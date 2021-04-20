Photo by RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Right now, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is all over the news. And this time, it's not news about how many people have converted to Peloton after a year of gym closures or how red-hot demand for Peloton bikes has led to long shortages and extended customer quotes. The seemingly unthinkable has happened: a death has occurred involving a child who got trapped underneath Peloton's Tread+, the company's high-tech $4,295 premium treadmill. A more basic consumer version, the regular Tread, will go on sale for $2,495 later in May.

I sounded off concerns in Peloton stock at the beginning of this year when Peloton was trading closer to $150. Back then, my concern was mostly centered around valuation: for a company with a ~40% gross margin profile, the hopes that Peloton would be able to achieve continued multiples re-rating to the double digits seemed unreasonable.

Even today, after a ~30% decline in Peloton shares since the start of the year (15% of which came after the Tread+ fatality news), Peloton remains expensive. But there are fundamental concerns as well: how will Peloton do in the face of its latest crisis, especially when the company already faces the risk of gym re-openings across the U.S.?

In my view, this is a good time to pull out of Peloton. There seems to be no end in sight to Peloton's correction, while the lofty growth rates that propelled sentiment for Peloton next year will fade in 2021 as the company faces tougher comps and softening demand. I'd recommend moving to the sidelines here.

The Tread+ Fiasco

Earlier this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) issued a formal warning to American consumers about the safety of Peloton's Tread+ product, after a widespread incident involving the death of a child. Alongside that death, there have been 39 total incidents reported with the Peloton Tread+ overall (only one of them fatal).

The warning from the CPSC website reads:

What should consumers do now? Stop using the Peloton Tread+ if there are small children or pets at home. Incidents suggest that children may be seriously injured while the Tread+ is being used by an adult, not just when a child has unsupervised access to the machine.

If consumers must continue to use the product, CPSC urges consumers to use the product only in a locked room, to prevent access to children and pets while the treadmill is in use. Keep all objects, including exercise balls and other equipment, away from the treadmill.

When not in use, unplug the Tread+ and store the safety key away from the device and out of reach of children.

Report any Peloton Tread+ incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or to CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772."

The company has even received pressure from Congress to issue a formal recall of its Tread+ product. So far, Peloton has taken a combative stance on the issue - while offering deep and sincere apologies for the accident caused by its Tread+, CEO John Foley says that the company has no intentions of recalling the product as the company already issues warning against putting the device within the reach of small children and pets.

How will this news impact the business?

I'm less concerned about the financial impacts of a potential product recall than I am on the damage that this situation will have on Peloton's brand. The issue is not a legal one - it's more of a public relations and branding issue. So far, Peloton has associated its brand name with fit, aspirational millennial who have the money to buy $4,000 treadmills and $2,000 stationary bikes, all while paying a $39/month subscription fee to access Peloton's content (and let's face it - if you're a consumer who dropped several thousand dollars on that shiny new Peloton bike, there's no way you're using it without the accompanying virtual classes).

In 2020, Peloton was riding incredibly strong momentum. From the six months in June through December of last year, Peloton grew revenue at a stunning 163% y/y pace. (and the company even exited December with open backlog - suggesting that growth could have been even better if Peloton had had enough supply to support demand).

Some of that growth, no doubt, came from parents with young children at home looking for a convenient, at-home workout option. This incident has likely done tremendous harm to Peloton's brand image especially among parents - especially if the company isn't taking any immediate steps to change the design of Tread+ to accommodate the new safety concerns.

This is obviously not Peloton's first brush with bad press. In December 2019, Peloton came under fire for launching a Christmas ad for its bike product that was widely labeled sexist. Even back then, Peloton's share price had taken a ~10% tumble is anticipation of poorer sales momentum due to the backlash from that ad (though it didn't take long for Peloton's pandemic-fueled revenue growth to overtake the narrative).

This situation is different, however. On top of being a public relations nightmare, this issue strikes directly at Peloton's products themselves, taking some of the gloss and shine off Peloton's image as an aspirational brand with incredible products.

The timing couldn't be worse, either. Much bullish optimism for Peloton's stock has come around the company's diversification of its product lineup: bifurcating both of its bike and treadmill products into a more expensive "plus" version and a cheaper consumer model. The Tread+ is available for sale today, but the regular $2,495 Tread is slated to launch next month on May 27 and provide Peloton's first major dent into the treadmill market. This bad press could dramatically alter momentum for the launch / drive cancellations for current customers with open Tread+ backlog.

Macro factors are not lining up in Peloton's favor

On top of this product issue, Peloton is already facing competition from brick-and-mortar gyms this year as fitness centers across the U.S. are preparing for a re-opening.

Gyms across the U.S. are touting new equipment, clean facilities, and in many cases special promotional rates to sign up for a membership. Many gyms are also combining in-person facilities with the option of virtual at-home classes.

This is on top of growing competition from Peloton's rival device-makers as well. Companies like NordicTrack, which is Peloton's closest competitor for hardware, offer treadmills as low as $1,099 (less than half the starting price of the upcoming Tread product) with a one-year subscription included. Exercise bikes, too, can be had for $999 (also with one year of iFit included, which is regularly priced at $39/month or $180 per year).

And then from a purely financial perspective, Peloton will also face much tougher comps versus very strong performance in 2020. For fiscal 2022 (the year ending in June 2022), Wall Street analysts are expecting growth to slow to 35% y/y - a far cry from revenue that nearly tripled in the first half of fiscal 2021 (June to December 2020). Peloton's own scale will impact its ability to keep growing at current rates, alongside declining relevance from the reopening of gyms and availability of cheaper products (that don't currently have a fatality attached to them in the news).

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $105, Peloton still has a massive market cap of $30.83 billion, and after we net off the $2.11 billion of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $28.72 billion.

Versus Wall Street's FY22 revenue expectations of $5.56 billion (+35% y/y), Peloton trades at 5.2x EV/FY22 revenue. While this doesn't sound overly expensive, we have to keep in mind that on top of expected revenue deceleration, Peloton still only maintains gross margins in the ~40% range. While I'm not necessarily bearish on Peloton, I also find it difficult to believe that the stock can materially advance from here - especially when the risk of estimate cuts/missed expectations from the fallout over the Tread+ incident hovers over Peloton like a dark cloud.

Steer clear here.