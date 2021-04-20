Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

The past two years have been an exciting period for the IPO market. In general, there has been a surge in the number of companies going public, and IPO valuations have climbed dramatically. This has led to numerous flops wherein stocks lose nearly half of their value following their IPO.

One recent example of this is the non-bank mortgage lender loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) which rose to $31 shortly after going public in February and is now trading at $18. LDI has also seen an increase in short interest which is a sign that many have a negative view toward the stock. That said, its valuation statistics are low, and the firm has seen robust growth over recent years. As such, many investors may be looking to buy LDI's dip.

However, as is often the case, low valuations are a sign of higher risk factors. While there has been a surge in mortgage activity over the past year, this boom may not last long. The era of ultra-low mortgage rates may be ending, which may cause demand to reverse. Additionally, like most non-bank lenders, LDI operates at very high leverage would leave it in a dangerous situation if the mortgage market takes a rapid dive.

loanDepot and The Mortgage Boom

No doubt, loanDepot is a bit odd compared to most mortgage-centric companies. The company is a non-bank lender that borrows money to fund and originate mortgages and then sells those mortgages at a premium to investors. Non-bank lenders like loanDepot have seen robust growth in the post-2008 era as they have fewer regulatory burdens. Most importantly, non-bank lenders have been able to leverage digital technology to allow them to reach consumers with fewer expenses than traditional banks more easily.

loanDepot has been a frontrunner in the mortgage origination digitalization effort. The firm's service allows borrowers to receive an automated loan process directly from their smartphone. This has helped LDI to become a top service among consumers, as is illustrated by U.S Google search volumes for "loanDepot":

Of course, this growth has been backed by a boom in housing sales. This was particularly true last year as there was a surge in home purchases as many people moved out of urban areas. There was also a spike in mortgage refinancing due to the drop in rates and increased construction loans as builders looked to meet new demand. This led to extreme earnings growth for loanDepot with revenue jumping from $1.34B in 2019 to $4.31B last year and income bouncing from near-zero to $2B.

Unfortunately for LDI, 2021 may not be such a strong year. Mortgage rates have rapidly spiked due to recent declines in the long-term Treasury bond market. There has been a subsequent drop in pending home sales, and mortgage applications have been sliding lower for most of this year. Despite this, building permits have remained at extremely high levels, indicating excessive inventory levels next year - a sign that property values may be peaking. See below:

In my view, this puts loanDepot in a less profitable situation today. Demand for mortgage refinancing is likely falling very quickly, and new originations will likely decline. Indeed, 2020 was a bit of a one-off situation for the U.S mortgage market due to the goldilocks environment resulting from a sharp drop in rates and social factors that contributed to greater home-buying.

LDI did not make a material profit during the two years before 2020 during more normal market conditions. I do not believe that TTM earnings are a strong indicator of the company's future earnings. LDI's current analyst consensus revenue estimate for 2021 is $3.8B, which is 10% lower than its 2020 sales. Analysts also expect $2.7 earnings per share this year, which puts its froward "P/E" at a low 6.8X. I believe current trends in the mortgage market may push revenue and earnings even lower as rising mortgage rates appear to have a very significant negative impact on home sales.

Long-Term Risks Facing Mortgage Market

Even if 2021 is worth more than analysts currently expect and LDI only achieves an EPS of $0.50-$1.5 as I suspect, this alone would not necessarily make the firm overvalued. In my opinion, the more material risk is loanDepot's high leverage during a period of high uncertainty. The company ended last year with $10.9B in assets and $9.24B in liabilities, giving the firm an equity value of merely $1.66B and extremely high operating leverage. While the company does employ interest rate hedging, rapid, short-term moves in the market could create counter-party risks. Last March, this was a major risk when mortgage-backed securities temporarily collapsed in value and were only saved by extreme (and ongoing) Federal Reserve Q.E.

On that note, there is significant evidence that the low-rate environment in mortgages is largely dependent on the Federal Reserve's aggressive mortgage-backed-security Q.E program. This is discussed in-depth in "VNQ: 3 Key Risks Facing REITs In 2021 (And How To Avoid Them)". Problematically, much of the total demand for mortgages (as an investment) and Treasury bonds is from the Federal Reserve. However, as inflation has risen, the Fed's ability to create new money is hampered.

It seems the slight slowdown in Q.E has already led to a rise in rates, and I believe we may see mortgage rates quickly rise back up to the 4-5%+ level. While these levels may seem high, they are very reasonable considering the historically high forbearance and delinquency rates in the mortgage market today.

Such volatility could put LDI in a precarious situation due to its very high leverage. A rise in rates would also decrease demand for mortgages which would likely compress LDI's revenue and profit margins (due to competition). Indeed, loanDepot got a bit of a "free-lunch" last year due to near-perfect conditions. This may have left its balance sheet in a slightly too aggressive position considering the risk environment and growing signs of reversal in the housing/mortgage market.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I have a generally bearish view on loanDepot. The company's earnings last year were stellar, as is its market-share growth. However, I believe the company went public at a cyclical peak. Looking forward, it seems very likely that rising mortgage rates will cause demand for refinancing, new mortgages, and eventually construction loans will continue to plummet.

It is difficult to forecast LDI's earnings due to its high leverage and the ongoing volatility in home sales. However, there seems to be a significant chance that 2021 will see meager earnings. I believe a large shock in mortgage rates may be developing. LDI's hedging should offer protection, but as was seen in 2008, extreme leverage often exacerbates counter-party risk.

With these risks in mind, I believe short-sellers may be right about LDI. Personally, I would only consider buying the stock for $10 or below, which is based on a long-term EPS forecast of around $1 (and a 10X fair-value PE). This is quite a bit lower than most analysts expect today, but I believe it is more reasonable considering its 2020 EPS may have been its cyclical peak. The stock is a bit risky to short-sell today as the recent drop in its share price may encourage dip-buying, but the borrowing fee is only 4% which, to me, indicates a low risk of a short-squeeze.