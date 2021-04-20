Photo by Jasper Ragetlie/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season is set to begin next week and one of the first mid-tier producers to release its results is African gold miner Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU). While some miners have had a weak start to the year, like K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF), Galiano Gold's Asanko Gold Mine [AGM] Joint Venture has started off the year on the right foot, tracking at just over 25% of its FY2021 guidance midpoint. At less than 7x FY2021 annual EPS estimates after a multi-month correction, Galiano looks quite undervalued. Still, it's important to note that the discount is mostly justified given the higher risk profile of a single-asset Tier-3 producer. Therefore, while dips below US$1.02 might provide a low-risk buying opportunity, I see better ways to play the sector.

All figures are on a 100% basis for the Asanko Gold Mine Joint Venture.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Galiano Gold released its Q1 production results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~60,000 ounces, a 9% decrease from the same period last year. While these results don't look all that impressive from a headline standpoint, it's important to note that Galiano Gold was up against very tough comps in the quarter, with Q1 2020 being a record quarter for the mine with ~66,300 ounces produced (before the new record set in Q2 2020). Therefore, the 9% decline in production is less relevant when adjusting for these difficult year-over-year comps, and the more important figure is how the mine is tracking against its FY2021 guidance. So, in terms of tracking relative to FY2021 guidance, it's been a good start, with the mine at ~26% of its guidance mid-point. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Galiano Gold had a decent start to the new year, with head grades improving since Q3 2020 (~1.1 grams per tonne gold) and moving in line with the trailing-twelve-month average (~1.4 grams per tonne gold). During the quarter, the AGM processed ~1.44 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.4 grams per tonne gold, translating to the production of ~60,000 ounces. While this doesn't look like a great result based on the past several quarters, which have consistently come in above ~60,000 ounces (ex-Q3 2020), it's important to note that the company has been mining lower grades after moving on from the higher-grade Nkran Pit where grades averaged ~1.65 grams per tonne gold in the year-ago period.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we dig into the results a little closer, we can see that it was a significantly improved quarter for ore mined, and a 3% increase in throughput (~1.44 million tonnes vs. ~1.40 million tonnes) helped to offset the lower feed grades at the mill. The other positive sign was that gold recovery rates actually increased by 100 basis points despite the lower grade profile to a very respectable rate of 95%. While mining is currently focused at the relatively lower grade Akwasiso and Esaase pits, Galiano has an opportunity to increase production in FY2023 with Nkran Cut 3, and the company has seen solid drilling results below the Cut 3 Pit design. Some examples are as follows: 30 meters at 21.5 grams per tonne gold, 80 meters at 3.9 grams per tonne, and 62 meters of 6.1 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Obviously, the average grade of the ore just beneath the Cut 3 Pit design is nowhere near the grades in these three holes, but the fact that there are pockets of very high-grade mineralization is quite encouraging. Assuming that Galiano moves up stripping to early 2022, the AGM could see a production profile of closer to ~270,000 ounces in FY2023, assuming a throughput rate of ~5.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.60 grams per tonne. The belief is that there are up to 8,000 ounces per vertical meter at depth, which could augment the average grade of the estimated Nkran Cut 3 reserve grades of ~1.68 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other opportunity for Galiano Gold is Miradani North, a deposit that lies south of Nkran and Akwasiso and the current plant. This deposit has also shown exceptional grades in recent drilling, and a maiden resource is expected for this deposit in Q3. With highlight holes like 133 meters at 1.44 grams per tonne gold and 134 meters of 1.62 grams per tonne gold and narrower intercepts like 17 meters at 6.3 grams per tonne gold, this could provide a meaningful contribution later in the mine life as well. So, while Galiano might not seem like a very impressive story as the 45% owner of a low-grade African mine, there does look to be some upside to the production profile here by FY2023 if drilling success continues.

As noted in a previous article, Galiano Gold could see some margin compression this year if the gold price doesn't improve, given that it's expected to see a higher cost year with projected costs of ~$1,200/oz vs. $1,115/oz in FY2020. While the company has some upside in its average realized gold price from $1,711/oz in FY2020, the ~$65/oz in upside (assuming a $1,775/oz gold price) should be offset by ~$85/oz higher costs ($1,200/oz vs. $1,115/oz).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

During Q1, the company did post higher revenue with lower gold sales offset by a higher average realized gold price of $1,757/oz. Still, while revenue should be up in FY2021, margins will likely be down, translating to lower annual earnings per share. Based on current estimates, annual EPS is expected to dip by more than 20% to $0.19 - $0.20, though there's upside to these estimates if the gold price can recover and stay above $1,800/oz.

Given that Galiano Gold is one of the few miners expected to see a decrease in annual EPS in FY2021, I don't see the investment thesis as that compelling here, even at less than 7x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher, and there is certainly upside, but I see a better reward to risk profile among higher-margin producers in safer jurisdictions. In summary, I don't see any reason to rush in and buy at $1.15. However, if we were to see Galiano drop below $1.02, where it would trade at less than 6x earnings and at a discount to single-asset African peers, I would view this as a speculative buying opportunity.