't afford the risk or are already diversified in Chinese markets through a non-currency-hedged ETF like VWO, the unique risks might not make MOMO a good fit for your portfolio. However, if the estimated fair value of $4.6 billion is close to accurate, MOMO is undervalued with a big margin of safety at a current enterprise value of $1.86 billion.