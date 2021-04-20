Photo by kasezo/iStock via Getty Images

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on March 19, 2021 (when WUC was at C$1.44) and has been updated for this article.

The US uranium sector is starting to recover due to improving (still low) uranium prices, the past 2 years of US policy shifts to support the US uranium sector (e.g. US$150m pa proposed for the next 10 years to build a US uranium reserve), and in the longer term President Biden's "100% carbon free electricity by 2035" policy. Similarly, vanadium is starting to recover with global steel demand recovery and may have a great decade if the world moves towards Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries [VRFBs] for utility scale energy storage.

For the US to achieve 100% carbon free electricity by 2035, it means huge support for the major carbon free energy sources - nuclear (using uranium), solar, and wind energy. The existing US nuclear reactor fleet currently produces in excess of 50% of the US's clean energy. In addition, utility scale energy storage will be needed to support wind and solar farms. Two key materials the US will need are uranium and vanadium (also lithium for energy storage and EVs). As shown on the charts below both are now rising from recent near lows and have potential to spike higher if demand soars and deficits occur.

Uranium 25 year price chart - US$29.45/lb

Vanadium Europe Pentoxide Flake 98% price chart - US$7.80/lb

Today's company has US mines on standby ready to produce significant amounts of uranium and vanadium, should prices continue to recover.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. stock price chart

Western Uranium & Vanadium [CSE:WUC] [GR:7WT](OTCQX:WSTRF) is an "on-standby" near-term US producer of uranium & vanadium. The Company acquired uranium and vanadium mineral assets in western Colorado and eastern Utah from Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in August 2014 and acquired additional uranium properties and ablation technology through the acquisition of Black Range Minerals Limited in September 2015.

Western Uranium & Vanadium's flagship asset is their Sunday Mine Complex in Colorado USA. The Company also owns several other uranium & vanadium projects in both Colorado and Utah, USA as well as the Bullen Oil & Gas Property royalty, Weld County, Colorado, USA. You can read more on the other projects here as this article will focus mostly on the Sunday Mine Complex.

The Sunday Mine Complex (uranium & vanadium) - Colorado, USA

The Sunday Mine Complex is an advanced stage underground past producing mine and property consisting of five interconnected underground mines. It was re-opened in 2019 and is now production ready awaiting better uranium and vanadium prices.

In a January 13, 2021 update, Western Uranium & Vanadium stated:

Western’s Sunday Mine Complex project during 2019/2020 established the mines are in “ready-to-produce” status. These permitted and developed conventional mines can be restarted with minimal capital expenditure. The first uranium/vanadium ore production was stockpiled underground and remains ready for delivery when COVID-19 and market conditions permit.

The Sunday Mine Complex was re-opened in 2019 and is now production ready awaiting better uranium and vanadium prices

The Sunday Mine Complex is quite rich in uranium & vanadium

Historic Resource estimate for uranium and vanadium across all their projects

Western Uranium & Vanadium has one of the largest US uranium and vanadium in-situ resources across their US portfolio of assets. Uranium grades are variable but okay (best are at the Sunday Mine Complex) with historic total resources (formerly JORC and NI 43-101) of:

Total uranium resource ~53,000,000 lbs.

Total vanadium resource ~35,000,000 lbs.

Summary of historic uranium resources

Note: High grade uranium is considered if the grade is over 0.4%. Medium grade is from 0.15-0.40%. This does not take into account the by-product credits from vanadium.

Valuation

Western Uranium & Vanadium currently has a market cap of CAD 51m (~USD 41m). There are currently no earnings or dividends due to the lack of profits as a result of not selling their uranium and vanadium.

I was unable to find any analyst's price targets.

Based on the market cap alone of a mere CAD 51m, the stock looks to be very cheap given the production ready stage of the Sunday Mine Complex with all the development work already done; however, this will ultimately depend on if they can produce and sell their uranium & vanadium profitably in the future. It appears at current prices they cannot - hence why they are waiting for higher prices, especially for their primary product uranium.

Management and share ownership

Western Uranium & Vanadium is led by President, CEO and Founder, George Glasier. He has 30+ years of experience in the uranium and vanadium industry, and was the founder of Energy Fuels Inc., which has a market cap of US$731m and is in the top two current US uranium producers.

You can read more here.

Latest news

You can read the latest news here. The main news was an update on the Sunday Mine Complex and uranium sector, an update on the Weld County Colorado oil and gas lease royalty, and some equity capital raisings of about C$5.1m in total. Regarding the recent raises the Company stated:

The Company anticipates that the net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to secure value-added opportunities, fund follow-on work at the five mines comprising the Sunday Mine Complex, the exploration and development of a second production center and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Risks

Uranium and vanadium prices may not rise to make Western Uranium & Vanadium's projects very profitable. Or prices may fall.

Government negative policy changes towards uranium or vanadium.

Sovereign risk is low risk in the USA. The Sunday Mine Complex is already permitted.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, costs blowouts, production risks.

Company risks - Management, liquidity and currency risks.

Stock market risks - Liquidity, dilution, market sentiment etc. Some investors cannot access the CSE or US OTC exchanges and cannot buy Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Further Reading

Summary of investment reasons for Western Uranium & Vanadium

Conclusion

Western Uranium & Vanadium is basically a leveraged play on uranium and, to a lesser degree, vanadium prices. If prices rise and the company can make good profits the current market cap of C$51m will look ridiculously cheap.

The stock is up 113% the past year due to rising uranium and vanadium prices, the post COVID-19 rally, and the improved sentiment of the US uranium sector. This means a short-term pullback is always possible.

Risks relate to uranium and vanadium prices and the usual mining risks.

I rate Western Uranium & Vanadium as a strong speculative long term buy for those positive of the US uranium and vanadium sectors. Cautious investors could stage the buying in case we get a pullback.

