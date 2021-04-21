Photo by courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:BHLB) will likely recover this year on the back of branch network consolidation and a dip in provision expense. On the other hand, pressure on the loan portfolio and a shift in asset mix towards lower-yielding assets will likely drag the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Berkshire Hills to report earnings of $1.02 per share in 2021, up from normalized earnings of $0.33 per share last year. The year-end target price suggests a modest upside from the current market price. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Branch Consolidation and Sale Plan to Save Costs

Berkshire Hills plans to reduce its branch network this year, which will decrease the non-interest expenses. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation, the company plans to consolidate 16 branches and sell 8 mid-Atlantic branches. Once the branch initiatives are complete, the total number of branches will fall to 106 from 130. Based on the fall in the branch network, the management is targeting to reduce the non-interest expense to below $70 million per quarter in the second half of 2021, after branch initiatives are completed.

Berkshire Hills reported a large goodwill impairment of $554 million in the second quarter of last year. Adjusting for the impairment, I'm expecting the non-interest expense to decrease by 3.4% year-over-year in 2021.

Decline in Credit Risk to Reduce the Provision Expense

The provision expense will likely trend downwards this year, which will further boost earnings. Berkshire Hills built up a large level of loan loss reserves last year, which will likely help cover loan impairments in 2021. Allowances made up 1.58% of total loans at the end of December 2020. In comparison, net charge-offs made up 0.41% of average loans last year, as mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020. Moreover, the credit risk has substantially declined as COVID-19 related deferrals have decreased by 22%, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

Nevertheless, the portfolio’s credit risk is not yet back to normal because deferrals still comprised 4.7% of total loans at the end of last year, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, as mentioned in the presentation. Moreover, the hospitality sector made up 4% of total loans, excluding PPP.

Considering the level of reserves and the portfolio's credit risk, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline to $32 million in 2021, from $76 million in 2020.

Asset Mix to Shift Towards Lower-Yielding Assets

After declining in the last two quarters of 2020, the loan portfolio will likely decline further this year due to the following factors.

The management mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call that it plans to continue to runoff loans in COVID-19 sensitive segments such as aircraft. Berkshire Hills plans to sell eight Mid-Atlantic branches along with their loans. The upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans will reduce the loan portfolio. As mentioned in the 10-K filing, Berkshire had $633 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of last year, representing 7% of total loans. The management expects most of these PPP loans to get forgiven in the first half of 2021. As mentioned in the conference call, Berkshire has engaged a third party for the new round of PPP loans, therefore they won't show up on the balance sheet.

On the other hand, the loan portfolio will likely receive a boost from slower prepays in the mortgage portfolio on the back of stable interest rates. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that it plans to purchase mortgages from in-footprint correspondent banks.

The branch consolidation mentioned above is unlikely to hurt loan originations because Berkshire has an impressive digital platform. As mentioned in the investor presentation, on average, an account opening application can be completed on the platform in just over two minutes.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the portfolio to be stable or up slightly, before the impact of PPP loans. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to decrease by 5.8% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects organic deposit growth to be in the low-single digits this year. Due to the outlook of a decline in the loan portfolio and growth in the deposit book, I'm expecting the company to park the excess funds in lower-yielding assets. As a result, the net interest margin will likely face pressure this year. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Apart from the shift in asset mix, the repricing of loans will likely pressurize the net interest margin this year. On the other hand, the following two factors will support the margin.

The management mentioned in the conference call that deposits will reprice down more than assets. The company is expected to report the unamortized deferred PPP fees of $13 million, as mentioned in the conference call.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the average margin in 2021 to be 17 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Based on the outlook for the margin and the earning assets mix, I'm expecting the net interest income to decline by 9.8% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $1.02 per Share

The anticipated decline in non-interest expenses and provision expense will likely boost earnings this year. On the other hand, the decline in the loan portfolio and the margin compression will likely drag the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share, up from normalized earnings of $0.33 per share last year.

Berkshire Hills is scheduled to announce its first quarter results on April 29, 2021. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share in the first quarter, down from $0.30 per share in the last quarter of 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Modest Upside

Berkshire Hills halved its dividend in the middle of last year. Based on the earnings outlook, I’m not expecting the company to resume the previous dividends this year. I’m expecting the company to maintain its dividend at the current level of $0.12 per share, which gives a comfortable payout ratio of 47% for 2021. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 2.3%, using the April 20 closing price.

I’m using the historical price- to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Berkshire Hills. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.28 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $23.5 gives a target price of $30.2 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 42.6% upside from the April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 17.4x from 2017 to 2019, as shown below. I’m excluding the 2020 multiple from the average as it appears to be an outlier.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.02 gives a target price of $17.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 16.4% downside from the April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.9, which implies a 13.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 15.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Berkshire Hills.

The company’s earnings are likely to recover this year due to the management’s efforts to cut branch-related costs and a dip in provision expense. Further, Berkshire Hills appears to be trading at a level that suggests a modest upside to the year-end target price.