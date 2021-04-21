Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Back at the beginning of this year, Mongolian government dropped the bomb on Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) stock when it stated that it was dissatisfied with the results of the Definitive Estimate for Oyu Tolgoi. The stock took a hit after the news broke but soon managed to move to new highs, supported by higher copper prices and a funding deal with Rio Tinto (RIO). Turquoise Hill has recently released an update on the company's first-quarter production results and developments at Oyu Tolgoi, providing investors with a chance to take a look at the current situation. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest developments:

In the first quarter, the mine produced 45,449 tonnes of copper and 145,656 ounces of gold. Copper and gold production improved compared to the previous quarter as grades increased. The company stated that "access to higher copper and gold grades in Q1 2021 is expected to continue through the remainder of the year".

Turquoise Hill provided an update on the force majeure which was declared at the end of March in connection with shipments of concentrate to Chinese customers. Oyu Tolgoi stated that shipments were partially resumed on April 15, and that it was evaluating an alternative shipping route via Ulaanbaatar. Meanwhile, underground work was resumed after a halt which was implemented after two confirmed coronavirus cases at the site. COVID-19 situation is hard to predict, and it may impact the speed of the underground development if more cases are found in the future. However, the market will likely continue to ignore minor problems on this front after Turquoise Hill managed to reach the above-mentioned binding agreement on funding plan for Oyu Tolgoi with Rio Tinto.

Regulatory approvals for the undercut have not been issued yet. The company noted during the fourth-quarter earnings call: "The commencement of the undercut in 2021 is a key milestone, and it is critical to ensure that once commenced, the undercut and drawpoint construction continued unimpeded". In the current press release, Turquoise Hill stated that it "will update the market on the status of the regulatory approvals and the undercut decision in the coming weeks". It should be noted that Turquoise Hill is currently discussing the project with the Government of Mongolia due to the government's concerns about the economic benefits of the project, so it is possible that a broader understanding between parties may have to be reached before regulatory approvals would be issued.

Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto have discussed "outstanding issues" with the Mongolian government since March. Mongolia wants to get more benefits from the project, but it is not clear how a better deal for the country looks like. Previously, Mongolia mentioned a product sharing agreement or a swap of its 34% equity holding for a special royalty. Now that the funding deal was reached, Mongolia's demands are the main uncertainty for the project. Turquoise Hill did not provide any details of the current talks.

Turquoise Hill paid $356 million in taxes for 2013 - 2018 and continues to wait for the results of an international arbitration. The company received notices of payment of $230 million in February and $126 million in March. The company had to pay under the applicable tax law, but the international arbitration is not finished yet so the ultimate outcome of this story is uncertain.

Shares of Turquoise Hill have suffered a minor pullback in recent days together with other copper names but the fundamental situation remains favorable. The copper market looks strong, and the recent funding deal with Rio Tinto has eliminated the key uncertainty. Certainly, most Turquoise Hill investors would have preferred to avoid the $500 million equity component in the funding deal, but it should not present a major problem at current stock price levels. Mongolia's demands remain the key uncertainty at this point, but the country will ultimately need to find a reasonable solution as the project is very important for its economy. Delays may be expected, but Turquoise Hill investors are already accustomed to them.