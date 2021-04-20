Photo by MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Biotech had its day in the proverbial sun in the early stages of the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Shares of biotech companies as a group have cooled significantly since the winners and losers have been better sorted out, and one company that saw a precipitous rise – and subsequent decline – is pharma giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Source: StockCharts

Gilead is a bit of a sleepy stock normally, due to the fact that it has struggled with revenue and profit growth for years. In early 2020, however, Gilead’s Remdesivir was touted as a COVID-19 treatment, and the stock shot higher, as you can see above on this two-year chart. The hype is gone, however, and Gilead appears to be back to its normal self.

That can be good depending upon your investment goals, and while Gilead shares certainly aren’t for everyone, I think if you’re looking for a reliable income stock with low volatility, Gilead could be exactly what you need.

We’ll come onto that, but first, I want to point out a couple of things that I think support the bulls on the chart. First, the stock made a double bottom in November and December of last year at ~$56, which corresponded to a prior level of support from before COVID. Shares raced higher following the double bottom, so that’s your downside risk.

In addition, the accumulation/distribution line and the PPO have both been moving steadily higher, indicating that there is some measurable bullish activity at the moment. Neither of these things guarantees that Gilead will keep climbing, and in fact, I’m not calling for that. But what I’m saying is that this chart is leaning bullish much more so than bearish, and we have a defined downside risk area. The closer Gilead gets to $56, the better the risk/reward for bulls.

Of course, as biotech stocks have fallen out of favor with investors on a relative basis, so has Gilead.

Source: StockCharts

The biotech index has plummeted against the broader market, and Gilead itself has done the same against its peer group. Gilead, therefore, is an underperforming stock in an underperforming sector, which isn’t great. However, if you understand that Gilead is a stock you buy for income and not capital appreciation, I’m not sure it matters that much.

Gilead tries to restart growth

Gilead has suffered from weak revenue and earnings for years. The company’s heyday was in the mid-2010s, when its HCV products afforded the company explosive revenue and earnings growth. Since 2015, however, earnings have steadily declined to less than half their peak. This impacts the obvious, which is earnings, but it also means investors are less willing to pay a high multiple for the stock knowing that its best days are behind it. Gilead is trying to restart its growth, but its issue is that its HCV drugs work so well that it is curing patients, and the pool of potential customers is drying up as a result. That’s a fantastic outcome for its patients and humanity in general, but it does put a lid on earnings growth potential.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Indeed, revenue has been roughly flat since 2018, except for a small bump last year due in part to Remdesivir as a COVID treatment. The outlook shows more of the same in the coming years, and this presents a problem for earnings growth. Pharma companies tend to rely upon operating leverage to grow earnings, as margins on incremental sales of drugs tend to be quite high. But operating leverage requires revenue growth, and Gilead simply doesn’t have it.

Gilead has tried over the years to buy its way out of its growth situation, including the fairly recent, very large purchase of Immunomedics, and the much smaller MYR Gmbh.

Source: Investor presentation

The Immunomedics purchase was massive at $21 billion, most of which was cash on hand, and the balance settled in the form of $6 billion in new debt. Immunomedics is a big addition to the company’s growing oncology portfolio, with Immunomedics’ Trodelvy drug approved to treat certain forms of breast cancer. That is one of the most common forms of cancer in the US, so the market is huge, and it diversifies Gilead away from its antiviral core portfolio. Trodelvy has the chance to be a big winner if Gilead can prove its efficacy and commercialize it, but keep in mind it paid $21 billion for the right to do so.

MYR is a much smaller acquisition focused on hepatitis treatment, which, unlike Immunomedics, is essentially a bolt-on to complement the company's existing antiviral portfolio.

Source: Investor presentation

MYR was bought for Hepcludex, which is a treatment for Hepatitis Delta Virus. These two acquisitions are of very different sizes, and provide Gilead with very different paths to growth. But the point is that Gilead isn’t simply accepting that it isn’t growing; it is trying to shake things up and produce some growth externally, because internal growth wasn’t working.

Cash generation remains quite strong

Part of the reason Gilead is able to do things like making $21 billion acquisitions mostly in cash on hand is because it generates very strong free cash flow. Below, we have operating cash flow and capex, the difference of which makes FCF.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating cash flow declined with revenue and earnings in recent years, but settled in the area of $8 billion to $9 billion from 2018 to 2020. Depending upon how Immunomedics’ integration goes, we may see a bit of upside to this, but I’m going to assume ~$9 billion annually in operating cash flow.

Capex has been steady in the area of $600 million to $900 million for the past several years, so we’ll assume something like $750 million annually. That leaves us with at least $8 billion in FCF annually (allowing for some ups and downs) over time, which is terrific if you’re an income investor.

FCF is what companies pay dividends from, as the idea of a dividend is that the company generates cash it cannot profitably invest itself, and therefore returns it to shareholders. Thus, this ~$8 billion is what Gilead can use to return cash to shareholders, along with the other uses it sees fit.

Speaking of other uses, below I’ve plotted share issuance, share repurchases, and dividends for the same time period as above to see how Gilead has been distributing cash to shareholders.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that Gilead used to buy back enormous amounts of stock, but stopped that practice when it became clear that earnings were declining meaningfully. Since then share repurchases, net of new issuances, have used ~$1.5 billion in cash annually. The dividend has been raised every year since inception, and last year, cost $3.4 billion. That means that Gilead’s dividend is less than half its FCF, which is quite good, and allows the company to not only have a very safe payout, but one that has ample room to grow as well.

The company’s dividend growth, along with a relatively flat share price over time, has allowed the yield to grow to more than 3X that of the S&P 500.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Gilead’s current 4.2% yield has gained huge ground against the broader market in recent years, although we should keep in mind this is primarily due to Gilead’s lack of share price appreciation against new all-time highs in the S&P 500. But if you’re looking today for an income stock, this kind of thing should be very attractive.

Another consideration for many income investors is low volatility, because that helps income-focused investors sleep well at night, rather than sweating massive moves up or down in their portfolio. Gilead fits the low volatility description to be sure.

Source: YCharts

Gilead’s volatility generally averages something like 20% on a 30-day rolling basis, which isn’t much higher than the S&P 500. For an individual stock to be fairly close to a massive, 500-company index shows just how little Gilead tends to move over time. Again, this doesn’t support capital appreciation potential, but it does make Gilead an attractive income stock.

One final consideration before we move on to the valuation is that Gilead’s balance sheet was significantly impacted by the Immunomedics purchase.

Source: TIKR.com

Long-term debt rose by almost exactly the amount of the $6 billion in newly-issued debt for Immunomedics in 2020, but on a net basis, debt soared ~$24 billion last year. This is due to the new debt, as well as the $15 billion in cash on hand used for Immunomedics. Gilead’s debt level is quite manageable as it stands today, but I’d suggest the company needs time to digest Immunomedics and build its cash reserves again before it makes another huge acquisition. That impacts its ability to jumpstart growth, and somewhat limits future acquisition targets until it can work through some of the debt it just took on.

Let’s value this thing

Gilead’s EPS history is pretty abysmal since earnings peaked several years ago.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS has nearly been cut in half since 2016, and analysts aren’t exactly bullish on the company’s near-term prospects either, with earnings declines forecast for 2022.

But the caution doesn’t stop there; earnings revisions for Gilead in recent years have been very negative, although I’ll add that in the past couple of years, they’ve stabilized.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Still, this kind of earnings revision history is difficult to buy because it means the company underperformed expectations on a big scale, and for a period of years. It does look like the revisions have stabilized in the area of $7+ per share, but even if we just look at 2019+, this is hardly bullish.

That explains why the company’s valuation has been so underwhelming in recent years. Below I’ve plotted adjusted EPS and the price to adjusted EPS since 2014.

Source: TIKR.com

The big spike in earnings in 2015/2016 saw the valuation decline, presumably because investors knew the good times wouldn’t last, and valued the stock accordingly. Since EPS came back down to earth, shares have been valued around 10X forward earnings, give or take. We find shares at 9.2X forward earnings today, so Gilead looks about fairly valued, or perhaps slightly on the cheaper side. That’s not enough for me to want to buy for capital appreciation, but for income investors, a fairly valued (or perhaps slightly undervalued) stock with strong income prospects is almost certainly worth a look.

I don’t see Gilead producing massive capital gains by any means, but I do think the $56 area is the line in the sand on the downside, that the company will continue to produce a lot of cash every year, that the dividend is outstanding in terms of safety and yield, and that Gilead’s low volatility adds to its appeal as an income stock. With those factors in mind, if you’re looking for a big dividend that will grow over time, Gilead is worth a look.