I had not expected to write again so soon on the subject of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM), the small Cypriot managed shipping company which has captured the attention of so many Reddit and StockTwits investors. Readers who perused my recent article "Castor Maritime: The CEO Feeds The Bears" found it, I hope, a fairly full treatment of the company's situation and prospects.

However, as luck would have it, less than 24 hours after my article was published, the company announced a major dilution and the stock plunged.

This dilution substantially changes the calculations in my previous article, and so I write today to revise and update my earlier analysis, and to use information provided pursuant to the article to predict Q1 earnings. Readers may find that reading the earlier article first makes this one easier to follow.

The Dilution

CTRM issued 192,307,700 shares at a price of $0.65, and an equal number of warrants with a strike price of $0.65. Many of the details in this article are taken from CTRM's prospectus supplement dated April 5, 2021, (but filed April 7) (the "Prospectus Supplement"). Since the share price had already dropped below the warrant exercise price before the offering closed, it seems likely that none of the warrants have been exercised, but the share issuance alone raised CTRM's shares outstanding to more than 899 million.

CTRM's share count has increased by an amazing 580% since December 31, 2020.

Good for the company and the CEO, bad for the shareholders

Regular readers will recall that I previously estimated, in my 2/22/21 article "Seanergy And Castor Maritime Are Issuing Shares For Much More Than They Are Worth" that CTRM's book value (previous to the recent dilution) was $177.684 million - $0.2512 per share.

In the Prospectus Supplement, CTRM confirmed that the book value was $176.424 million as of 4/05/21 - less than 1% difference from my estimate - and confirming my per share value of $0.25.

The April offering at $0.65 was, therefore, highly accretive to CTRM. The value of the company increased (even after the unusually large placement fees paid) from $176.4 million to $293.1 million.

As a result of the dilution, the per share value of the company increased from $0.249 per share to $0.326 per share.

The offering was also very good for the CEO personally. In my recent article discussing why the CEO had announced that the share price was overvalued, "Castor Maritime: The CEO Feeds The Bears", I warned readers that the CEO's incentives were not aligned with the share price, but rather incentivize him to grow the fleet, no matter what happens to the share price.

Assuming all the funds raised are spent on new vessels, the offering will net the CEO personally more than $1.78 million (as can be seen from the above image), and it could be far more. If, for example, the warrants are exercised, the CEO leverages the offering to 50% of vessels acquired, and CTRM later sells the vessels for 80% of acquisition cost, the CEO's personal fees will be around $6.4 million, excluding the 1.25% of vessel revenue which he will receive while CTRM owns the vessels.

However, the offering was not so good for CTRM's shareholders. The CEO's announcement, in preparation for the offering, that the share price was overvalued, and the disclosure, in the Prospectus Supplement, of the precise extent of that over-valuation, seem to have dispelled some of the hype around the stock. The share price was $0.74 immediately before the offering but fell rapidly and has lately been trading in a range between $0.40 & $0.50.

Q1 Earnings Report Projection

The Prospectus Supplement gave updated information on CTRM's business and revenues.

I, therefore, take this opportunity to offer a view on the next (Q1) earnings release.

First, revenue estimates:

This gives revenue per share as follows:

Based on that, and extrapolating expenses and costs from the Prospectus Supplement and from CTRM's annual report for 2020, my estimate for earnings is:

This gives earnings per share of:

Around one-tenth of a cent per share.

Next catalysts

There are several near-term catalysts which may push the share price down in the near term.

The release of the Q1 earnings report: A lack of detailed research has allowed a belief to spread on Reddit and on StockTwits that CTRM will have blow-out earnings for Q1 which will justify the currently high price to book. As I have shown above, they will be disappointed.

A lack of detailed research has allowed a belief to spread on Reddit and on StockTwits that CTRM will have blow-out earnings for Q1 which will justify the currently high price to book. As I have shown above, they will be disappointed. Further Dilution: CTRM has established a pattern of continuous dilutions to fund fleet expansion - 5 in the last 10 months alone. While (as disclosed in the Prospectus Summary) CTRM has undertaken to pause dilutions for 45 days from the April 5 dilution, it is likely, in my opinion, to resume dilution shortly after that restriction expires.

CTRM has established a pattern of continuous dilutions to fund fleet expansion - 5 in the last 10 months alone. While (as disclosed in the Prospectus Summary) CTRM has undertaken to pause dilutions for 45 days from the April 5 dilution, it is likely, in my opinion, to resume dilution shortly after that restriction expires. Reverse Stock Split: It is now effectively impossible for CTRM to regain compliance with NASDAQ listing standards before NASDAQ's deadline of 6/28 other than by a reverse stock split. While a reverse stock split should not be a negative catalyst, it is viewed with trepidation by many of the denizens of Reddit & StockTwits and their expectation that it will be detrimental to the stock price may become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Conclusion

I anticipate further declines in CTRM's stock price as investors become more aware of the dislocation of current market capitalization from the current valuation, business performance, and realistic prospects of the company. I am selling at these levels and expect the share price to approach $0.30 in the near term.